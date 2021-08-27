PEORIA — Immanuel Nwosu scored a pair of second-half goals for St. Thomas More boys' soccer as the Sabers opened the Peoria Christian Tournament with a 4-1 victory over the host team Friday night.
One of Nwosu's goals came on a free kick and the other was assisted by Jack Rentschler. Daniel Messeh assisted two first-half goals for STM (1-0), scored by Cabott Craft and Dane Taylor.
The Sabers will continue and conclude tournament on Saturday.
Schacht paces Maroons
SAVOY — Wade Schacht compiled a top-10 finish to help the Champaign Central boys’ golf team to a sixth-place finish at the 15-team Champaign Central Invitational on Friday at the University of Illinois Orange Course.
Benton topped the field with a 293.
Schacht finished with a 2-over 74 and tied for fourth as the Maroons compiled a team total of 325. Charlie Cekander had the next best score for Central with an 80.
Mahomet-Seymour placed eighth with a 345 as Reis Claybrooke (82) and Zach Courson (83) led the Bulldogs.
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished 11th at 367, with Mason Uden’s 88 pacing the Eagles.
Centennial (369) placed 12th as Jacob Stevens had the best round for the Chargers with an 83. Nick Garmon shot an 88 to top the scorecard for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin as the Blue Devils shot a 393 and finished 13th.
Hawks capture championship
UNIVERSITY PARK — Prairie Central boys' golf won the Crete-Monee Warrior Invitational on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive year in which the Hawks have achieved that feat.
Carson Friedman placed second individually and paced Prairie Central with a 76. Connor Gibson and Isaiah Adams each carded an 80 for the Hawks, with Adams draining a hole-in-one on the 193-yard 17th hole with a 7-iron.
Conquering Riders start strong
ARTHUR — The Arthur Christian School Classic began on a high note for the the host team Friday as Conquering Riders volleyball swept its quartet of pool-play matches.
ACS (6-0) knocked off Faith Bible Christian Academy (25-11, 25-6), dispatched Galesburg Christian School (25-17, 25-11), stormed by Quentin Road Christian School (25-0, 25-7) and eased past HomeSchool Resource Center JV (25-8, 25-6).
Tournament play will conclude Saturday.