In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Salt Fork 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to retake the lead in Friday’s Vermilion Valley Conference matchup with Salt Fork and then held on through a scoreless seventh for the league win. Jordan Johnson delivered what would be the game-winning RBI in the sixth for the Blue Devils (13-9), while Cruz Dubois and Owen Miller had two hits apiece. Jameson Remole finished 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Storm (15-8), and Brayden Maskel drove in two runs in the loss.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Herscher 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley pushed its win streak to three and got back above .500 for the season with Friday’s nonconference home win against Herscher. Braydon Elliott and Mason Kutemeier both finished 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Falcons (12-11), while Zach Price went 2 for 4 and also drove in two runs. Altin Nettleton picked up the win, going six innings and giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three.
➜ Hoopeston Area 14, Cissna Park 4. Hoopeston Area bounced back after a rough VVC outing Monday with a decisive Friday victory against Cissna Park. Mason Rush, Cole Miller and Ethan Steiner all had two hits and two RBI for the Cornjerkers (8-15) in support of Zach Huchel‘s win. Colson Carley finished 3 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Timberwolves (5-16), but also took the loss after giving up 11 runs on six hits and four walks in four innings.
➜ Iroquois West 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1. Iroquois West fell behind early after Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman scored in the bottom of the first inning, but the Raiders rallied with six unanswered runs for the VVC victory. Sam McMillan went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI to pace Iroquois West (5-9), and Izzy Alvarez added two hits and Mario Andrade chipped in two RBI in the win. Jackson Pratt led the Buffaloes (5-10) by going 2 for 2, with Brayden Nale‘s double G-RF/C’s only other hit.
➜ Milford 7, Armstrong-Potomac 3. Milford starter Payton Harwood went the distance, giving up three runs — two earned — on three hits and two walks while striking out four in a Senior Day victory against VVC rival Armstrong-Potomac. Seven different players had a hit for the Bearcats (11-10-1), and Harwood, Adin Portwood, Owen Halpin and Gavin Schunke drove in one run each in the win. Gavin Parkerson was 2 for 3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (10-9).
➜ Monticello 12, Warrensburg-Latham 6. Monticello answered Warrensburg-Latham’s three-run top of the first with five runs in the bottom half of the inning and added two more runs in the third and another five in the fourth to double up the Cardinals in nonconference action Friday. Jacob Trusner went 2 for 4 with a double and team-high three RBI for the Sages (18-4) in their seventh straight win. Eli Craft finished 3 for 3 with two RBI, Colton Vance was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Dylan Brown added to the offensive haul by going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
➜ Oakwood 4, Westville 3. Five different lead changes in Friday afternoon’s VVC showdown had Oakwood emerge at the end as the winner thanks to a single run scored in the top of the seventh inning. Dalton Hobick went 3 for 4 with three doubles to lead the Comets (20-6-1), and Travis Tiernan was 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI. Tiernan also got the win after throwing three scoreless innings of relief. Drew Wichtowski finished 2 for 2 for the Tigers (22-4), while Landen Haurez was 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the loss, Westville’s first in league play.
➜ Schlarman 10, Watseka 8. Schlarman watched most of its early seven-run lead disappear after a six-run effort by Watseka in the top of the third inning, but the Hilltoppers rallied for three more runs and fended off one last comeback attempt by the Warriors for Friday’s VVC win. Jerrius Atkinson, Ricky Soderstrom and Miles Crosby drove in three runs apiece for Schlarman (3-10), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Quinn Starkey went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Hagen Hoy was 1 for 3 with two RBI for Watseka (3-16).
➜ Unity 8, Pleasant Plains 7. Unity snapped its four-game losing streak with a notable win Friday against perennial Springfield-area power Pleasant Plains. Brock Suding and Tre Hoggard both went 2 of 3 at the plate, with a home run and two RBI apiece. Hoggard helped his own cause and picked up the win after allowing four runs — three earned — on three hits and four walks while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Henry finished 3 for 3 with a run scored, and Easton Cunningham was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for the Rockets (20-6-1).
➜ Urbana JV 13, St. Joseph-Ogden JV 8. Two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh helped Urbana fend off a late rally from St. Joseph-Ogden in Friday’s nonconference road win at Meier Field. JayDon Riggs led the Tigers with three hits and five RBI, while Noah Baker and Gabe Daniels drove in three runs each in the win.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 5, Milford/Cissna Park 4. The bulk of Friday’s scoring between Vermilion Valley Conference rivals Armstrong-Potomac and Milford/Cissna Park came in the seventh inning. The Trojans sent four runs across in the top half of the inning to take their first lead of the game and then weathered a pair of runs from the Bearcats to escape with the win. Faith Cline went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead A-P (14-9), and Tinley Parkerson also doubled and drove in a run. Addison Lucht finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to pace M/CP (13-5).
