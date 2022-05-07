In baseball
Villa Grove 11, Heritage 8. Villa Grove scored five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to snap a 6-6 tie and top Heritage in Lincoln Prairie Conference action Friday. Luke Zimmerman finished 1 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Blue Devils (7-10), while Sam Bender, Peyton Smith and Tyler Wilson scored two runs apiece in the win. Klayton Junglas didn’t have a hit in three at-bats but did drive in two runs and score twice for the Hawks (1-10).
In boys’ track and field
At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin swept all four relays and won nine of 17 total events to win Friday’s Vermilion County meet. A third of those wins belonged to the Blue Devils’ Eli Mojonnier, who won all things middle and long distance. Mojonnier placed first in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 15.27 seconds, won the 1,600-meter run in 5:09.36 and took home the 3,200-meter run title in 11:15.95. Logan Hughes also won the 200-meter dash for BHRA in 23.92 seconds, and Ayden Ingram added a win in the triple jump with a winning mark of 40 feet, 9 inches.
Salt Fork finished second as a team 48 points behind BHRA. Nathan Kirby won both the 100-meter dash in 11.26 seconds and 110-meter hurdles in 15.64 seconds for the Storm, while Brysen Vasquez chipped in a win in the 400-meter dash in 53.28 seconds. Garrett Taylor swept the throws for Salt Fork, throwing 45-7 to win the shot put and dominating the discus field by nearly 45 feet with a winning throw of 171-0.
Westville’s Tyler Miller won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.69 seconds, and the Tigers placed third as a team. Oakwood was fourth in the team standings despite winning zero events. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was fifth and saw Karson Lewsader win the high jump at 6-2 and Dayton Grant place first in the long jump at 19-3. Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area rounded out the meet in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
In girls’ track and field
At Hoopeston. Four Salt Fork athletes with two individual event wins each helped the Storm win the Vermilion County meet Friday with 135 points as a team. Olivia Birge swept the throws for Salt Fork, winning the shot put at 36 feet, 3 inches and the discus at 97-10. Brynlee Keeran also took home two field event victories with a win in the long jump with a mark of 15-8 and a triple jump win at 35-6. Shelby McGee had her own sweep for the Storm with a victories in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.49 seconds and 300-meter hurdles in 53.38 seconds. Macie Russell was the final double winner with first-place finishes in the 800-meter run in 2:34.37 and 1,600-meter run in 6:02.68.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finished second as a team 23 points behind Salt Fork. The Blue Devils won the 3,200-meter relay, but their lone individual event win came from Ella McFarland with a winning clearance of 5-0 in the high jump. Westville won both the 400-meter and 800-meter relays and had Savannah Tyler place first in the 200-meter dash in 26.76 to finish third as a team.
Host Hoopeston Area had two individual event winners and finished fourth as a team. Bre Crose won the 100-meter dash in 13.20 seconds, and Allison Pickett was first in the 3,200-meter run in 13:55.18. Oakwood was fifth as a team with Nikita Taylor winning the 400-meter dash in 1:08.81. Armstrong-Potomac finished sixth in the team standings, and Georgetown-Ridge Farm rounded out the meet in seventh place.
At St. Joseph. A run of field event victories helped St. Joseph-Ogden win its own Spartan Classic on Friday. The Spartans came up one jump/vault event win of a complete sweep. Abby Behrens won the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 11 inches, Emily Elsbernd won the long jump at 15-3 and Grace Schmitz and Payton Carter tied for the pole vault victory after both cleared 9-6. Ashlyn Lannert added a victory in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal best 50.25 seconds, and SJ-O also won both the 400-meter and 800-meter relays.
Uni High won just two events but took second place as a team. Ella Greer placed first in the 100-meter dash in 13.68 seconds, and Cadi Hu won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.68 seconds. Monticello was third as a team with a mix of event wins. Renni Fultz took first in the discus with a throw of 92-1, while Rose Talbert won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.16 and Mabry Bruhn set a personal record of 2:21.56 to win the 800-meter run.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda was fourth in the team standings with a pair of individual event victories. Trixie Johnson set a personal record at 5:20.42 to win the 1,600-meter run, and Lillie Frichtl did the same to win the 200-meter dash in 28.15 seconds. Judah Christian had two wins — Aleigha Garrison in the 3,200-meter run (12:21.01) and Abigail Tapuaiga in the shot put (33-0) — and finished fifth as a team.
St. Thomas More, Ridgeview, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Schlarman rounded out the team standings in fifth through ninth. The other individual win belonged to Schlarman’s Mia Martinez who won the triple jump at 32-1 for the bulk of the Hilltoppers’ team points.
At Tuscola. Three wins from senior Alyssa Williams wasn’t enough for Tuscola, as Shelbyville won the Central Illinois Conference meet by 191/2 points Friday. The Warriors placed second, with Williams and freshman Lia Patterson leading the way. Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.44 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 25.95 seconds and the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 9 inches. Patterson took home two conference titles by sweeping the hurdles. She won the 100-meter hurdles in a personal best 15.12 seconds and finished off her sweep by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 45.71 seconds.
Clinton finished third as a team, with MaKayla Koeppel sweeping the individual distance events. The Maroons’ sophomore won the 1,600-meter run in 5:47.80 and dominated the 3,200-meter run with a personal record 12:29.58 to win by nearly 26 seconds. Alayna Earle also added a shot put victory for Clinton with a personal best throw of 35-0. Sullivan finished seventh as a team but did not win any events.