In boys’ basketball
➜ Blue Ridge 57, Heritage 49. In a battle of Lincoln Prairie Conference teams seeking to break lengthy losing streaks, it was the visiting Knights (2-14) who concluded their skid at 10 games by fending off the Hawks (1-15). Zach Lewis came up big for Blue Ridge, finishing with 23 points on the power of five three-pointers. Ty Meeker’s seven points and six points apiece from Corbin Colbert, Isaac Price and Cody Evans also helped the winners. Heritage’s Drew Williams matched Lewis with 23 points and was supported by Julliyan Gray’s 14 points and Brodie Meneely’s eight points.
➜ Cissna Park 62, North Vermillion (Ind.) 59. Gavin Savoree was unstoppable shooting from three-point range, and the visiting Timberwolves (8-11) needed every bit of it to prevail in non-league action. Savoree drained eight three-pointers for all of his game-high 24 points as Cissna Park watched a 37-27 halftime advantage dwindle after the break, but Savoree and company held on down the stretch. Gavin Spitz’s 13 points and Tyler Neukomm’s 10 points also loomed large for the Timberwolves.
➜ Clinton 70, Central A&M 53. The visiting Maroons (7-13) secured their first Central Illinois Conference win of the season, as well as their second victory overall in their last three tries.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 71, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61. Quentin Day’s 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists wasn’t enough for the host Knights (8-9) as they suffered their first LPC loss of the season. The Lions produced a 20-8 scoring edge in the third quarter that allowed them to pull away for the win. ALAH’s second-leading scorer was Wyatt Hilligoss with 18 points, while both Trey Wardrip and Jayce Parsons finished with seven points.
➜ Milford 44, South Newton (Ind.) 43. The visiting Bearcats (15-6) hung on for a nonconference victory despite being outscored 28-18 after halftime. Adin Portwood’s 18-point outing was a big reason for this, as he hit four three-pointers and sank 4 of 6 free throws on the evening. Teammate Sawyer Laffoon matched Portwood with four triples on his way to 13 points for Milford.
➜ Monticello 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 54. A quartet of double-digit scoring performances lifted the visiting Sages (18-1) to their fourth consecutive win, this one in Illini Prairie Conference action. Tanner Buehnerkemper topped that foursome with 14 points for Monticello, which used a 15-9 first-quarter lead to hold off the Saints the rest of the way. Joining Buehnerkemper in double figures were teammates Ben Cresap (12 points), Dylan Ginalick (11 points) and Triston Foran (10 points).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Unity 41. Five different players scored in the overtime period for the host Panthers (9-6), who rallied from a 22-15 halftime deficit to knock off the Rockets (11-4) in an IPC thriller. PBL recorded an 18-of-21 ledger at the free-throw line, with seven of those makes coming in extra time. Mason Medlock finished 6 of 6 from the charity stripe on his way to 12 points, only surpassed on his team by Keegan Busboom’s 13 points. Brandon Knight (11 points) and Mason Bruns (nine points) also proved critical to the win. Unity’s Blake Kimball led all scorers with 19 points, connecting on four three-pointers along the way. Henry Thomas’ 11 points and Austin Langendorf’s nine points were next on scoring chart for the Rockets.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 39. The visiting Vikings (6-7) saw their losing streak reach five games as they stumbled in Big 12 Conference action. J.J. Miles’ 14 points and Martez Rhodes’ 13 points carried most of Danville’s scoring load.
➜ Prairie Central 72, Rantoul 44. Nine different athletes notched at least two points for the host Hawks (15-3) as they landed their third win in a row by dispatching the Eagles (0-13) in an IPC matchup. Andy Krenz and Dylan Bazzell shared top scoring honors for Prairie Central with 13 points each, and they were closely followed by Levi Goad and Camden Palmore with 11 points apiece. Rantoul’s Conner Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, and Marcus Lee complemented that output with nine points.
➜ St. Thomas More 53, Chillicothe IVC 43. The visiting Sabers (9-6) continued a recent surge during this IPC battle, notching their third consecutive victory and first league triumph of the season.
➜ Tri-County 69, Argenta-Oreana 54. Jack Armstrong had a night to remember for the visiting Titans (10-9), racking up 33 points on 14 made field goals to propel his squad past the Bombers (2-8) in an LPC game. Armstrong also finished 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for Tri-County, which received eight points from Gaige Cox. A-O’s Landon Lawson wasn’t too shabby either in the scoring department, registering 28 points and sinking a trio of three-pointers. He was supported by 14 points from Brylan McHood.
➜ Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 38. The host Warriors (14-3) used a three-point shooting barrage to hold down their CIC opponent, recording nine makes from beyond the arc as a group. Jordan Quinn and James Parsley accounted for two apiece as each finished with eight points. Jalen Quinn paced Tuscola in with a team-high 12 points, backed by Josiah Hortin’s nine points and Jordan Quinn’s five rebounds.
➜ Urbana 42, Champaign Central 40. Though the host Tigers (2-11) found themselves in an early 10-0 hole versus the Maroons (2-9), they managed to rally and snag a Big 12 win while also ending a 10-game losing streak. Malcolm Morris provided a sizable portion of Urbana’s scoring with a game-high 17 points, while Central was powered by A.J. Williams’ 15 points.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sullivan 36. Host Sullivan (0-15) found itself in an 11-all tie through one quarter, but a 34-16 scoring deficit across the middle two periods sank the team in CIC play. Kahlil Walker’s 10 points paced the Sullivan attack, with Kyle Corkill’s eight points and Ben Bushue’s six points the next-best totals.
In wrestling
➜ At Monticello. Unity was dominant in the opening round of the Illini Prairie Conference Duals, winning all four of its matches on the day in lopsided fashion — over Chillicothe IVC (84-0), Monticello (72-6), St. Thomas More (81-0) and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (84-0). The Rockets lost just one contested match across all four duals and were led by three contested wins apiece from Ryan Rink at 132 pounds and Oran Varela at 220. Unity also bagged two contested wins apiece from Kaden Inman (120/126), Tavius Hosley (145), Braxton Manuel (152) and Nat Nosler (160).
Host Monticello finished 3-1 on the day, accompanying its loss to Unity with victories over Pontiac (51-30), St. Joseph-Ogden (60-23) and STM (78-3). Jaxon Trent at 138 dealt Unity that aforementioned lone defeat on the day. He and teammates Riley Jones (220) and Brandon Peters (285) all won three contested matches across four duals.
Prairie Central also posted a 3-1 record in duals on the day, knocking off Olympia (38-33), STM (60-12) and Chillicothe IVC (51-6) while falling to Pontiac (52-24). Connor Steidinger’s three contested victories split between 195 and 220 paced the Hawks, who grabbed two contested triumphs from John Traub (120), Donavan Lewis (132), Jerome Brown (138/145), Tyler Bippus (138/145) and Ayden Mackey (152).
SJ-O handled Rantoul/PBL 48-18 for its lone dual win of the day. Emmitt Holt (113), Holden Brazelton (120) and Owen Birt (195) each collected two contested wins on the day.
Neither Rantoul/PBL nor STM won a dual in the opening round of action. The Eagles garnered two contested wins from Tryvell Smalls at 220, while the Sabers logged single contested victories from Joe Clavey (152), Brody Cuppernell (195) and JJ Schmitt (285).
The tournament concludes Saturday with five more rounds of duals.