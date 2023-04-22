In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9, Watseka 4. The Blue Devils scored at least one run in the first five innings, securing an 8-0 lead and holding on for a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. BHRA (7-7) received two RBI apiece from Chaz Dubois and Cruz Dubois, while Tuff Elson started and threw four no-hit innings, walking three and striking out four. Amani Stanford (2 for 3, two runs scored) also had a strong game for BHRA. Ethan Price tripled and drove in two runs for Watseka (1-12).
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Fisher 3. The Bunnies fell behind 6-0 after three innings and couldn’t make up the deficit in a Heart of Illinois Conference road loss in Mackinaw. Drayton Lutz had a hit and two RBI to pace Fisher (3-10).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Cissna Park 2. Cameron Steinbaugh was steady in the batter’s box, on the basepaths and on the mound, helping the host Buffaloes close out a six-inning VVC win. Steinbaugh went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and a triple, while throwing a complete game. He struck out four and allowed four hits in six innings. Jackson Pratt (1 for 3, three RBI), Brayden Nale (2 for 4, two doubles, two runs scored) and Jase Latoz (2 for 3, two runs scored) also contributed for G-RF/C (4-5). Gavin Spitz went 2 for 3 to lead Cissna Park (5-12).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Fieldcrest 4. The visiting Falcons ended a two-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, closing out a five-inning HOIC win thanks to 10 runs in the top of the fifth. Kellan Fanson hit a solo home run and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Falcons (7-9), while David Hull was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBI and four runs scored. Brayden Elliott (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored), Altin Nettleton (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Zach Price (2 for 4, RBI) were also key for GCMS.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 12, St. Thomas More 1. St. Thomas More held a 1-0 lead through three innings before the visiting Bulldogs woke up offensively to head home with a five-inning nonconference win. M-S (16-3) won its third consecutive game thanks to an 11-run top of the fourth. Ben Wagner was 3 for 3 with two runs scored for the Bulldogs, while Tyson Finch (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Finn Randolph (2 for 4, three RBI) and Carter Johnson (2 for 3, two RBI) supplied clutch hits as well. Blake Wolters and Braden Houchin also drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Houchin got the win, throwing three innings and striking out four. He walked three and allowed three hits. Cade Starrick threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out three. Cooper Hannagan doubled and scored the lone run for STM (6-8), with the Sabers collecting three hits.
➜ Oakwood 9, Salt Fork 1. Oakwood remained unbeaten in VVC play with a convincing road win in Sidell. Dalton Hobick worked around five walks in six innings to only allow two hits, while striking out seven to earn the win. He also contributed at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a double, a solo home run and three runs scored. Grant Powell (1 for 2, two RBI) and Joshua Ruch (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored) also hit home runs for the Comets (13-4-1). Hayden Prunkard went 1 for 2 and scored the lone run for Salt Fork (11-6).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Monticello 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed in securing a solid Illini Prairie Conference road win. The Panthers (9-8) received two hits apiece from Conner Vaughn and Ephraim Johnson, with Vaughn doubling and driving in a run. Tyler Cole also had a double and an RBI for PBL. Jeremiah Ager threw six innings and earned the win on the mound for PBL, only giving up three hits. He walked four and struck out seven. Colton Vance went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Monticello (11-4).
➜ Schlarman 6, Iroquois West 5. A walk-off single by Miles Crosby lifted the Hilltoppers (2-6) to a home VVC victory. Crosby also hit a home run and threw five innings for Schlarman, striking out six. Jerrius Atkinson also added two hits and stole three bases for Schlarman. Iroquois West (3-7) received two hits from Rylan Pheifer.
➜ Shelbyville 4, Clinton 2. A well-pitched Central Illinois Conference game went in favor of the visiting Rams, who prevailed in extra innings. Clinton (5-7) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, but Shelbyville tied the game at 2 in the top of the second and the score remained that way until the eighth inning, when Shelbyville pushed across the go-ahead and eventual game-winning runs. Brock Wilson was the tough-luck loser for Clinton, tossing 71/3 innings. He gave up five hits and all four runs he allowed were unearned. Wilson struck out four and walked one. Brooks Cluver (2 for 4), Jack Manning (2 for 4) and Colton Walker (1 for 2, RBI) led the way offensively for the Maroons.
