In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Hoopeston Area 5. The visiting Blue Devils (6-4-1) scored in all but one of these seven Vermilion Valley Conference innings versus the Cornjerkers (2-10), collecting a win behind the power. Rance Bryant slashed a home run, walked thrice, drove in five runs and scored six times for BHRA, and teammate Brody Sexton also collected five RBI on three hits. The Blue Devils drew 13 walks as a team, and both Tuff Elson and Anthony Jordan drove in two runs. Derek Drayer’s two RBI led Hoopeston Area’s offense.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 6-7, St. Thomas More 0-6. The host Sabers (5-11) suffered a shutout in Game 1 of their Illini Prairie Conference doubleheader before dropping a closer second tilt. Blake Staab had STM’s lone hit in the opener. The Sabers fared better in the nightcap as Noah Eyman (three hits, one RBI, two runs), Dawson Magrini (two hits, one RBI, one run) and Ryan Hendrickson (two hits, one run) all provided to the offensive output.
➜ Clifton Central 7, Watseka 0. The host Warriors (7-6) fell behind 5-0 in the first inning and couldn’t bounce back against their Sangamon Valley Conference opponent. Conner Curry notched two of Watseka’s four hits in defeat.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Fisher 2. Peyton Sapp put up two hits for the host Bunnies (3-9), but that accounted for half the team’s total in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
➜ Eureka 14, LeRoy 0. The visiting Panthers (14-5) mustered just three hits in an HOIC defeat.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4, Salt Fork 2. The visiting Buffaloes (4-4) generated two runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull away from the Storm (1-6) in a VVC matchup. Cale Steinbaugh racked up two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases for G-RF/C, and the pitching trio of Justice Arthur, Cohen Cavanaugh and Steinbaugh combined on a four-hitter. Matthew Crawford bashed three hits for Salt Fork.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Chase Wagers compiled three hits, two RBI and two walks for the visiting Bulldogs (9-8) in their nonconference victory versus the Trojans (4-8). M-S coaxed 12 walks as a group, with Blake Wolters earning two of those and scoring twice to support Zac Carr’s five innings of four-hit pitching. Kollin Asbury knocked in one run for A-P.
➜ Meridian 5, Clinton 4. The host Maroons (3-6) allowed a seventh-inning run that broke a 4-all tie, falling short in this Central Illinois Conference thriller as a result. Caiden Rich went 3 for 3 with two RBI for Clinton, which added two hits from Mason Walker and nine strikeouts pitched by Dominick Thayer.
➜ Monticello 5, Maroa-Forsyth 4. The visiting Sages (8-5) handed Maroa-Forsyth only its second loss of the season, scoring a run in the top of the 10th inning to come away a nonconference winner. Jared Lockmiller (2 for 4, one RBI) and Biniam Lienhart (2 for 2, one run) were leading forces at the plate for Monticello, and Triston Foran picked up the pitching victory with two hitless innings.
➜ Normal West 9, Danville 2. The visiting Vikings (1-12) were done in by five errors in this Big 12 Conference contest. Harden Knapp and Tyler Finley each notched an RBI for Danville, and Dylan Brown had two hits.
➜ Oakwood 7, Centennial 4. The host Comets (10-6) used a five spot in the third inning to knock off the Chargers (10-11) for the second time this season. Isaiah Ruch came up huge for Oakwood in the nonconference win, homering twice and driving in five runs. Matthew Miller chipped in two hits and two RBI as well. Danny Lack went deep and finished with four RBI for Centennial, which received three hits from Seth Gossett.
➜ Pontiac 11, Prairie Central 2. The visiting Hawks (1-9) were outhit just 12-7 but couldn’t cross home plate nearly as much as their IPC foe.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Westville 0. Hayden Brazelton put up a largely spotless performance on the bump for the host Spartans (24-2), who extended their win streak to 12 by fending off the Tigers (5-4) in nonconference action. Brazelton allowed two hits in a complete-game effort, striking out seven against just one walk. He contributed an RBI and two runs scored offensively and was further backed by Tyler Altenbaumer’s two hits and three RBI. SJ-O’s Keaton Nolan added two walks and two runs. Westville’s Zach Russell was victimized by four errors, as he allowed five unearned runs in five innings pitched, scattering five hits and striking out one.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13, Mt. Zion 0. One day after scoring 28 runs in a win, the visiting Knights (14-3) pushed their win streak to 10 with another outburst. Even with all of the offense, Makenzie Brown stole the nonconference show with a five-inning one-hitter that included 12 strikeouts. Alisha Frederick (two doubles, three RBI, two runs), Charley Condill (four hits, four runs), Ryli Kauffman (three hits) and Cheyenne Chupp (two hits, two RBI) all played key roles in ALAH’s offense.
