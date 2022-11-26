Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament
➜ Danville 70, Mahomet-Seymour 53. Danville never trailed and picked up its first win of the season. Jonathan Ireland poured in a game-high 30 points for the Vikings (1-2), who led 27-16 at halftime. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow also hit double figures with 13 points. Jacob Waldinger scored a team-high 17 points for M-S (1-2).
➜ Belleville West 53, Centennial 45. Kellen Davis scored a team-high 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting, but the Chargers couldn’t get past Belleville West. Preston Sledge (10 points), Gurmane Springfield (10 points) and Todd Makabu (nine points) also contributed for Centennial (1-2).
Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Highland 52, Rantoul 45. The Eagles only trailed 39-37 entering the fourth quarter before coming up just short. Kyrin Martin had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds for Rantoul (1-2), with Jacksen Adkins chipping in 11 points.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Lexington 75, Fisher 28. Asher Litman scored six points to lead Fisher (0-3), who trailed 40-2 after the first quarter.
➜ Prairie Central 84, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Tyler Curl scored a game-high 17 points, Dylan Bazzell contributed 13 points and Levi Goad and Drew Haberkorn each finished with 11 points for the Hawks (3-0). Kollin Asbury had a team-high 10 points for A-P (1-2).
➜ Hoopeston Area 97, Tri-Point 28. Owen Root led all scorers with 25 points for Hoopeston Area (2-1) and teammate Kendrick Sigerill was right behind him with 24 points as the Cornjerkers led 52-19 at halftime.
➜ Iroquois West 68, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62. The Raiders outscored the Falcons 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 41-38 lead into the fourth before GCMS guard Ty Cribbett hit a three-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the game at 56 and force overtime. Sam McMillan scored a game-high 25 points for Iroquois West, while teammate Cannon Leonard had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Cribbett scored a team-high 22 points on the strength of six three-pointers, and Brayden Elliott contributed 17 points for GCMS.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
➜ Oakwood 48, Judah Christian 30. Tanner Pichon (12 points), Jackson Dudley (10 points) and Brody Taflinger (nine points) led a balanced scoring effort for the Comets. Aidyn Beck scored a game-high 13 points for Judah Christian.
➜ Oakwood 67, Tri-County 24. Oakwood won the tournament title with a convincing win in its final game. The Comets (5-0) received a game-high 16 points from Pichon, Alec Harrison finished with 15 points, and tournament MVP Dalton Hobick and Bryson McDaniel each scored seven points. Jacob Smith scored 10 points for Tri-County.
➜ Tri-County 59, Chrisman 35. Smith dropped in a game-high 28 points to give the Titans (1-4) their first win of the season. Nicholas Eddy scored 17 points and brought in 10 rebounds for Chrisman.
➜ Martinsville 49, Chrisman 40. Despite 16 points and 16 rebounds from Eddy, the Cardinals (1-4) lost their second game on Friday.
➜ Villa Grove 50, Martinsville 47. Layne Rund scored 16 points and Lukas Shadwick added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who rallied from a 28-22 halftime deficit.
➜ Villa Grove 52, Judah Christian 37. Rund scored a game-high 22 points for the Villa Grove (3-2), while Beck (12 points) led the Tribe (3-2).
Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament
➜ Arthur Christian School 56, Uni High 39. Kyson Pflum finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to lead the Conquering Riders (1-2) past the Illineks (0-3).
➜ Heritage 53, Argenta-Oreana 50. Julliyan Gray scored a team-high 14 points for the Hawks (1-2), who led 43-33 to start the final quarter. Drew Williams (11 points), Timmy Wilson (eight points) and Rylan White (eight points) also chipped in. Jalynn Flowers paced A-O (0-3) with 16 points.
Normal Calvary Turkey Tournament
➜ Lowpoint-Washburn 61, Blue Ridge 38. Colin Michaels scored a team-high 15 points for Blue Ridge, but a 35-17 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
➜ Donovan 66, Blue Ridge 60. Isaac Price (16 points), Michaels (11 points) and Zach Lewis (10 points) all hit double figures for the Knights (0-3), but it wasn’t enough.
In girls’ basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Morton 67, Champaign Central 51. The Maroons kept it close with the Potters in the first quarter before Morton earned the win. Kennedy Ramshaw scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Central, while Neveah Essien produced 11 points and six rebounds.
➜ Batavia 71, Champaign Central 54. Batavia kept Central at bay before steadily pulling away in the Maroons’ second game on Friday. Essien (16 points, 14 rebounds) and Ramshaw (nine points, four assists) led Central (3-3).
Oakwood Comet Classic
➜ Tuscola 44, Tri-County 43. Tuscola stayed unbeaten and won the tournament championship with a hard-fought win against the Titans. Ella Boyer made four three-pointers scored a game-high 22 points for the Warriors (7-0), who held a slim 25-22 halftime lead. Josie Armstrong scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Titans (5-2).
➜ Oakwood 36, Hoopeston Area 28. Nikita Taylor (11 points) and Addie Wright (10 points) gave Oakwood (3-2) enough offensive production to win the third-place game. Maddie Barnes (eight points) led Hoopeston Area (2-2).
➜ Uni High 43, Westville 38. Emma Murawski scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, lifting the Illineks (3-2) to a win in the fifth-place game. Aubrie Jenkins scored a team-high 14 points for Westville (2-4).
Mary Sur Shootout
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, Chrisman 30. Kendall Roberts scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the second half and made six steals for G-RF (3-1), while Addi Spesard (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Sydney Spesard (eight points, eight rebounds) both contributed in Neoga. Olivia Radke scored 11 points for the Cardinals (1-3).