Listen to this article

In boys’ basketball

Macon County Tournament

Warrensburg-Latham 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 38. Despite Connor Brown scoring 25 points, the Broncos (7-1) sustained their first loss of the season during the championship game in Decatur.

Nontournament

Centennial 61, Normal Community 59. Trae Warren made three three-pointers for Centennial on Friday night, but his last one was the biggest of all. The senior guard sank a three-pointer off a sideline out-of-bounds play with less than 15 seconds remaining and the Chargers trailing 59-58 to give Centennial a 61-59 lead as coach Tim Lavin’s team held on for an impressive Big 12 home win. Warren scored a game-high 20 points for Centennial (4-3) to help the Chargers hand Normal Community, the state’s seventh-ranked team in the most recent Class 4A Associated Press poll, its first loss. A close game ensued all night, with Normal Community leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, 31-29 at halftime and 45-40 entering the fourth quarter before Centennial’s late comeback. David Hubbard scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for Centennial, while Jack Young added 13 points.

El Paso-Gridley 62, Ridgeview 33. The visiting Mustangs fell behind 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t bounce back in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Cale Hoffman scored a team-high 17 points for Ridgeview (0-8).

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Westville 49. The host Buffaloes rode Cale Steinbaugh and the G-RF senior delivered in a Vermilion Valley Conference win against their rivals. Steinbaugh poured in a game-high 32 points and drilled three three-pointers as G-RF (3-6) won its VVC opener and ended a two-game losing skid. Kaden Mingee complemented Steinbaugh by adding 14 points as G-RF led 30-19 at halftime and staved off a second-half comeback by Westville (4-2). Kamden Maddox scored a team-high 17 points for the Tigers, with Drew Wichtowski (nine points) and Bryce Burnett (eight points) also contributing.

Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 35. The host Bulldogs played stingy defense as Effingham missed all 12 of its three-point attempts during an Apollo Conference win for M-S (4-4). Quenton Rogers scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Bulldogs, with Blake Wolters contributing eight points, four steals and three assists.

Peoria Manual 74, Urbana 47. The host Tigers kept it close early, only trailing 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, before the Rams took a 39-22 lead into halftime and pulled away for a Big 12 win at Oscar Adams Gymnasium. Jermontre Young dropped in 15 points to lead Urbana (1-5), while Kevin Cobb (nine points) and Malcolm Morris (eight points) also chipped in.

Salt Fork 57, Villa Grove 29. Salt Fork applied ample defensive pressure throughout the night, holding Villa Grove scoreless in the second quarter en route to a home nonconference win. The Storm (2-3) enjoyed a 32-6 halftime lead after outscoring the Blue Devils (2-6) 16-0 in the second quarter. Garrett Taylor scored a game-high 17 points for Salt Fork, with teammate Camden Smoot also hitting double figures with 11 points. Colden Earles and Blake Norton each added nine points. Layne Rund had a team-high eight points for Villa Grove.

Tuscola 81, Uni High 24. Tuscola met little resistance in winning the program’s 1,500th game, easily getting by the Illineks in a home nonconference game. Jalen Quinn scored a game-high 16 points for the Warriors (4-1), Jordan Quinn added 14 points and Chris Boyd finished with 12 points as 13 different Tuscola players scored at least two points. Titus Kyles (eight points, three steals), Ethan Mok-Chih (seven points) and Aakash Vasireddy (six points) paced Uni High (5-5).

Watseka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. The visiting Warriors ended a four-game skid by playing superb defense to earn the nonconference win in Gibson City. Jordan Schroeder dropped in a game-high 16 points, Braiden Walwer added 15 points and Hunter Meyer contributed nine points for Watseka (3-4), which enjoyed a 20-9 lead at halftime. Austin Elliott scored a team-high 13 points for the Falcons (4-3).

In girls’ basketball

Fisher 31, Blue Ridge 9. The visiting Bunnies clamped down defensively to secure a nonconference win in Farmer City. Kallie Evans produced a game-high 12 points for Fisher (4-7), which had nine different players score. Tatem Madden and Farrah Michaels each scored four points for the Knights (1-8).

Trending Videos