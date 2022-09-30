Accosta’s hat trick keys SJ-O boys’ soccer
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer team used a big first half and held on the rest of the way for a 6-4 nonconference home victory against St. Anne on Friday night.
Alex Accosta had a hat trick to lead the Spartans (13-4-1), who took a 5-0 advantage into halftime. Acosta’s final tally made it 6-0 early in the second half. Logan Mills also scored twice in the first half, with SJ-O’s other goal coming from Collin Thomey.
Carter Mabry had four saves in net for the Spartans.
Conquering Riders come up short
DECATUR — Arthur Christian School volleyball saw its win streak end at seven matches Friday via a 25-20, 25-17 nonconference setback versus Decatur Lutheran.
Pacing the Conquering Riders (18-7) in defeat were Jodi Kuhns with six digs and Selah Gregory with five kills.