TOLONO — Unity wrestling swept a pair of nonconference opponents on Friday, knocking off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 65-15 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 78-6. The Falcons also defeated the Blue Devils 59-18.
Shane Ogden (120 pounds), Ben Gavel (138), Nick Nosler (170/182) and Austin McDaniel (285) each won two matches on the evening, with McDaniel picking up two falls in less than 50 seconds apiece. Braxton Manuel also had the quickest fall outside of that quartet, winning a match at 145 in 33 seconds.
In the GCMS/Fisher versus BHRAAP dual, the Falcons won all five contested matches. Andrew Ferguson at 126, Carter Kallal at 145 and Markus Miguel at 285 each recorded a pin in less than 50 seconds, with Ferguson’s 15-second fall the best of that trio. Ferguson was his team’s lone contested double winner, recording a 50-second fall in the Unity dual.
BHRAAP’s Taylor Pattison secured a contested win at 113 against Unity, taking the bout by fall in 49 seconds.
Illineks rally for win. Mikayla Blanke found the back of the net twice in the second half for Uni High girls’ soccer, erasing a 2-1 halftime deficit en route to a 3-2 victory versus East Central Illinois Conference rival Arthur Christian School.
Uni High’s other goal was produced by Maxine van der Donk, and goalkeeper Raneem Saadah turned in a seven-save performance. The Illineks improved to 8-5-1 on the season, including an already-recorded forfeit by Decatur Lutheran in the Class 1A regional semifinals. Uni High will face St. Thomas More for a regional title next week.
The Conquering Riders (5-8-2) garnered one goal and one assist from Nancy Robey, another goal from Emma Skowronski and seven keeper saves from Halie Rhoades.
Williams shines again. Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams won all three individual events she entered during Friday’s Central Illinois Conference girls’ track and field meet in Sullivan, leading the Warriors to a second-place team finish.
Tuscola’s 136 points ranked behind only Shelbyville’s 154 1/2. Clinton ranked third of eight squads with 100 1/2 points, and Sullivan snagged fifth with 74 1/2 points.
Williams was the long jump champion 17 feet, 1 1/4 inches and also outran all competitors in the 100-meter dash (12.52 seconds) and 200 dash (26.81).
But she wasn’t the lone Warrior to win multiple events, as Natalie Hasting was champion of shot put (31-5 1/4) and discus (91-10). They were joined atop the podium by teammate Carlie Seip, who won the triple jump in 32-11 3/4. Seip also took second in high jump (4-7 3/4).
Clinton’s best finishes came from Mac Reeser and Alayna Earle in the shot put, as they finished 2-3 behind Hasting with throws of 30-2 3/4 and 29-5 1/4.
Sullivan bagged three runner-up finishes on the day: Cassidy Short in the long jump (15-9 1/2), Sofia Nuzzo in the pole vault (8-5 1/2) and Madalyn Booker in the 400 dash (1 minute, 3.74 seconds).
Vikings slip up. Danville girls’ soccer ended its regular season Friday with a 7-1 loss at Peoria Richwoods in Big 12 Conference action. Emma Martin scored a goal that was assisted upon by Natalie Porter for the Vikings (4-7-1), who received 12 keeper saves from Aniya Parker.