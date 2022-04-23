In baseball
Argenta-Oreana 3, Tri-County 2. The Bombers (3-7) earned an Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Titans (4-8) by scoring two runs in the sixth. Tri-County’s Jack Armstrong fanned 16 batters, walked four and allowed three hits and two earned runs in 61/3 innings on the mound. Armstrong also had one hit, while Justin Robertson led the way with a 2-of-3 mark at the plate and Jackson Ehlers also added a hit for the Titans.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Watseka 0. Tuff Elson threw a one-hitter in four innings, fanning seven batters as the Blue Devils (13-6) continued their undefeated start in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Caden Keleminic struck out all three batters he faced, throwing 12 strikes in 16 pitches, while also scoring two runs and stealing three bases. Asa Ray singled twice and had two RBI, plus Drake Nelson and Dawson Dodd each had RBI singles and two stolen bases. The Warriors (0-8) got their lone hit when Simon Hodolitz singled.
Cissna Park 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. Brayden Bruens fanned seven Buffaloes in a complete game as the Timberwolves (4-8) scored in the bottom of the seventh to eke out their first VVC win and snap a five-game losing streak. Bryce Sluis tallied two hits and Ryan King drove in a run. For the Buffaloes (3-8), Cam Steinbaugh struck out nine Timberwolves in six innings of work, while also adding two hits. Jackson Pratt also added two hits and an RBI, while Carson Collum added an RBI, as well.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 13, Fisher 0. Jeremiah Todd came up with two hits as the Bunnies (2-9) dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference matchup.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Fieldcrest 0. The Falcons (6-5) got on the plus side of .500 with a strong outing from Kellen Fanson, who struck out nine batters in six innings on the mound and also came up with two hits and two RBI. Hunter Brewer also batted in two runs and walked as the Falcons built a 5-0 edge through three frames.
Iroquois West 13, Schlarman 3. The Raiders (7-4) picked up a VVC win after scoring 10 runs in two innings and allowing just two hits to the Hilltoppers (2-5).
LeRoy 5, Tri-Valley 3. The Panthers (12-3) picked up a HOIC win as Porter Conn pitched five scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and had both of the team’s hits. Ian Johnson earned the win in two innings of scoreless relief, while fanning four batters.
Oakwood 14, Salt Fork 4. The Comets (9-8) earned a VVC win as Brody Taflinger went off for three singles, three RBI and two stolen bases, and Grant Powell scored two RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Dalton Hobick hit three singles, stole three bases, scored two runs and struck out one batter in 2/3 of an inning. Lucas Huchel went 51/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, three hits and six walks, all while fanning five batters, scoring a run and walking three times. For the Storm (7-7), Hayden Prunkard hit an RBI double and stole a base. Brayden Maskel hit an RBI single and Derrek Richards also drove in a run.
Okaw Valley 6, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2. Clay Seal went 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and four hits with two strikeouts and Seal Kauffman and Braden Kauffman each singled for the Knights (4-11), who dropped a Lincoln Prairie Conference game.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7, Champaign Central 6. The Maroons (14-6) dropped a nailbiter at home despite Mitchell Crompton’s 3-of-3 mark at the plate and an RBI. Jake Munroe drove in one run on two hits and Charlie Hobbs scored twice for Central.
Unity 12, Prairie Central 0. Blake Kimball stayed unbeaten on the mound, earning his sixth win by allowing just one hit in five innings, striking out five batters and walking one to help the Rockets move to 18-2 and pick up the Illini Prairie Conference win in style. Tyler Hensch went a perfect 3 of 3 at the plate with a homer, two doubles and two RBI. Damian Knoll also went 3 of 3 with four RBI, including a home run and a double. Cam Marvin homered and singled for two RBI and Thomas Cler added a two-run single versus the Hawks (5-10).
