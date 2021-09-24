DANVILLE — A strong showing across the board from Danville’s top five girls’ tennis players keyed a 6-3 victory for the host Vikings on Friday night against Schlarman.
Lexi Ellis at No. 1 (6-0, 6-2), Ava Towne at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), Hannah Schroeder at No. 3 (6-2, 6-3), Maya Towne at No. 4 (6-4, 6-2) and Lexi Foley at No. 5 (6-2, 6-2) all won in straight sets for Danville in singles play.
Maya Jenny and Caroline Bogen, meanwhile, delivered a point for the Hilltoppers at No. 1 doubles, defeating Ellis and Maya Towne 8-7. Schlarman’s other two points came via forfeit, while Danville netted a win in doubles from its No. 2 team of Ava Towne and Schroeder, with that pairing producing an 8-0 win.
Gibson, M-S play to draw against Morton
CHATHAM — The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer team played to a 2-all draw against Morton in the Bulldogs’ opening game at the Chatham Glenwood Invitational on Friday night.
Clayton Gibson put together a strong overall game with a goal and an assist for M-S (9-3-1). Sam Henrichs (goal) and Titus Payne (assist) also got on the stat sheet for the Bulldogs, who procured eight keeper saves from Zach Beyer as well.
Judah, Blue Ridge match finishes tied
CHAMPAIGN — Judah Christian boys’ soccer rallied from two goals down in the second half for a 2-all draw against Blue Ridge on Friday night.
The visiting Knights went up 2-0 on goals from Ty Meeker. Joey Limentato led the comeback for the Tribe (2-6-1) with two goals in the second half, including one on a penalty kick, to even up the final score.
Dylan Coffee had six saves for Blue Ridge (2-8-1).
Watseka boys’ golf wins home tourney
SHELDON — Watseka boys’ golf won its own eight-team tournament on Friday, besting a field at Shewami Country Club that included Grant Park, Manteno, Iroquois West, Kankakee, Milford, Donovan and Cissna Park.
The Warriors’ nine-hole team score of 187 was four strokes better than second-place Grant Park (191). Iroquois West placed fourth (196), while Milford was sixth (202). Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder carded a 43 to finish as the runner-up in the individual medalist chase.
Milford’s Adin Portwood finished third on the individual leaderboard with a 44. The Warriors’ Zach Hickman was fourth (44). Kamden Kimmel and Colin Tilstra led the Raiders with matching 48s, while Colson Carley had the best score for Cissna Park with a 56.