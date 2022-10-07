Thomey keys SJ-O boys’ soccer at home
ST. JOSEPH — Collin Thomey played a big role in the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer team extending its season.
Thomey’s hat trick helped spark the sixth-seeded Spartans to a 7-0 victory against No. 12 seed Blue Ridge on Friday night in a Class 1A Fisher Regional quarterfinal.
SJ-O (17-4-1) also received two goals apiece from Alex Accosta and Logan Mills in the shutout victory over the Knights (1-12).
Jacek Slowikowski (three keeper saves) and Hunter Ketchum (two saves) preserved the clean sheet for the Spartans, who will face third-seeded Fisher/GCMS (17-4-1) in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Warriors soccer staves off Comets
WATSEKA — A 1-all halftime tie between eighth-seeded Watseka and 11th-seeded Clifton Central was broken by the Warriors after the break, and they kept their boys' soccer season going via Friday's 2-1 win in the Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional quarterfinal.
Watseka (9-15) will meet fourth-seeded Hoopeston Area in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday regional semifinal.
Knights soccer routs opponent
ARTHUR — The ninth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' soccer team blasted 11th-seeded Pana 11-0 in Friday's Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional quarterfinal. The Knights (4-11-1) next draw top-seeded Hillsboro in Tuesday's 5 p.m. regional semifinal.
Danville collects pair of doubles titles
BLOOMINGTON — Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller had cause for celebration on Friday.
The same could be said for Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown.
The Danville girls’ tennis team, after all, had two of its doubles pairings collect Big 12 Conference tournament titles. Towne and Hotsinpiller earned the No. 2 doubles title after a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the championship match, while Rundle and Brown finished atop the No. 3 bracket with a 7-5, 6-0 victory in the finale.
Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis finished fourth at No. 1 doubles for the Vikings.
The Big 12 tournament's singles brackets will be contested Saturday.
Central volleyball wins twice in Highland
HIGHLAND — The Champaign Central volleyball team won two matches on Friday via straight sets at the Highland Invitational.
The Maroons (16-6) started off with 25-23, 25-20 victory against Carbondale. Kindle Williams had a team-leading nine kills and nine digs in the win, while Bridget Cassady added six kills and six digs.
In a 25-14, 25-20 victory over Father McGivney, Cassady and Meg Rossow each threw down a team-high nine kills. Cassady was also one of four Central players to have five digs apiece, joining Williams, Cricket Wagner and Ella Price in that regard.