Villa Grove 5, Blue Ridge 0. Brady Clodfelder pitched six innings of scoreless ball as he struck out four Knights, walked two and gave up four hits. He threw 61 strikes on 87 pitches. Parker Knierim wrapped up the LPC win for the Blue Devils (5-7) with three strikeouts and a hit in the seventh. Peyton Smith doubled and singled, driving in one run, and Gavin Kiser also hit an RBI double. Luke Zimmerman came up with two hits and stole three bases, while Jake Gilles scored twice and stole two bases. Tyler WIlson singled, stole two bases and scored. Dylan Coffey doubled for Blue Ridge (1-9), while Riley Pruitt singled and stole two bases. Ben Wallace pitched 32/3 scoreless innings, striking out three Blue Devils and allowing two hits and a walk.
Westville 11, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Tigers (13-6) rolled to their fourth consecutive win as Zach Russell and Cade Schaumburg combined for a two-hitter. Russell went four innings and gave up one walk, fanning four batters, before Schaumburg struck out two and in two innings of hitless relief. Four players — Landen Haurez, Drew Wichtowski, Luke Johnson and Russell — had two RBI apiece. Johnson walked and doubled on a 2 of 3 day, while Haurez tripled. For the Trojans (4-6), Lane Morgan and Gavin Parkerson each singled.
In softball
Arcola 9, Tri-County 2. Keira Hohlbauch tallied three hits and Kacie Sisk pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and added two hits and two RBI as the Purple Riders (10-8) took down the Titans (0-9) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Ariana Warren led Arcola with three RBI, while Reyli Vega also added two hits. Mak Rideout led the Titans with two RBI and Bella Dudley walked.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Watseka 2. The Blue Devils (7-5) pounced early, darting out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Watseka (10-2) responded with three runs in the third, but left 11 runners on base in its first loss since March 28, snapping an eight-game winning run. Jacey Wendell went 3 of 4 with an RBI and Draycee Nelson tripled, had one RBI and scored twice for the Blue Devils. Ava Acton went 2 of 2 and scored twice, and Raeghan Dickison picked up the win by allowing two runs, five walks and fanning four batters in four innings of work. Brianna Denault tripled and scored in a 2-of-4 showing at the plate for the Warriors. Allie Hoy went 2 of 3 and scored once, while Natalie Petersen also went 2 of 3 at the plate.
Central A&M 10, Clinton 8. The Maroons (2-10) dropped a Central Illinois Conference showdown on Friday as Morgan Fortune singled twice and had three RBI and Chloe Griffin singled and walked with two RBI. Ella Steward scored two runs and singled, while also stealing a base.
Fisher 11, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. The Bunnies (7-3) bounced back from a loss at Unity in a big way on Friday as Kylan Arndt allowed just four hits and one run in an Heart of Illinois Conference victory, while striking out six batters and singling twice. Alexis Moore and Kimberly Schoonover each had two singles and two RBI. Abbie Stipp and Maddy Graves had two RBI each, as well.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23, Chrisman 1. The Buffaloes (6-6) cruised to a VVC victory as Bailee Whittaker and Makaelyn Legacy pitched a combined no-hitter. Whittaker struck out one batter in one inning and Legacy fanned two Cardinals and walked four in three innings on the mound. Whittaker also doubled, had two RBI and walked. J’Lynn Waltz stole a base, walked twice and scored three runs. Lilli Hutson singled twice and walked twice for three RBI, while also stealing a base. Claire Renaker singled twice and drove in three runs. The Cardinals (0-5) scored as Alivia Brinkley reached home on an error.
Oakwood 4, Salt Fork 3. Alaina Rothwell belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Comets (4-14) to a narrow win over the Storm (6-6), who were undefeated in three VVC games before Friday. Rothwell grounded out for an RBI to tie the game at three in the fifth, and Karsen Rupp pitched two innings, fanning four batters and allowing one run on one hit and no walks. Rupp, Samantha Dunavan and Savannah Nevitt each tallied two hits. For the Storm, Kenyl Hurt pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on seven hits and striking out six batters. Macie Russell led Salt Fork with three hits.
