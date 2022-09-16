Maroons in middle at Dragon Classic
PEKIN — The Champaign Central boys’ golf team stands in 13th place at the 27-team Dragon Classic after the first round of play on Friday.
The Maroons compiled a first-day total of 323 at Lick Creek Golf Course, with the second round set to happen on Saturday. Wade Schacht led Central with a 79, while Chris Timmons (81), Connor Clifton (82) and Charlie Cekander (83) weren’t far behind the pace.
A-P volleyball earns home victory
ARMSTRONG — Lily Jameson and Kyla Bullington both filled up the stat sheet for Armstrong-Potomac volleyball in a nonconference sweep of Judah Christian on Friday night.
Jameson produced 18 assists, six digs, three kills and two blocks for the Trojans (8-6-1), who also received five kills, 10 digs and one ace from Bullington en route to a 25-20, 25-23 victory over the Tribe (5-6).
Gracie Gordon (seven kills, one block), Tinley Parkerson (11 digs) and Cami Howie (seven digs) also contributed for A-P. Klementine Davis (13 assists, seven digs, four kills, two aces) was the top producer for Judah.
ACS boys’ soccer drops road matchup
BLOOMINGTON — Josh Skowronski’s goal was all the Arthur Christian boys’ soccer team could muster in a 3-1 loss at Cornerstone on Friday night.
Cole Gabriels assisted on Skowronski’s tally. Goalkeeper Caden Henry came up with 12 saves for ACS (5-10), included stopping a penalty-kick-attempt.