In girls’ badminton
➜ Li rolls ahead. Uni High’s Andrea Li is still in the running for an IHSA girls’ badminton state singles championship.
The sophomore overwhelmed her second- and third-round foes Friday at Hinsdale South High School in Darien, defeating Lyons’ Katie Vespa 21-3, 21-2 and Neuqua Valley’s Wanhan Sun 21-3, 21-2.
Li, who placed second in last year’s state singles draw, has qualified for Saturday’s quarterfinals. She’ll match up against Waubonsie Valley’s Carissa Chen. Tournament play will conclude Saturday.
In baseball
➜ Clinton 8, Warrensburg-Latham 3. The host Maroons (8-8) reached .500 for the first time this season since April 22, using a five-run second inning to jet past a Central Illinois Conference rival. Brooks Cluver went 2 for 4 as a hitter and fired seven strikeouts while allowing no runs in five innings pitched for Clinton. Colton Walker (3 for 3, two RBI) and Mason Walker (2 for 4) also stood out at the plate in the win.
➜ Iroquois West 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. Mario Andrade’s two hits and three RBI paced the attack for the host Raiders (11-8), who held off the Buffaloes (8-10) in a Vermilion Valley Conference tilt. Damon Fowler also had a solid day for IW, generating three hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Auston Miller contributed two RBI. Kaden Mingee’s two hits plus one RBI apiece from Brayden Nale and Owen Clark keyed the G-RF/C offense.
➜ Milford 16, Hoopeston Area 5. Max Cook slugged a two-run homer in the fifth inning to end this VVC contest by run rule, sending the host Bearcats (15-8) to a win over the Cornjerkers (10-18). Cook finished with three hits, four RBI and three runs scored on the afternoon. Milford’s Nicholas Warren accounted for four hits, two RBI and four runs scored, while Nicolas McKinley (three RBI) and Adin Portwood (two RBI) also drove in some runs. Keygan Field homered among two hits and knocked in two runs for Hoopeston Area, which claimed two hits and one RBI from Preston VanDeVeer.
➜ Monticello 11, Mt. Zion 2. An eight-run sixth inning allowed the Sages (18-8) to pull away from their nonconference foe in a game played at Millikin University. Jack Buckalew was effective on the mound for Monticello, allowing four hits, two walks and no earned runs while striking out nine in six innings pitched. Jacob Trusner and Triston Foran each went 3 for 5 on the day, with Trusner tripling twice and driving in two runs. Biniam Lienhart went 2 for 4 with two RBI as well.
➜ Watseka 8, Schlarman 7. The host Warriors (4-13) potted one run in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a walk-off win over the Hilltoppers (2-12) in VVC play. Brayden Ketchum’s three hits and two RBI fueled Watseka, as did two hits and two RBI apiece from Jace Naese and Aidan Morris. Dillon Hemker was Schlarman’s top producer with two hits and three RBI, and Chris Brown contributed one hit, one walk, two RBI and one run.
In softball
➜ Danville 9, Peoria Richwoods 7. Allie Thurston went 4 for 4 to propel the host Vikings (10-9) to their first win in their last five outings, coming against a Big 12 Conference enemy. Karli Johnson tripled and doubled among three hits for Danville, Emmalee Trover booked two hits and three RBI and Ka’Leah Bellik added two hits.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16, Iroquois West 3. Bailee Whittaker shone at the plate and in the circle as the visiting Buffaloes (12-10) cruised past the Raiders (4-12) in a four-inning Vermilion Valley Conference event. Whittaker mashed three hits and drove in four runs as a hitter, and she permitted three hits and no earned runs while striking out eight as a pitcher. Makaelyn Lagacy (three RBI, two runs) and Claire Renaker (two RBI, two runs) also stood out for G-RF, which added a home run and four runs scored from Trinity Collins. Samantha Sigler and Caitlin Huff each produced one hit and one run for IW.
➜ Heyworth 10, Fisher 0. The visiting Bunnies (14-7) scraped together three singles on offense but nothing else in this six-inning Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Kallie Evans, Karsyn Burke and Peyton Murphy each knocked one hit.
➜ Hoopeston Area 19, Chrisman 1. Brylie Cox and Riley Miller each notched three hits for the visiting Cornjerkers (11-14), who blew past the Cardinals (1-13) in VVC action. Logan Watson drove in three runs for Hoopeston Area, which received a solo home run from Madison Barnes and two RBI apiece from Miller, Alexa Bailey and Ella Zeese. Chrisman couldn’t build upon its first win of the season, earned Thursday in an 18-17 decision versus Heritage.
➜ LeRoy 2, Peoria Christian 0. Though the host Panthers (26-5) were outhit 8-5 by their non-league enemy, they still extended their win streak to 12 games. Lilly Long was a major reason why, throwing a complete game with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Callie Warlow and Finley Howard each drove in one run for LeRoy, and Emily Mennenga clocked two hits.
➜ Marshall 4, Arcola 2. The visiting Purple Riders (14-14) produced two runs before their nonconference opponent took a single at-bat, but that accounted for all of their scoring in this defeat. Kacie Sisk notched two hits and drove in both of Arcola’s runs, while Ariana Warren slashed three hits and scored one run. Keira Hohlbauch doubled at the dish and struck out three opposing batters.
➜ Meridian 7, Clinton 2. The visiting Maroons (3-19) fell behind 4-0 through three innings and never fully recovered in a Central Illinois Conference loss. Heidi Humble doubled and drove in both of Clinton’s runs.
➜ Urbana 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Allison Deck fired a complete-game shutout for the host Tigers (7-11) as they silenced the Broncos (1-18) in a non-league affair. Deck picked up 10 strikeouts along the way and posted two hits at the dish. Lorelie Yau and Tarynn Enghausen each chipped in two hits for Urbana.
➜ Westville 9, Villa Grove 2. This nonconference meeting entered the eighth inning tied at 2. That’s when the visiting Tigers (23-3) tapped into their offensive reserves, scoring seven times and besting the Blue Devils (18-13). Lydia Gondzur was an offensive star for Westville, going 5 for 5 with two RBI. Abby Sabalaskey and Rylee Jones also drove in two runs apiece, and Sabalaskey scattered four hits while striking out 12 batters in the circle. Alison Pangburn homered and drove in two runs for Villa Grove, and Alexandria Brown still managed 10 strikeouts.