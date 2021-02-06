In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 55, Argenta-Oreana 34. Six athletes exceeded five points for the host Purple Riders (2-0), who overpowered the Bombers (0-1) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference affair. Kevin Garza's 15 points, Kacee Moore's 12 points and nine points from both Alex Kuhns and Cam Roberts powered Arcola. A-O's top point producers were Noah Thornton (11 points) and Brock Lyerly (nine points).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 17. Eight different players scored for the visiting Blue Devils (2-1) during their Vermilion Valley Conference triumph over the Tigers (0-1). Brett Meidel's 14 points and Elijah Tidwell's 12 points paved the way for BHRA's win. Westville received eight points from Kamden Maddox and six points from Bryce Burnett.
➜ Chrisman 55, Hoopeston Area 51. Layne Smith poured in 26 points — six three-pointers among them — to guide the host Cardinals (1-1) to a VVC success over the Cornjerkers (0-1). Smith scored eight of his points in the final quarter to help erase a 39-38 deficit entering the period, and Chrisman’s Cole Webster secured five of his 15 points in that period. Hoopeston Area received 24 points from Ben Brown, 12 points from Chris Catron and 11 points from Nick Hofer.
➜ Cornerstone 70, Judah Christian 32. The visiting Tribe (0-1) was stumped in East Central Illinois Conference play. Evan Payan banked 13 points to lead Judah in scoring, while Joey Limentato contributed seven points.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Tri-Valley 40. Seth Barnes turned in a 17-point performance for the visiting Falcons (1-0), who opened the season with a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Awstace Grauer chipped in 11 points for GCMS.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 69, Cerro Gordo/Bement 53. The Broncos (1-1) fell behind 29-13 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover during a nonconference defeat. Jessee Quick’s 18 points and nine points apiece from Connor Brown and J.D. Benson led CG/B’s scoring output.
➜ Mattoon 69, Mahomet-Seymour 58. The visiting Bulldogs (0-1) cobbled together a 28-26 halftime lead but couldn’t sustain their edge in an Apollo Conference loss. Eli Warren's 16 points and Zach Carr's 12 points led the M-S offense.
➜ Milford 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52. The visiting Bearcats (3-1) tabbed their third consecutive win by knocking off the Buffaloes (0-1) in a VVC tilt.
➜ Oakwood 67, Cissna Park 42. The host Comets (1-0) trailed 19-15 after one quarter but outscored the Timberwolves (1-2) by a 24-6 margin in the second period to land a non-league victory. Four Oakwood athletes finished in double figures scoring: Brevin Wells (18 points), Dalton Hobick (16), Josh Young (13) and Isaiah Ruch (10). Malaki Verkler’s 16 points and Ian Rogers’ 11 points led Cissna Park in defeat.
➜ Okaw Valley 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 30. The visiting Hawks (0-1) didn't reach double digits as a team until the second half, ultimately suffering an LPC loss as a result. Carson Howard and Logan Nohren each provided 10 points for VG/H.
➜ Paris 67, Unity 33. The host Rockets (0-2) led 12-10 after one quarter but allowed 23 second-quarter points en route to a nonconference defeat. Brady Porter’s 13 points paced Unity’s output, and Damian Knoll added eight points.
➜ St. Thomas More 55, Iroquois West 51. The host Sabers (1-0) began their campaign with a narrow nonconference win over the Raiders (0-1). IW was paced by Ryan Tilstra’s 16 points and Jack McMillan’s 15 points.
➜ Sangamon Valley 47, Blue Ridge 32. The host Knights (0-2) sank six three-pointers as a team but still fell short in LPC action. Victor Reynolds’ nine points and Zach Lewis’ seven points — the latter mark powered by two long-range makes — led Blue Ridge.
➜ Schlarman 73, Armstrong-Potomac 68. The visiting Hilltoppers (1-0) staved off the Trojans (0-2) in a VVC showcase. Schlarman finished 25 of 31 from the free-throw line and was paced by Jason Craig’s 25 points, Jamal Taylor Jr.’s 23 points and Caleb Kelly’s 17 points. A-P’s Brody Howard drilled six three-pointers on his way to a game-best 33 points, and Rylee Showalter netted the same number of distance shots en route to 19 points.
➜ Tremont 86, Fisher 56. The visiting Bunnies (0-1) fell short in theri season-opening HOIC game. Carson Brozenec’s 19 points and four steals showed the way for Fisher, which also received 13 points, six assists and five steals from Landen Stalter and six points and 10 rebounds from Jake Cochran.
➜ Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 38. The visiting Warriors (3-0) kept up an undefeated start to the season by winning a contest that did not count toward the Central Illinois Conference standings. Grant Hardwick’s 20 points topped the Tuscola scoring chart, and he added six rebounds. Cole Cunningham's 11 points and Jalen Quinn's 10 points also pushed the Warriors.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Watseka 48, Clifton Central 33. Only three players scored points for the host Warriors (1-0), but the trio produced enough offense for a win that didn’t count toward the Sangamon Valley Conference standings. Kinzie Parsons’ 24-point, 10-rebound double-double keyed Watseka and was supported by Allie Hoy’s 15 points, Natalie Schroeder’s nine points and Kennedy McTaggart’s seven rebounds.