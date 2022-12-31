In boys’ basketball
Centralia Holiday Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 51, Kipp (Mo.) 43. Chris Bush hit 8 of 10 shots from two-point range en route to 18 points for the Maroons (3-7), who stayed in contention for the tournament’s consolation title by posting their second win in a row. Ben Bandy connected on four three-pointers as part of a 13-point day for Central, which acquired nine rebounds from Bush, eight points from Torion Rhone and a seven-point, seven-rebound outing from David Riley.
➜ Champaign Central 50, Chatham Glenwood 49. Bush reached another level in the Maroons’ second game of the day, in which they won the tournament’s consolation championship by outlasting the Titans. Bush produced 30 points, shooting 4 of 8 from three-point range and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for Central (4-7). Bush also snagged 10 rebounds for a double-double, and the Maroons’ third consecutive victory included seven points from Landon Robinson and seven rebounds from Riley.
Effingham/T-Town Holiday Tournament
➜ Centennial 52, Brooks 48. Preston Sledge cobbled together a huge double-double for the Chargers (7-7), who earned fifth place in the tournament with this victory and finished 3-1 for the event. Sledge tallied 14 points and 17 rebounds for Centennial, which was led in scoring by Gurmane Springfield‘s 16 points.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
➜ Williamsville 51, Unity 48. The fifth-seeded Rockets (8-5) never trailed by more than three points at the end of any quarter versus the third-seeded Bullets, but they ultimately had to settle for fourth place in the tournament. Henry Thomas‘ 15 points and Will Cowan‘s 12 points paced Unity. Andrew Thomas tacked on six points, while both Dalton O’Neill and Austin Langendorf chipped in five points.
➜ Prairie Central 55, East Peoria 34. The top-seeded Hawks (14-0) led the second-seeded Raiders 19-8 after one quarter and never looked back en route to the program’s first-ever championship at this event. Tyler Curl and Dylan Bazzell each dropped 14 points for Prairie Central, which finished 4-0 in the tournament and received 11 points from Drew Fehr and eight points from Levi Goad.
Nontournament
➜ Le Roy 61, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48. The visiting Panthers (7-4) closed out 2022 with a nonconference win over the Knights (7-8), ending a three-game losing streak. ALAH’s Wyatt Hilligoss generated a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double that was complemented by Connor Nettles‘ 11 points and five steals as well as Jayce Parsons‘ 10 points.
In wrestling
➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Rantoul and St. Thomas More each won one dual in the second and final day of the New Year’s Challenge, hosted by STM and held at David S. Palmer Arena. The Blue Devils were led on the day by three contested wins apiece from Ayden Golden (132 pounds) and Hunter Wilson (285). The Maroons’ day included two contested wins apiece from Will Winter (145), RJ Stamp (152) and Kristan Hibbard (170). The Eagles’ day included three contested wins for Drew Owen (195) and two contested wins apiece for Darius Williams (152) and Brandon Harris (170). The Sabers saw Joseph Clavey win three contested matches across 152 and 160 for the entire day.
➜ At Granite City. Brennan Houser and Mateo Casillas won weight-class championships for Mahomet-Seymour in the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament’s second and final day, helping the Bulldogs to a second-place team showing out of 27 programs. Houser won his last 182-pound match by 16-1 technical fall, and Casillas picked up a 3-0 decision in his championship bout at 195. Other strong M-S finishes came from Caden Hatton at 113 (fourth place), Colton Crowley at 220 (fourth) and Camden Harms at 285 (second).
➜ At Lincoln. Centennial boasted three weight-class champions in the Floyd Bee Memorial Holiday Tournament, helping them to a sixth-place team score out of 26 programs in the two-day event. Trevor Schoonover was titlist at 132 pounds, winning his last match by 5-4 decision. Nick Pianfetti secured the 152 crown by winning his final bout via 6-2 decision. And Jack Barnhart claimed the 220 championship with a 5-3 decision in his last encounter. Brandon Harvey added a fifth-place showing at 285 for the Chargers. Other local standouts were Danville’s Philip Shaw IV (runner-up at 182) and Urbana’s Cordero Sims (third place at 113).
➜ At Springfield. Unity placed 13th in the 16-team gold bracket at Abe’s Rumble, a two-day competition conducted at Bank of Springfield Center. Giving the Rockets four contested match wins apiece on Day 2 were Nick Nosler at 195 pounds and Alex Abrahamson at 285. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm ranked fifth in the silver bracket, powered on Day 2 by four contested match wins from Hayden Weaver (132), Ethan Miller (195) and Tre Ramirez (220). Monticello claimed 12th place in the silver bracket, acquiring on Day 2 three contested match wins apiece from Drake Weeks at 132, Gavin Ridings at 138 and Hunter Romano at 170. Oakwood/Salt Fork was the fifth-place finisher in the bronze bracket, with four contested match wins on Day 2 coming from Pedro Rangel (132), Reef Pacot (145) and Dalton Brown (170/182). St. Joseph-Ogden snagged 15th place in the bronze bracket behind Holden Brazelton‘s four contested match wins on the day.