➜ Blue Ridge 10, Donovan 0. Sydnee Evans struck out 12 batters across five innings for the visiting Knights (9-3), who breezed past a non-league foe. Lexi Young’s three hits and three RBI paced the Blue Ridge attack, and Farrah Michaels turned in two hits and three stolen bases.
➜ Fisher 11, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0. Kylan Arndt was nearly untouchable in the circle for the visiting Bunnies (5-8), who rolled past their Heart of Illinois Conference opponent. Arndt fired a one-hit shutout across five innings, striking out eight in the process. Fisher’s six-run third inning pushed it ahead for good, and the offense was led by Kailey May (4 for 4 with a triple and three RBI). Karsyn Burke’s two RBI and Kallie Evans’ three hits and two runs scored also aided the cause.
➜ Meridian 4, Arcola 0. The visiting Purple Riders (9-6) were stifled by a non-league opponent, unable to score despite six hits and two walks. Elizabeth Humphrey’s two hits paced Arcola’s showing.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11-15, Watseka 1-4. The visiting Panthers (9-3) needed just 10 innings across two games — five in each — to sweep a Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader with the Warriors (5-7). Emma Steiner threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in Game 1, also going 2 for 3 at the plate. Kayla Adwell (two walks, two runs) and Maddy Foellner (two runs) helped PBL’s offense in the opener as well. Watseka’s Brianna Denault and Kennedy McTaggart each had a hit in the first loss. PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove was the hitting star in Game 2, going 4 for 4 with two homers and four runs scored. McTaggart and Claire Curry each doubled for Watseka in the nightcap.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Westville 2. The visiting Spartans (21-5) went on a home run surge while collecting their 12th win in a row, smacking seven longballs versus the Tigers (10-6). Shayne Immke went 4 for 4 with two homers and was matched in the latter statistic by Peyton Jones and Addy Martinie. Maggie Ward added the other dinger and earned the pitching win with a five-inning performance.
➜ Salt Fork 12, St. Teresa 2. The host Storm (3-9) ended a four-game skid by trouncing a non-league enemy. Kailey Frischkorn, Mackenzie Russell and Macie Russell each drove in two runs for Salt Fork, which added three hits from Kendall Cooley and eight strikeouts pitched by Kendyl Hurt.
➜ Tuscola 12, Sullivan 0. The combination of potent bats and Kaitlyn Reifsteck in the circle continued to work wonders for the visiting Warriors (15-0) in their latest Central Illinois Conference romp, this one over Sullivan (3-8). Tuscola scored eight runs in the second inning, and Reifsteck tossed a four-inning one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
➜ Urbana 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Allison Deck continued a stellar run in the circle for the host Tigers (7-7), who won their fifth consecutive game — this one in Big 12 Conference play — to return to .500 on the season. Deck hurled a one-hit shutout over seven innings for Urbana, striking out 11 opponents along the way. Deck and Tayla DeBerry each drove in a run, while Deck, Lorelie Yau and Ava Leming each finished with two hits.
➜ Villa Grove 14, Armstrong-Potomac 2. The visiting Blue Devils (7-11) scored in three of seven innings but made the most of those opportunities, producing four runs in the third and five runs each in the fourth and seventh to overwhelm the Trojans (3-7). Villa Grove swatted five triples in this nonconference game, with Maci Clodfelder recording two and finishing with three RBI and three runs scored. Kyleigh Block (four hits, three runs) and Kaylee Arbuckle (two hits, two RBI, two runs, three walks) both put forth key contributions as well. A-P received two hits from Jessica Goulding.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 4, Champaign Central 0. The visiting Maroons (8-4-1) were shut out by their Big 12 Conference foe.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At St. Joseph. Monticello placed first in seven running events, which allowed the Sages to win a five-team meet with 116 points against host St. Joseph-Ogden’s 89, Rantoul’s 62.5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 54.5 and Unity’s 47. The quartet of Jacob Tackett, Chris Brown, Hayden Graham and Peyton Scott won the 400- and 800-meter relays in 43.22 seconds and 1 minute, 33.34 seconds, and the first three athletes teamed with Kolton Knuffman to win the 1,600 relay in 3:38.54. Tackett also topped the 100 dash field in 10.97, and Knuffman won both the 110 hurdles (16.24) and 300 hurdles (44.25). SJ-O’s Hayden Knott continued to dominate the local throwing scene, winning the shot put in 53 feet, 3 1/2 inches and the discus in 167-4. PBL’s Brett Giese and Mason Medlock bested all comers in the high jump and long jump, respectively, by leaping 5-111/2 and 19-51/4. Rantoul’s Kejuan Caradine took first in the triple jump at 41-73/4, and Unity’s Carson Kleparski cleared 12-113/4 to win the pole vault.
