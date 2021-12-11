In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 38. Despite Connor Brown scoring 25 points, the Broncos (7-1) sustained their first loss of the season during the championship game in Decatur.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 61, Normal Community 59. Trae Warren made three three-pointers for Centennial on Friday night, but his last one was the biggest of all. The senior guard sank a three-pointer off a sideline out-of-bounds play with less than 15 seconds remaining and the Chargers trailing 59-58 to give Centennial a 61-59 lead as coach Tim Lavin’s team held on for an impressive Big 12 home win. Warren scored a game-high 20 points for Centennial (4-3) to help the Chargers hand Normal Community, the state’s seventh-ranked team in the most recent Class 4A Associated Press poll, its first loss. A close game ensued all night, with Normal Community leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, 31-29 at halftime and 45-40 entering the fourth quarter before Centennial’s late comeback. David Hubbard scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for Centennial, while Jack Young added 13 points.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 62, Ridgeview 33. The visiting Mustangs fell behind 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t bounce back in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Cale Hoffman scored a team-high 17 points for Ridgeview (0-8).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Westville 49. The host Buffaloes rode Cale Steinbaugh and the G-RF senior delivered in a Vermilion Valley Conference win against their rivals. Steinbaugh poured in a game-high 32 points and drilled three three-pointers as G-RF (3-6) won its VVC opener and ended a two-game losing skid. Kaden Mingee complemented Steinbaugh by adding 14 points as G-RF led 30-19 at halftime and staved off a second-half comeback by Westville (4-2). Kamden Maddox scored a team-high 17 points for the Tigers, with Drew Wichtowski (nine points) and Bryce Burnett (eight points) also contributing.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 35. The host Bulldogs played stingy defense as Effingham missed all 12 of its three-point attempts during an Apollo Conference win for M-S (4-4). Quenton Rogers scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Bulldogs, with Blake Wolters contributing eight points, four steals and three assists.
➜ Peoria Manual 74, Urbana 47. The host Tigers kept it close early, only trailing 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, before the Rams took a 39-22 lead into halftime and pulled away for a Big 12 win at Oscar Adams Gymnasium. Jermontre Young dropped in 15 points to lead Urbana (1-5), while Kevin Cobb (nine points) and Malcolm Morris (eight points) also chipped in.
➜ Salt Fork 57, Villa Grove 29. Salt Fork applied ample defensive pressure throughout the night, holding Villa Grove scoreless in the second quarter en route to a home nonconference win. The Storm (2-3) enjoyed a 32-6 halftime lead after outscoring the Blue Devils (2-6) 16-0 in the second quarter. Garrett Taylor scored a game-high 17 points for Salt Fork, with teammate Camden Smoot also hitting double figures with 11 points. Colden Earles and Blake Norton each added nine points. Layne Rund had a team-high eight points for Villa Grove.
➜ Tuscola 81, Uni High 24. Tuscola met little resistance in winning the program’s 1,500th game, easily getting by the Illineks in a home nonconference game. Jalen Quinn scored a game-high 16 points for the Warriors (4-1), Jordan Quinn added 14 points and Chris Boyd finished with 12 points as 13 different Tuscola players scored at least two points. Titus Kyles (eight points, three steals), Ethan Mok-Chih (seven points) and Aakash Vasireddy (six points) paced Uni High (5-5).
➜ Watseka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. The visiting Warriors ended a four-game skid by playing superb defense to earn the nonconference win in Gibson City. Jordan Schroeder dropped in a game-high 16 points, Braiden Walwer added 15 points and Hunter Meyer contributed nine points for Watseka (3-4), which enjoyed a 20-9 lead at halftime. Austin Elliott scored a team-high 13 points for the Falcons (4-3).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Fisher 31, Blue Ridge 9. The visiting Bunnies clamped down defensively to secure a nonconference win in Farmer City. Kallie Evans produced a game-high 12 points for Fisher (4-7), which had nine different players score. Tatem Madden and Farrah Michaels each scored four points for the Knights (1-8).