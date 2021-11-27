In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Centennial 75, Belleville West 62. The Chargers won their second straight game behind high-scoring performances from Trae Warren and Jack Young Jr. Warren scored a game-high 29 points and made six three-pointers for Centennial (2-1), with Young scoring 16 of his 24 points in the second half.
➜ Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 68, Mahomet-Seymour 64. The Bulldogs (1-2) lost their second consecutive game, this one in overtime, despite 13 points from Blake Wolters and 11 points from Dayten Eisenmann.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Lexington 67, Hoopeston Area 45. The Cornjerkers trailed 37-24 at halftime and couldn’t mount a second-half comeback. Ben Brown scored a team-high 16 points for Hoopeston Area (0-3), with Anthony Zamora adding 11 points and Owen Root contributing nine points.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 69, Fisher 36. The Trojans posted a resounding win, their first of the season, in their final pool play game of the tournament. Brody Howard scored a game-high 22 points to pace A-P (1-2), with Kollin Asbury netting 17 points and Seth Johnson chipping in 10 points. For the Bunnies (0-3), Tim Booth narrowly missed out on a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Cam Grant added eight points.
➜ Prairie Central 68, Tri-Point 48. The Hawks remained unbeaten and advanced to the championship game on Saturday with a convincing win. Dylan Bazzell scored a team-high 17 points for Prairie Central (3-0), with Tyler Curl registering 14 points. Drew Haberkorn (12 points) and Levi Hoad (10 points) also hit double figures in the win.
➜ Iroquois West 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35. The Raiders withstood a superb third quarter by the host Falcons to fend off GCMS late and move on to Saturday’s championship game against Prairie Central. Peyton Rhodes scored a team-high 18 points for IW (3-0) by making six three-pointers as Aiden Tilstra (10 points, seven rebounds) and Cannon Leonard (nine points, 11 rebounds, four assists) also played significant roles in the win. GCMS (2-1), which trailed 27-19 at halftime before closing its deficit to 33-31 at the start of the fourth quarter, received a game-high 19 points from Seth Kollross.
Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Highland 52, Rantoul 48. The Eagles kept it close, but are still searching for their first win of the season. Marcus Lee scored 18 points for Rantoul (0-3), with Jacksen Adkins supplying 16 points and eight rebounds.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
➜ Uni High 56, Blue Ridge 44. Ian Evensen poured in a team-high 26 points to help the Illineks post their first win of the season as Uni High steadily pulled away. Ethan Mok-Chih joined Evensen in double figures with 18 points, while Teo Chemla contributed four points, eight rebounds and three steals.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 67, Blue Ridge 28. The host Broncos (2-0) relied on solid games from Connor Brown (18 points), Tyson Moore (11 points) and Konnor Waterhouse (eight points) to cruise by the Knights (0-3).
➜ LeRoy 80, Uni High 45. The Illineks couldn’t rally in the second half, with Evensen (19 points) and Aakash Vasireddy (seven points) carrying the brunt of the scoring for Uni High (1-2).
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 69, Heritage 23. The Hawks faced an insurmountable 49-14 halftime deficit en route to their first loss of Friday. Drew Williams scored a team-high 16 points for Heritage.
➜ Shelbyville 55, Heritage 22. The Hawks struggled in their second defeat of Friday, trailing 30-12 at halftime. Timmy Wilson scored a team-high 10 points for Heritage (0-3), with Williams adding seven points.
Schlarman Topper Classic
➜ St. Thomas More 60, La Salette 44. A better showing in the second half allowed STM to remain unbeaten on the season with a double-digit win in Danville. Justen Green scored a game-high 18 points and sank a trio of three-pointers for the Sabers, who trailed 31-27 at halftime. Patrick Quarnstrom wasn’t far behind, scoring 15 of his 17 points after halftime, with Blake Staab (10 points) and Ryan Hendrickson (nine points) also contributing for STM ( 3-0). Eamon Martin scored a team-high 14 points for the Lions (0-3) on the strength of four three-pointers, while Joseph De Artola added nine points, all on three three-pointers.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Milford 47. Despite trailing 45-38 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils rallied for the win and avoided their second straight loss. Brett Meidel recorded a game-high 24 points for BHRA (2-1), which made all eight of its free throws in the final quarter. Teammate Hayden Rice added nine points — all by making three three-pointers. Nicholas Warren scored a team-high 13 points for the Bearcats (2-1).
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
➜ Oakwood 70, Judah Christian 35. Oakwood relied on a solid second-half run and balanced scoring to earn a comfortable win against the Tribe. Josh Young scored nine of his game-high 13 points after halftime for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick had eight of his 10 points in the second half. Aidyn Beck scored 11 points for Judah Christian.
➜ Oakwood 64, Tri-County 28. The Comets eased to their second win on Friday — and fourth straight — as Hobick (17 points), Young (12 points), Josh Ruch (12 points) and Grant Powell (10 points) all reached double figures for Oakwood (5-1).
➜ Villa Grove 67, Judah Christian 58. The Blue Devils earned the win, taking a 40-24 lead into halftime and not letting up. Villa Grove’s Robert Fancher made seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points, with Parker Stevens (16 points) and Layne Rund (14 points) contributing. Beck led Judah Christian (1-4) with 22 points.
Mary Sur Invitational
➜ Central A&M 59, Arthur Christian School 35. The Conquering Riders fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a season-opening defeat in Neoga. Kyson Pflum scored a game-high 12 points to pace ACS (0-1).
In girls’ basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 52, Peoria Richwoods 45. Central used a strong fourth quarter to edge the Knights in their first game of the day Friday. Addy McLeod produced a double-double with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds to spark the Maroons. Neveah Essien also had a big role in the win with a double-double of her own with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Carleigh Parks chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
➜ East St. Louis 69, Champaign Central 37. The Maroons kept it close after the first quarter before the Flyers pulled away, taking a 30-13 lead into halftime. McLeod (11 points, six rebounds) and Essien (10 points, eight rebounds) led Central (3-3).
Oakwood Comet Classic
➜ Tri-County 45, Tuscola 41. In a close championship game, the Titans held off the Warriors to win their fifth straight game. Bella Dudley scored a game-high 13 points and made 15 steals for Tri-County (6-1), with Kaylin Williams adding nine points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Ella Boyer tallied a team-high 11 points for Tuscola (4-3).
➜ Uni High 49, Oakwood 36. Lara Marinov scored a game-high 25 points and the Illineks won the third-place game after holding slim leads at the end of the first three quarters. Dina Hashash complemented Marinov’s performance with 19 points for Uni High (4-2). Addie Wright scored a team-high 22 points for the Comets (2-4).
➜ Westville 48, Casey-Westfield 34. The Tigers picked up their second straight win, riding the duo of Hadley Cox and Lydia Gonzur to a win in the fifth-place game. Cox had a game-high 19 points for Westville (2-3), with Gonzur finishing with 15 points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 46, Martinsville 27. Strong defense carried the Cornjerkers to their first win of the season by securing a triumph in the seventh-place game. Claire Dixon scored a team-high 12 points for Hoopeston Area (1-3).
Mary Sur Invitational
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27, Arthur Christian School 24. The Buffaloes are carrying a two-game win streak after their latest victory in Neoga. Addi Spesard, Kendall Roberts and Sydney Spesard all scored six points to spark G-RF (2-1), with Addi Spesard contributing 10 rebounds and five steals and Roberts finishing with five assists against the Conquering Riders (0-3).