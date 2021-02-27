In boys’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38. The visiting Blue Devils ran their win streak to five games with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Elijah Tidwell scored a game-high 20 points for BHRA (8-2), while Brett Meidel (14 points), Mason Hackman (10 points) and Dawson Dodd (eight points) rounded out BHRA’s scoring. Cale Steinbaugh led G-RF (3-5) with 16 points, while Kaden Mingee (eight points) and Justice Arthur (seven points) also chipped in.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 84, St. Thomas More 74. The visiting Sabers hung with the Saints in a classic Illini Prairie Conference game, but STM fell just short in a double-overtime loss. Patrick Quarnstrom scored a team-high 21 points for the Sabers (3-2), with Justen Green adding 18 points, Dominic Magrini finishing with 16 points and Blake Staab compiling 15 points.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 67, Blue Ridge 30. Victor Reynolds scored a game-high 21 points for visiting Blue Ridge (0-7), but Decatur Lutheran shut the rest of the Knights down in LPC action.
➜ Dwight 60, Cissna Park 54. Ian Rogers finished 9 of 11 from the free throw line on his way to 18 points for the host Timberwolves (1-9), who came up short in a Sangamon Valley Conference showdown. Teammate Malaki Verkler generated 12 of his 16 points after halftime.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 77, Fisher 54. The visiting Bunnies trailed early and couldn’t recover in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Carson Brozenec scored a team-high 19 points for Fisher (2-10), with Jake Cochran adding 13 points and six rebounds.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Ridgeview 56. Braden Roesch poured in a game-high 32 points and the visiting Falcons (1-7) ended their seven-game losing streak by picking up their first win of the season. Reece Ramirez scored a team-high 25 points for Ridgeview (2-10).
➜ Iroquois West 64, Chrisman 44. Jack McMillan scored19 points, Ryan Tilstra pitched in 15 points and the host Raiders (7-2) earned a nonconference win on their Senior Night. Layne Smith paced Chrisman (1-7) with 19 points and Nic Eddy added 12 points.
➜ Judah Christian 48, DeLand-Weldon 29. The Tribe didn’t have a player hit double figures, but still pulled away for a comfortable double-digit road win. Evan Payan and Brandan Baltiera each led Judah Christian (3-2) with nine points, while Garrett Kasbergen added seven points. Joey Limentato, Nathan Kereri and Cade Hettmansberger each chipped in six points for the Tribe. Cole Stephens scored a game-high 17 points for D-W.
➜ Milford 63, Westville 32. The host Bearcats produced superb defense in the second quarter to extend a six-point lead into a 34-16 halftime advantage en route to a VVC win. Trey Totheroh led Milford (9-4) with 18 points, while William Teig dropped in 13 points. Cole Maxwell led Westville (2-5) with 13 points.
➜ Monticello 40, Unity 38. The visiting Sages (6-2) used a 12-5 fourth-quarter scoring edge to outlast the Rockets (2-7) in an Illini Prairie Conference thriller. Dylan Ginalick converted two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to create the margin of victory, and he finished with 13 points to go with Ben Cresap’s 10 points. Unity received a huge game from Nate Drennan, who banked 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.
➜ Normal West 88, Danville 86. In a back-and-forth game throughout, the host Vikings saw their four-game win streak end with a Big 12 setback. Tevin Smith scored 34 points to pace Danville (5-2), while Nate Hoskins dropped in 30 points.
➜ Oakwood 56, Hoopeston Area 27. Dalton Hobick helped the Comets stay unbeaten in VVC action with a convincing home win. Hobick poured in a game-high 23 points for Oakwood (5-2), with Josh Young (13 points) and Isaiah Ruch (11 points) also contributing. Nick Hofer led the Cornjerkers (1-7) with 16 points.
➜ Prairie Central 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 54. Austin Swiech came up with a game-sealing steal late for the host Hawks (7-2), who knocked the Spartans (5-1) from the unbeaten ranks in this IPC nail-biter. Trey Bazzell turned in 33 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for Prairie Central. Ty Pence (19 points) and Evan Ingram (18 points) led SJ-O.
➜ Salt Fork 61, Schlarman 50. Visiting Salt Fork used a strong fourth quarter to remain undefeated in VVC play. Blake Norton scored 17 points for the Storm (6-1), who also received steady contributions from Garrett Taylor (15 points) and Colden Earles (14 points). Caleb Kelly led Schlarman (3-5) with 13 points.
➜ Tri-County 65, Argenta-Oreana 34. The host Titans (1-6) acquired their first win of the season by taking down an LPC foe in the Bombers (1-7). Tri-County rushed out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back, with the Titans paced by Clayton Pardi's 14 points, 13 points apiece from Cole McClain and CJ Eakle and 12 points from Jack Armstrong. A-O took in 14 points from Landon Lawson and nine points from Brock Lyerly.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 65, Tuscola 56. A 19-12 second-quarter disadvantage proved too much for Class 2A No. 7 Tuscola to overcome, as the host Warriors (9-2) suffered their first Central Illinois Conference loss of the season. Jalen Quinn collected a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double for Tuscola. The Warriors also received 14 points from Cole Cunningham and 10 points from Grant Hardwick.
➜ Watseka 60, Clifton Central 49. Three players in double figures lifted the host Warriors to an SVC victory. Conner Curry scored a game-high 15 points for Wateska (7-2), while Jordan Schroeder tossed in 14 points and Hunter Meyer finished with 11 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Watseka 47, Champaign Central 16. Kinzie Parsons' 19-point, 10-rebound double-double played a big role in the visiting Warriors (10-0) rolling past the Maroons (1-9) in non-league play. Allie Hoy's nine points, Natalie Schroeder's eight points and Kennedy McTaggart's 11 rebounds also aided Watseka. Nevaeh Essien's seven points and Sa'kinah Williams' four points led Central.