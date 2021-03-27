In football
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tri-County 7. Kaden Feagin rushed for three touchdowns in the first half and the host Knights used a strong defensive effort to pull away for the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Feagin, a sophomore who recently picked up an offer from Illinois, scored on runs of 36, 50 and 9 yards in the first two quarters. He added an 80-yard punt return for a score in the third quarter for ALAH (1-1) against the Titans (0-1).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 7. The host Blue Devils led 28-0 at halftime and met little resistance in the second half en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Dawson Dodd went 6 of 8 for 158 passing yards and three touchdowns to carry BHRA (1-1). Brody Sexton finished with 138 rushing yards on 11 carries and one score, while he added a 71-yard touchdown reception. Mason Hackman also contributed in the passing game with three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
➜ Cumberland 12, Arcola 0. The Purple Riders allowed two second-quarter touchdowns to the visiting Pirates and lost their season opener in LPC action. Arcola quarterback Beau Jones went 11 of 22 for 98 passing yards, but threw an interception. Jed Jones chipped in 42 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Purple Riders (0-1), with Beau Edwards hauling in seven receptions for 80 yards.
➜ Monticello 19, Prairie Central 15. A 16-yard touchdown pass from Joey Sprinkle to Chris Brown with four seconds left propelled the visiting Sages to a dramatic Illini Prairie Conference win. In a showdown featuring two state-ranked teams, Prairie Central went ahead 15-12 on 6-yard touchdown run from Connor Casner with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter. But that was more than enough time for Monticello (2-0) to rally. Sprinkle finished 9 of 21 for 126 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 46 rushing yards on 11 carries. Brown led Monticello with 61 receiving yards on two catches. Casner produced a game-high 103 rushing yards on 14 carries and Kaden King chipped in 57 rushing yards on 22 carries for Prairie Central (0-1).
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 66, Blue Ridge 8. The Bearcats rolled to a 8-Man Association win at home, building a 52-0 lead at halftime and not letting up. Milford/Cissna Park (2-0) compiled 574 yards of offense, with Trey Totheroh completing 7 of 10 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 145 rushing yards on six carries and three touchdowns. Angel Salinas added 113 rushing yards on seven carries and two scores. Cuda Cline rushed for 80 yards on eight carries for Blue Ridge (0-2).
➜ Oakwood 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. A dynamic offense carried Oakwood to its second straight impressive victory and a win in its VVC opener, spoiling veteran coach Stan Wienke's debut with G-RF. Brevin Wells completed 12 of 21 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers in sparking the Comets (2-0). Gaven Clouse rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 55-yard touchdown reception. Josh Young (three receptions for 95 yards) and Brady Howard (three catches for 82 yards) also hauled in a touchdown catch, while Dalton Hobick chipped in 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including one on an interception return. Tanner Pichon and Griffin Trees each led Oakwood's defense with six tackles apiece.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 18, Argenta-Oreana 0. The visiting Blue Devils relied on a stifling defense to record a shutout and pick up their first win of the season. VG/H (1-1) held A-O (0-2) to only 55 yards of total offense in the LPC game, with Luke Zimmerman recording 10 tackles, including three for loss. Keatan Junglas added 1 1/2 sacks for VG/H. A 28-yard touchdown pass from Blake Smith to Carson Howard right before halftime gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead before they tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run from Jack Benschneider and a 2-yard touchdown run from Tyler Wilson in the third quarter. Benschneider led VG/H with 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Smith complete 3 of 9 passes for 68 yards. Howard caught two of those passes for 60 yards. Connor Durham rushed for 49 yards on 14 carries to pace A-O.
➜ Watseka 48, Walther Christian 0. The host Warriors only allowed 106 yards of offense, darted out to a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised to a nonconference win. Drew Wittenborn shined for Watseka (2-0) by completing 20 of 24 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Brayden Haines caught six passes for 85 yards and three TDs, while Hunter Meyer (four receptions for 99 yards), Braiden Walwer (three receptions for 88 yards) and Ethan LaBelle (seven catches for 74 yards) were also key targets for Watseka. Conner Curry rushed for a game-high 86 yards on 10 carries to help out the Warriors on the ground.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 3, Danville First Baptist 2. The Conquering Riders secured a home win behind goals from Cole Gabriels, Jaden Mast and Hunter Campbell. Gabriels also supplied two assists for ACS (4-3).
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. The visiting Sabers led 1-0 at halftime, but couldn’t deliver an Illini Prairie Conference win in their second tie of the week. Cooper Hannagan scored both goals for STM (4-0-2), with Martin Mondala providing two assists.
In volleyball
➜ Lincoln 2, Clinton 0. The Maroons couldn’t salvage a nonconference match, with the host Railsplitters prevailing 25-12, 25-19. Kianna Easton had six kills and Marlee Fatheree made eight digs for Clinton (1-2).