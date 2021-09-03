URBANA — The Urbana boys’ soccer team opened its own invitational with a 3-0 win on Friday night against Danville.
The Tigers (2-0) scored all three of their goals in the first half against the Vikings (1-2-1). Deniz Schlieker tallied two goals for Urbana, with Noah Barkley recording the other. Jackson Gilbert, Jackson Kirkland and Grant Koplinski each had an assist.
Champaign Central dropped its first match in the tournament by a 2-1 margin to Dunlap. Kyle Johnson produced a second-half goal for the Maroons (3-1) on an assist from Shaffer Bauer.
Geneseo also knocked off Mahomet-Seymour 3-0 in another first-day match, dropping the Bulldogs to 3-2 on the season. The tournament will conclude Saturday.
Cornjerkers come up short
ST. ANNE — Visiting Hoopeston Area boys' soccer fell to St. Anne 5-1 on Friday. Ben Brown scored the lone goal for the Cornjerkers (4-2-1).
Bulldogs rate second in tournament
DANVILLE — Mahomet-Seymour boys' golf snagged second place as a team in the Danville Invitational, hosted by Turtle Run Golf Club, with the Bulldogs' 304 cumulative total leaving them 1 stroke behind Edwardsville for the championship on Friday.
Reis Claybrooke earned a share of second place individually with a 72 for M-S, which added a 76 from Zach Courson that tied him for 10th.
Centennial recorded a 371 team total in the event, paced by an 85 from Ashten Cafarelli and matching 86s from Jacob Stevens and Griffin Doyle.
Warriors win quadrangular
ONARGA — The Watseka boys’ team compiled a 163 team total Friday and held off Iroquois West (169), Hoopeston Area (202) and Cissna Park (224) to win a quadrangular at Shagbark Golf Course.
Jordan Schroeder paced Watseka with a 38, the same score Kyler Meents of Iroquois West finished with.
Wyatt Eisenmann (43) led Hoopeston Area, and Colson Carley (50) had the low round for Cissna Park.
Vikings cruise on courts
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville girls' tennis dispatched Belleville West 7-2 and Highland 9-0 on Friday in Day 1 of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Reese Rundle each went unbeaten on the day. Hotsinpiller won twice at No. 2 singles, Towne succeeded twice at No. 3 singles and the pair teamed up for two doubles triumphs — one at No. 1, the other at No. 2.
Rundle secured both of her No. 6 singles matches and paired with CiCi Brown for two No. 3 doubles victories.
Invitational play will conclude Saturday.