➜ Sullivan 11, Tuscola 6. In a back-and-forth CIC game at Ervin Park, visiting Sullivan prevailed. Tied at 6 after five innings, Sullivan (11-5) scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-6 lead and then added three more runs in the top of the seventh to account for the final score. Adan Mills went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored to propel Sullivan, with Jackson Matheson (3 for 4, three RBI) and Schafer Ogle (2 for 3, RBI) each producing quality at-bats. Aiden Devlin (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) hit a solo home run for Tuscola, with Colton Musgrave (2 for 3) and Nate Thomason (1 for 4, two RBI) each contributing for the Warriors.
➜ Tri-Valley 11, Le Roy 3. The Panthers trailed 5-1 after four innings and couldn’t rally in a home HOIC loss. Cylas Marcum had two hits and an RBI for Le Roy (7-8).
➜ Unity 12, Prairie Central 6. A strong offensive performance sparked another win for Unity, with the Rockets leaving Fairbury with an Illini Prairie win. Unity (16-1-1) won its sixth straight game thanks to superb hitting against the Hawks (4-10). Brock Suding went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI, with Gavin Moore going 3 for 4 with a double. Tyler Henry also had a strong game, going 2 for 3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a double, while Easton Cunningham was 2 for 5 with two doubles.
➜ Westville 9, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Westville continued its impressive season by registering its 12th straight win, this time at home in a VVC game. Landen Haurez was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Kamden Maddox was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Zach Russell was 2 for 3 with one RBI and Drew Wichtowski was 2 for 4 with a triple and one RBI to spark the Tigers (18-2). Westville took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, and that was all the offense Ethan McMasters needed. The Westville pitcher threw 62/3 innings and only allowed five hits. He struck out 10 and walked two in earning the victory. Nathan Rogers went 2 for 4 and Gavin Parkerson drove in the lone run for the Trojans (8-4).
In softball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 14, Blue Ridge 3. The host Bombers relied on a six-run second inning to take control of the Lincoln Prairie Conference game and then plated seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal the five-inning win. Abbey Matthews went 3 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored and Keely Reed went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI to power A-O (7-5). Abby Jackson and Gracie Manning also drove in three runs for the Bombers, with Manning stealing three bases. Reed threw all five innings, scattering five hits and striking out six. Cassie Zimmerman doubled and drove in two runs to pace Blue Ridge (5-9).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Watseka 4. The visiting Blue Devils broke open a close game with a six-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning to secure a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Addie Wallace went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI for BHRA (7-8), which only led 5-4 after six innings. Ella Myers was consistent at the plate and on the basepaths, going 3 for 4 with four runs scored for the Blue Devils. Raeghan Dickison (2 for 3, four RBI), Draycee Nelson (3 for 4) and Ava Acton (3 for 5, two RBI) also had key mult-hit games for BHRA. Jasmine Essington went 3 for 3 with two RBI for Watseka (9-6), with Elizabeth Wittenborn (2 for 3, RBI), Haylie Peck (2 for 3) and Natalie Petersen (2 for 4) chipping in.
➜ Fisher 12, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. The Bunnies ended a short two-game losing skid in convincing fashion with a six-inning Heart of Illinois Conference road triumph. Fisher (12-5) scored at least one run in five of the six innings, with Karsyn Burke going 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the way. Paige Hott was also a big part of the 15-hit output by the Bunnies as she went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Kallie Evans (4 for 5, three runs scored), Kylan Arndt (1 for 4, two RBI) and Jenna Clemmons (1 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored, triple) were also instrumental in the win. Arndt threw all six innings to pick up the win, only allowing four hits to go along with seven strikeouts and two walks.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12, Chrisman 3. The Buffaloes relied on a strong all-around game from Jordan Silvey to record the VVC home win. Silvey went 3 for 3 with two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases while also throwing 62/3 innings and earning the win. She only gave up three hits and struck out six from the pitcher’s circle. Peyton McComas (3 for 4, three runs scored) and Aubrey Roberson (1 for 3, two RBI) also contributed for G-RF (4-9) against the Cardinals (3-7).
