In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Macon
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 72, Clinton 39. The fourth-seeded Maroons (11-16) couldn’t keep pace with the second-seeded Cardinals in the tournament’s third-place game.
➜ Sullivan 48, Central A&M 35. Eighth-seeded Sullivan (1-21) picked a good time to earn its first victory of the season, knocking off the No. 7 seed in the tournament’s seventh-place game.
Nontournament
➜ Eureka 76, Fisher 27. Despite eight points from Kobe Bishop and six points from Blake Terven, the visiting Bunnies (2-17) were unable to churn up enough offense in a Heart of Illinois Conference setback.
➜ Prairie Central 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40. The host Hawks (20-5) used a massive second-half effort to overcome a 29-23 halftime deficit and dispatch the Panthers (12-10) in Illini Prairie Conference action. Seven Prairie Central players finished with at least five points. That contingent was led by Dylan Bazzell, who bucketed 15 points. Camden Palmore’s 10 points and Drew Haberkorn’s eight points also aided the charge. Keegan Busboom paced PBL with 12 points. He was complemented by Mason Bruns’ eight points and Kayden Snelling’s seven points.
➜ St. Thomas More 61, Rantoul 45. The visiting Sabers (15-9) acquired their fourth win in a row, handling the Eagles (0-22) in an IPC meeting.