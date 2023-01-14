Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61. Monticello had its three-game win streak snapped, with the Saints pulling away in the fourth quarter to pick up an Illini Prairie Conference win at the Sievers Center. Trey Welter scored a game-high 19 points for the Sages (11-7), who struggled to hold on to the ball and committed 25 turnovers. Drew Sheppard (17 points, eight rebounds) and Will Ross (11 points, nine rebounds) also contributed for Monticello. Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa, a Division I prospect, poured in a game-high 29 points and made all 15 of his free throws as the Saints used a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
➜ Clinton 57, Shelbyville 38. Dawson Graves scored a game-high 20 points and Brooks Cluver wasn’t far behind with 16 points to lead Clinton (16-4) to a Central Illinois Conference road win.
➜ Heyworth 55, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. A slow start did in the Falcons during a home Heart of Illinois Conference loss, with Heyworth leading 20-3 at the end of the first quarter. Seth Barnes accounted for almost half of the offense for GCMS (12-6) with a team-high 13 points. Zach Barnes added seven points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 67, Uni High 29. The host Cornjerkers led 42-12 at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half of a nonconference triumph against the Illineks. Anthony Zamora nearly came through with a triple-double for Hoopeston Area (11-9), scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out nine assists. Kendrick Sigerill scored a game-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Cornjerkers, with Preston VanDeVeer pitching in with 10 points. Teo Chemla paced Uni High with 13 points, while Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp added seven points and five rebounds.
➜ Lexington 51, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47. A close nonconference game throughout didn’t end with the Blue Devils taking home a victory. Brett Meidel scored a team-high 19 points for BHRA (14-5) in this late addition to its schedule, while Hayden Rice chipped in 11 points. Ayden Ingram and Micah Stanford each had six points for the Blue Devils, who trailed 39-35 at the end of the third quarter.
➜ Milford 70, South Newton (Ind.) 42. The Bearcats cruised to a home nonconference win, getting up 33-14 by halftime. Adin Portwood scored all 33 of his game-high points in the first three quarters for Milford (13-7), with Sawyer Laffoon (12 points) and Gavin Schunke (11 points) joining him in double figures.
➜ Normal West 57, Danville 45. The visiting Vikings (6-11) fell behind in the first half and trailed 35-24 at halftime before coming up short in a Big 12 loss.
➜ Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29. The host Purple Riders could not get their offense in gear, falling in Lincoln Prairie play at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. Braden Phillips scored a team-high nine points for Arcola (8-9) and teammate Gerardo Alanis delivered eight points as Okaw Valley took a 38-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
➜ Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 61. The state-ranked Spartans went on the road and lost their Illini Prairie opener. Ty Pence paced SJ-O (13-3) with 26 points, while Logan Smith contributed 17 points and Tanner Siems finished with nine points for SJ-O, which is sixth in the latest Class 2A Associated Press poll.
➜ Prairie Central 65, Rantoul 49. Prairie Central bounced back from its first loss of the season, using a strong second half to collect a double-digit road win in Illini Prairie action. Tyler Curl scored a game-high 18 points for the Hawks, who were tied with the Eagles at 29 entering halftime. Dylan Bazzell also chipped in 17 points and Camden Palmore had 14 points for Prairie Central (16-1). Jacksen Adkins and Conner Smith each scored 14 points to pace Rantoul, with Jaylen McElmurry adding 13 points.
➜ St. Thomas More 54, Chillicothe IVC 43. St. Thomas More led by double digits for most of the night and earned a home Illini Prairie win in the process. The Sabers (12-6) received a game-high 21 points from Peace Bumba in their third straight win, while Owen Yeager had a solid offensive performance with 14 points as did Ryan Hendrickson, who scored 13 points.
➜ Tuscola 65, Sullivan 40. Tuscola ended a two-game losing skid in emphatic fashion with a Central Illinois road win. The Warriors (15-3) only led by seven points at halftime before outscoring Sullivan (3-13) 34-16 in the second half. Parker James, Jordan Quinn and Josiah Hortin all tied for game-high scoring honors, with the Tuscola trio each registering 14 points. Quinn pulled down nine rebounds and James added five rebounds. Chris Boyd (seven points) and Sawyer Woodard (six points) also chipped in. DeMarkus Moore and Brett Bushue each finished with 11 points for Sullivan.
➜ Unity 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. Unity jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up en route to securing an Illini Prairie win in the Rockets’ conference opener. Will Cowan scored a game-high 16 points on the strength of making four three-pointers at the Rocket Center for Unity (10-7) in its home win and second straight win. Andrew Thomas added 11 points as 12 different Rockets entered the scoring column. Kayden Snelling scored a team-high 10 points for PBL (3-15) as the Panthers lost their fifth straight game.
In wrestling
➜ At Fairbury. St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity both opened the Illini Prairie Conference Duals with 3-0 records on Friday before action concludes Saturday. Unity handily defeated Prairie Central 75-6, Pontiac 77-6 and Rantoul 82-0. SJ-O beat Chillicothe IVC 70-10, Rantoul 76-6 and Monticello 38-35. Halen Daly at 145 pounds and Nick Nosler at 195 each recorded three pins for the Rockets, while a trio of Spartans — Holden Brazelton at 132, Peyton Sarver at 195 and Owen Birt at 220 — each produced three pins as well. Marrisa Miller shined for Monticello with two pins at 106 as the Sages defeated Prairie Central 39-37 and St. Thomas 48-30 before losing to SJ-O. STM went 0-3, falling to Monticello, Chillicothe IVC (42-30) and Prairie Central (36-30), but Philip Christhilf at 145, August Christhilf at 170 and Brody Cuppernell at 195 all compiled three pins in their weight classes.