➜ Hoopeston Area 10, Milford/Cissna Park 9. In a game to raise awareness for breast cancer and leukemia, the host Cornjerkers pulled out a thrilling VVC win in eight innings. Melina Vogel had four hits for Hoopeston Area (8-8), while Macy Warner finished with three hits and just a home run shy of hitting for the triple after she also doubled and tripled. Kayla Recker, Jersey Cundiff, Alexa Bailey and Tobi West all drove in two runs for a balanced lineup by the Cornjerkers. Maddie Barnes threw all eight innings for Hoopeston Area and struck out five. The Bearcats (11-2) had their 11-game win streak snapped despite Brynlee Wright (3 for 4, three RBI, two doubles), Addison Lucht (2 for 3, two RBI) and Abby Storm (3 for 5, three runs scored, triple) all contributing.
➜ Iroquois West 4, Schlarman 1. Jersey Fowler broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, lifting the visiting Raiders to an eventual VVC road win. Jessye Rodriguez hit a solo home in the fifth for Iroquois West (5-10) that tied the game at 1. Aubrey Wagner gave up two hits to Schlarman (0-7), struck out 11 and threw a complete game.
➜ Salt Fork 5, Oakwood 0. Kendyl Hurt kept Oakwood’s offense off track, lifting Salt Fork to a home VVC victory. The Storm pitcher threw a four-hit shutout, only giving up four hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out nine. Hurt helped herself at the plate, too, with the Heartland Community College signee going 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI. Macie Russell (2 for 3, RBI, three runs scored) and Karli McGee (1 for 3, RBI) also supplied timely hits for Salt Fork (14-5). Bella Bradford went 2 for 3 to account for half of the hits compiled by Oakwood (5-15).
➜ Shelbyville 16, Clinton 1. The Maroons gave up at least two runs in every inning of a four-inning Central Illinois Conference home loss. Mea Kivlehan and Sarah Mills each went 2 for 2 for Clinton (6-12).
➜ Sullivan 6, Tuscola 4. Sullivan never trailed in securing a road CIC win at Ervin Park. Harmony Ray (2 for 4, two RBI) and Aeralyn Thrasher (2 for 3, RBI) were the hitting stars for Sullivan (10-6). Ava Boyer hit a home run and drove in two runs for Tuscola (10-8), while Makenna Fiscus was 2 for 3 with a double.
➜ Tri-Valley 14, Le Roy 9. Le Roy led 1-0 after two innings before runs happened fast and frequently in an eventual HOIC loss for the host Panthers. Morgan Fleming was 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBI for Le Roy (16-4), while Emily Bogema also hit a home run and finished with two RBI.
➜ Unity 14, Prairie Central 4. Unity extended its win streak to nine games with a nine-run third inning the catalyst during an Illini Prairie road win in Fairbury. The Rockets (18-5), who have not lost since April 8, broke open a scoreless tie against the Hawks (4-9) by plating nine runs in the top of the third. Ruby Tarr hit a home run and was 2 for 4 with four RBI for Unity, while Lindy Bates was 2 for 2 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base. Chloey Duitsman (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Maegan Rothe (2 for 4, two RBI), Miller (2 for 3, RBI), Lauren Haas (2 for 3) and Jenna Adkins (1 for 3, two RBI) all contributed as Unity rattled off 15 hits.
➜ Westville 15, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Abby Sabalaskey threw a four-inning one-hitter, Jazmyn Bennett and Karma Chism each drove in four runs and Westville rolled to a VVC home win. The Tigers (15-2) collected their 10th win by at least 10 runs this season, with Lilly Kiesel adding three hits and Madison Jones delivering two RBI against A-P (8-7).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Monticello 3, Peoria Christian 0. Monticello reached double-digit wins in a season for only the second time in program history after a nonconference road victory. Addison Finet scored two goals to lead the Sages (10-3-3).
