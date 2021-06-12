ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop will make history for Uni High boys’ tennis on Saturday.
No matter the outcome.
Donnini and Jagroop won their Class 1A state quarterfinals doubles match against Keshav Trikha and Tarun Bathini on Friday with a 6-2, 6-0 victory, but the Metamora pairing of Brian Lelm and Harry Hawbaker defeated Donnini and Jagroop 6-0, 7-6 (4) during their state semifinal match later Friday.
Donnini and Jagroop, who are now 4-1 in their state tournament stay, will play Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan of Benet Academy on Saturday in a third-place match.
No Uni High boys’ tennis player has ever reached this stage in the postseason, with the doubles tandem Alex Mestre and Edo Roth placing seventh in state in both 2012 and 2013.
In other boys’ tennis state tournament action involving area players, Centennial’s doubles team of James Braun and Lino Jo could still come home with a fifth-place finish. The duo lost 6-1, 6-0 to Chicago Latin’s Akshay Garapati and Kiran Garapati before beating Timothy Christian’s Sammy Valeo and Tommy King 4-6, 6-1 (6) in a consolation quarterfinal match. They’ll face Eric Rodriguez and Andrew Tikhonov of Vernon Hills in a consolation semifinal on Saturday, and if they win that, they’ll play for fifth.
Champaign Central’s doubles pairing of Ezra Bernhard and Brayden Helfer saw their run end Friday after losing 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to Lelm and Hawbaker and then falling 7-5, 7-5 to Francis Velasco and Lane Fehrenbacher of Mt. Zion in the consolation quarterfinals.
ALAH wins boys’ track sectional title
TUSCOLA — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ track and field team cruised to a Class 1A Tuscola Sectional team title on Friday night, winning seven events and compiling 125 points.
Layton Hall paced the Knights by winning the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes 29.52 seconds and winning the 3,200 in 9:48.14. Finnian Davison placed first in the 100 in 11.37, Max Allen took first in the 200 in 22.86 as Davison was second in that race in 23.27 and Reggie Edmonds won the 400 in 53.05.
ALAH’s 400 relay of Allen, Davison, Brady Borntreger and Mason Allen also placed first in 44.76, while the same quartet took first in the 800 relay in 1:32.90.
Chris Boyd of Tuscola was a two-time sectional champion, winning the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 6 inches and the discus with a toss of 143-9. Teammate James Boyd won the sectional title in the pole vault by clearing 12-91/2.
Arcola’s Beau Edwards qualified for state in two events by clocking a 4:39.31 in the 1,600 and finishing second in the high jump at 6-2 3/4. Other area athletes to qualify for state in individual events include Villa Grove/Heritage’s Daelin Price (shot put), Arcola’s Mitchel Myers (discus), Sullivan’s Terence McRill (long jump) and ALAH’s Kaden Feagin (long jump). Tuscola’s 1,600 relay team of Bryce Graves, James Boyd, Logan Wallace and Clayton Hausmann also qualified for state.
Chatman leads GCMS track and field
DECATUR — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Isaiah Chatman qualified for the Class 1A boys’ state track and field meet in three events on Friday at the 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional held at Millikin University, while teammates Aidan Laughery and Awstace Grauer will represent the Falcons in two events next week at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Chatman won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.26 seconds, placed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.26 and ran as part of the 400 relay team that finished second in 44.09. Grauer, Zander Wier and Laughery joined up with Chatman in that relay.
Laughery took home a sectional title by sprinting to a win in the 100, clocking in at 10.85. Grauer will also compete in Charleston in the 400 after finishing second in 51.52 as the Falcons placed fourth at the 14-team meet with 57 points.
Blue Ridge’s Cole Premble will also compete in Charleston next week after placing second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Bearcats fall in 1A sectional title game
MT. PULASKI — The Milford baseball team rallied to force a tie after four innings, but host Mt. Pulaski rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and then fended off the Bearcats to claim a 6-4 win on Friday in a Class 1A sectional title game.
Trey Totheroh went 2 for 3 with an RBI to pace Milford (13-7), while Adin Portwood drove in two runs.