Tri-Valley 8, LeRoy 6. The Panthers (13-4) stumbled in a HOIC defeat as Lauren Bossingham doubled and singled for two RBI, Emily Bogema and Callie Warlow had two hits and an RBI each, while Emily Mennenga had an RBI single. Natalie Loy also hit an RBI single.
Tuscola 16, Shelbyville 3. The Warriors (13-3) turned on the offense in a CIC win as Emily Czerwonka homered, doubled and singled for three RBI and Ella Boyer hit three singles for three RBI. Kari Pierce pitched a complete game, striking out five batters and allowing three earned runs on four hits and a walk.
Unity 9, Prairie Central 0. Taylor Henry threw a perfect game, striking out 10 batters as the Rockets (15-4) raced to their eighth win in a row in an Illini Prairie Conference matchup. Ruby Tarr tripled and singled for three RBI and Grace Renfrow hit a two-run single. Jenna Adkins and Elise Swanstrom both hit RBI singles and combined to steal three bases against the Hawks (3-11).
Westville 17, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Abby Sabalaskey pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five batters and giving up one hit and no walks as the Tigers (14-1) stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Lydia Gondzur and Lani Gondzur both registered multiple hits. Cami Saltsgaver doubled in the second inning for the Trojans (5-7).
In girls’ soccer
Arthur Christian 8, Meridian 1. The Conquering Riders (4-6-2) snapped a four-game losing skid in an offensive burst as Liana Kauffman and Emma Skowronski both scored hat tricks. Arthur Christian took a 4-1 lead into the break, and Selah Wheeler and Jaydn Quinlan each scored as well. Jodi Kuhns and Lucy Rutledge both assisted on two goals, while Kauffman, Skowronski and Malaya Brady all served up an assist. Libby Henry made three saves and Izzy Swanson made one save in the win.
In girls’ track and field
At Gibson City. St. Joseph-Ogden scored 167 points to win the Lady Falcon Invite on Friday as Hope Rajlich won the 200-meter dash with a 26.72, Ava Knap won the 800-meter run with a 2:38.91 and Savanna Franzen won the 1,600-meter run with a 5:31.46. Kaytlyn Baker took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.03 and the 1,600-meter relay team of Helene Jones, Kailyn Ingram, Ashlyn Lanner and Knap placed first with a 4:31.31. Zoey Muller-Hinnant helped Uni High take second place with a team score of 66 by winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.36. The 400-meter relay team of Eliza Terziev, Dina Hashash, Muller-Hinnant and Ella Greer won with a 52.46. The Illineks also won the 1,600 sprint medley as Hashash, Greer, Muller-Hinnant and Erin Smith clocked a 5:03.10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took third as a team with 53 points, thanks in part to to Maisy Johnson’s winning high jump mark of 5 feet. The Panthers won the 800-meter relay as Lillianna Frichtl, Johnson, Bailey Luebchow and Trixie Johnson clocked a 1:54.82. Frichtl won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet and 5.5 inches. Ella McFarland helped Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin place fourth with a team score of 45 by placing second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet in a jumpoff. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished fifth with a team score of 43, Watseka and Iroquois West tied for sixth with 35 points, Hoopeston Area finished in eighth with 29 points and St. Thomas More took ninth with 28 team points. Hoopeston sprinter Bre Crose won the 100-meter dash with a 12.80. St. Thomas More freshman Paige Stark won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:58.12. Iroquois West hurdler Ella Rhodes won the 100-meter hurdles by finishing with a time of 17.26. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Payton Carter won in pole vault by clearing 11 feet. Judah Christian’s Abigail Tapuaiga won the shot put with a throw of 32 feet and 9.75 inches and won in discus with a distance of 27 feet. Watseka’s Haven Maple won the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet and 2 inches.