➜ St. Thomas More 9, Chillicothe IVC 0. MaryKatheryn Kluesner scored four goals and had three assists as the host Sabers cruised to an Illini Prairie Conference win against the Grey Ghosts. Emma Devocelle added two goals for STM (7-5-2).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Tolono. Unity won three events, securing just enough points to edge Maroa-Forsyth and take home the team title at its own 18-team Unity Invitational with 991/2 points. Jay Saunders won the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.05 seconds for the Rockets, while teammate Jacob Maxwell won the discus with a throw of 149 feet, 6 inches. Saunders, Garrett Richardson, Eric Miebach and Brock Schlittler all helped Unity win the 400 relay in 43.49. Daryl Okeke of Judah Christian won the 100 (11.10) and 300 hurdles (39.530, with teammate Josiah Brown winning the 200 (22.85) as the Tribe placed sixth. Cabott Craft of St. Thomas More won both the long jump (21-51/2) and the triple jump (45-8), with Riley Hogan winning the pole vault (12-23/4) as the Sabers tied for fourth with St. Joseph-Ogden. Ayden Ingram led Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a third-place finish as he won the high jump (6-2) and then combined with Murphy McCool, Isaiah Tidwell and Damien Allison to help the Blue Devils win the 1,600 relay (3:31.18). Aiden Pacunas of Rantoul in the 3,200 (10:00.12) and Scott Webb of Clinton in the shot put (49-53/4) were the other area winners.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Gibson City. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin relied on two first-place finishes from its relay teams and two first-place finishes in field events to take home the team title at the 18-team Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Invitational, with the Blue Devils compiling 107 points. Natalie Thomason won the high jump for BHRA by clearing 4 feet, 11 inches and teammate Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump with a leap of 16-11/2. BHRA also won the 800-meter relay as Aubrey Peters, Thomason, Nevaeh Scott and Reed clocked a first-place time of 1 minute, 52.22 seconds and the 1,600 sprint medley relay, with Emily Dice, Scott, Thomason and Aleah Potter won the race in 4:42.24. St. Joseph-Ogden placed third with 691/3 points as Savanna Franzen in the 1,600 (5:41.82), Kaytlyn Baker in the 300 hurdles (50.84), Payton Carter in the pole vault (10-113/4) and the Spartans’ 1,600 relay of Carter, Sophia Kasper, Madison Clampitt and Helene Jones (4:28.06) all won. Bre Crose of Hoopeston Area swept the 100 (12.66) and the 200 (26.53) to help the Cornjerkers place sixth. Other area winners included Alyson Clements of St. Thomas More in the 400 (1:00.63), Skyler Anderson of STM in the 800 (2:30.98), Ella Rhodes of Iroquois West in the 100 hurdles (17.14), the GCMS 3,200 relay of Anna Goodin, Cecilia Goodin, Lilly Lahr and Sophia Ray (11:10.53), Claire Dixon of Hoopeston Area in the triple jump (33-01/4), Emily Robidoux of Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the shot put (32-2) and Savannah Shumate of GCMS in the discus (94-2).
➜ At Chatham. Unity picked up first-place finishes in six different events, helping the Rockets win the 12-team Titan Invitational with 127 points. Kayla Nelson won the 200-meter dash in 26.40 seconds for the Rockets, while Mackenzie Pound won the 800 in 2:26.13. Pound, along with Josie Cler, Ashlyn Denney and Camryn Reedy, all combined to give Unity a win in the 3,200 relay in 10:04.45. Woodard in the 3,200 (11:25.42), Audrey Remole in the high jump (4-10) and Jillian Schlittler in the long jump (16-8) gave the Rockets their other wins, more than enough for Unity to beat runner-up Sacred Heart-Griffin. Monticello placed sixth, relying on a win by Mabry Bruhn in the 1,600 (5:16.77).