➜ At Sullivan. Led by a trio of wins in the field, host Sullivan racked up 137 points to win a five-team meet versus St. Teresa (101), Arcola (49), Cumberland (43) and Cerro Gordo/Bement (26). Terence McRill took the long jump title in 19 feet, 6 inches, Cooper Browne claimed the triple jump crown in 37-11 1/4 and Carter Addison won the pole vault in 9-61/4. Sullivan also benefited from track wins by Kahlil Walker in the 110-meter hurdles (19.56 seconds), Peyton Pool in the 3,200 run (12 minutes, 0.76 seconds) and its 3,200 relay unit. Arcola’s Beau Edwards was a two-event winner, beating everyone in the 1,600 run (4:44.65) and high jump (6-2). CG/B’s Dylan Howell ranked second in the 1,600 run (5:05.22) to lead his team.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Sullivan. Cassidy Short was part of four event victories for host Sullivan, which produced 96 points to win a quadrangular with Cerro Gordo/Bement (75), Arcola (36) and Cumberland (7). Short won the 100-meter dash in 13.99 seconds, the long jump in 16 feet, 11/2 inches and the triple jump in 32-7, also taking a leg on a triumphant 400 relay (53.84). Sullivan’s other athletes who won an individual event and ran on at least one first-place relay were Alaina Moore (200 dash, 400 relay and 800 relay), Madalyn Booker (400 dash, 400 relay and 1,600 relay), Sofia Nuzzo (pole vault and 800 relay) and Kiley Dyer (800 run and 1,600 relay). CG/B’s Jazzi Hicks won both the shot put (31-83/4) and discus (86-0), and Arcola’s Kelsey Moore reigned supreme in both the 100 hurdles (20.08) and 300 hurdles (54.60).
➜ At Tolono. Host Unity collected 108 points to win a 13-team meet, edging out Salt Fork (98), St. Joseph-Ogden (94) and Monticello (86) for the top spot. Tuscola (45) took fifth, Rantoul (30) placed sixth, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (29) earned seventh, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (12) settled for 10th and Clinton (3) claimed 12th. The Rockets’ quartet of Kayla Nelson, Shannon Flavin, Kyleigh Weller and Lauren Miller won both the 400- and 800-meter relays, crossing the line in 51.49 seconds and 1 minute, 50.36 seconds, respectively. Meanwhile, Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams and SJ-O’s Atleigh Hamilton battled in the 100 dash, 200 dash and long jump and broke multiple records. Williams won the 100 in 12.16 and the 200 in 25.46, rebreaking her school records and topping the meet and facility bests in both events. Hamilton won the long jump in 18 feet, 5 3/4 inches to eclipse the meet record, and she also took first in the 400 dash (59.30). Salt Fork’s Brynlee Keeran snared titles in the pole vault (11-93/4) and triple jump (36-3/4), while Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn won the 1,600 run (5:16.18), 3,200 run (11:11.93) and served on a first-place 1,600 relay (4:15.53). Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon had the lone victory not earned by the top five teams, her 5-1 high jump good for first.
In wrestling
➜ At Tolono. Mahomet-Seymour scored a 43-24 victory over host Unity, which also dropped a 42-31 decision to Vandalia in triangular action. Bulldogs who won by fall against the Rockets were Caden Hatton (30 seconds at 106 pounds), Payton Ragona (1 minute, 45 seconds at 126), Daniel Renshaw (1:27 at 220) and Colton Crowley (2:59 at 285). Unity had three wrestlers win two contested matches on the evening: Peyton Holt at 132, Ben Gavel at 138 and Nick Nosler at 170.