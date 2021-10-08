FISHER — The Schlarman boys’ soccer team advanced in the postseason via a 2-1 victory against Blue Ridge in a Class 1A Fisher Regional quarterfinal on Friday night.
The 10th-seeded Hilltoppers (5-11-2) will face second-seeded Uni High (9-7) in a 4 p.m. regional semifinal on Tuesday after beating the ninth-seeded Knights (3-12-1).
Jason Craig and Chris Brown both netted goals for Schlarman, as all three of the game’s goals were scored in the second half. Ty Meeker accounted for Blue Ridge’s lone goal, while Dylan Coffee made 15 saves in net for the Knights.
Raiders move on in thriller
CLIFTON — Seventh-seeded Iroquois West boys' soccer kept its season going Friday with a 4-3 overtime victory over ninth-seeded Clifton Central in a Class 1A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinal.
Santiago Andrade found the back of the net in the extra period for the Raiders (10-12), who qualified for a 4 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal versus No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic.
Knights' season conclucdes
EFFINGHAM — The ninth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' soccer team suffered an 8-0 loss to seventh-seeded Effingham St. Anthony in Friday's Class 1A Altamont Regional quarterfinal, capping the Knights' season with a 3-14 record.
Vikings collect two doubles titles
NORMAL — Danville girls' tennis acquired two doubles championships during Friday's first day of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller captured the No. 2 doubles crown for the third consecutive season, as they knocked off opponents from Urbana (6-0, 6-0), Normal West (6-2, 6-2) and Peoria Richwoods (6-2, 6-4).
Not to be outdone, Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown picked up the crown at No. 3 doubles as they held off enemies from Peoria Notre Dame (6-0, 6-4), Bloomington (6-2, 6-1) and Normal West (6-3, 6-4).
Lexi Ellis and Brooklynn Behrens added a fourth-place effort at No. 1 doubles.
The Vikings possess a field-best 29 points through doubles action, closely followed by Normal Community (25) and Normal West (25). Singles play will transpire Saturday to conclude the tournament.
BCC scores four straight to defeat Uni High
URBANA — The Uni High boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 to Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday night in a regular-season event.
Noah La Nave scored the lone goal for the Illineks (9-7), who played Saints one day later after Thursday night’s scheduled nonconference match between the two teams was postponed. La Nave’s 17th-minute goal was followed by four unanswered goals from BCC.
Arjun Kala had nine saves in net for Uni High.