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. A four-run deficit after one inning was too much for Paxton-Buckley-Loda to overcome, as Bloomington Central Catholic scored multiple runs in every inning but one in Friday’s Illini Prairie Conference game. Aubrey Busboom, Averi Garrett and Kendyl Badgley all singled for the Panthers (3-18), who lost their third straight game.
➜ Fisher 4, Monticello 3. Fisher tied Friday’s game in the top of the fourth inning, took the lead with a three-run effort in the top of the fifth and held off a Monticello rally in the bottom half of the latter inning to finish off its nonconference victory. Kylan Arndt got the win for the Bunnies (17-9) after giving up three runs — two earned — on seven hits in seven innings. Arndt also went 2 for 3 at the plate to help her own cause, while Karsyn Burke, Kailey May and Alexis Moore drove in one run apiece. Lynnsey Trybom was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead the Sages (10-12).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Iroquois West 4. Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced a 4-0 deficit after the top of the first inning, but the Buffaloes rallied with at least one run in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull off the come-from-behind VVC victory. Peyton McComas was perfect at the top of the G-RF lineup, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored. J’Lynn Waltz and Kaydence Kraus had a triple and RBI apiece, and Jordan Silvey got the win for the Buffaloes (5-15) after pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Jessye Rodriguez and Jersey Fowler both drove in two runs for the Raiders (5-14).
➜ Salt Fork 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Salt Fork forced Friday’s VVC showdown with BHRA into extra innings with a run scored in the bottom of the seventh and completed the comeback with a walk-off win via one more run in the ninth. Alexa Jamison, Kendyl Hurt and Karlie Cain finished with two hits apiece for the Storm (19-7), with Jamison also drawing two walks and scoring two runs. Hurt got the win after allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits and two walks while striking out 15 in a complete-game effort. Mikayla Cox led the Blue Devils (11-10) with two hits, and Elli Titile was 1 for 4 with an RBI.
➜ Unity 1, Illinois Valley Central 0. All it took was one run for Unity to get back on track after Thursday’s loss at St. Joseph-Ogden. Getting that one run Friday just took a little time, but after Ruby Tarr was hit by a pitch, Sophia Beckett laid down a sacrifice bunt and Maegan Rothe singled to drive in Tarr for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning. One more scoreless inning from Lindy Bates finished off the Rockets’ Illini Prairie Conference win. Bates was nearly untouchable in the circle for Unity (22-7), scattering just two hits in seven innings while striking out 12.
➜ Westville 15, Oakwood 0. Westville ace Abby Sabalaskey struck out all 12 batters she faced to complete her second consecutive perfect game in a blowout win Friday in VVC action against Oakwood. Laney Cook provided the offensive firepower for the Tigers (20-4), who stayed perfect in league play. Cook finished with three hits, including a double, and drove in a team-high three runs. Ariel Clarkston chipped in two RBI, and Sabalaskey, Lilly Kiesel and Izzy Sliva had two hits apiece in the win. Caydence Vermillion took the loss for Oakwood (7-18) after giving up 13 runs — 12 earned — on 10 hits and three walks in three innings.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Arthur. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s dominance in the distance events spurred the Knights to a Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet championship. Logan Beckmier swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for ALAH, winning the former in 4 minutes, 41.33 seconds and dominating the latter by nearly 40 seconds with a time of 9:51.48. Lyle Adcock gave the Knights a middle-distance win, too, with a victory in the 800 run at 2:06.22. Villa Grove was second as a team behind two wins from Braydon Dowler. The Blue Devils’ junior won the 200 dash in 23.67 seconds and the 110 hurdles in 17.72. Cerro Gordo/Bement was third in the team standings, and Arcola finished fifth. Mitchel Myers swept the throws for the Purple Riders with winning marks of 52 feet, 2 3/4 inches in the shot put and 117-6 in the discus.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Arthur. Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Haley Garrett won three events, Jazzi Hicks won two and the Broncos finished Friday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet with a decisive team victory. Garrett placed first in the 100-meter dash in 12.91 seconds and then tripled up with a pair of field event victories. She had the top mark of 16 feet, 4 1/2 inches to win the long jump and cleared 32-0 to win the triple jump. Hicks also swept the throws for CG/B with a toss of 38-8 1/4 in the shot put and 101-11 in the discus. Arcola was second in the team standings, as Kelsey Moore swept the hurdles events for the Purple Riders. Moore won the 100 hurdles in 18 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 50.87. Host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was third as a team, and Blue Ridge finished fourth. The Knights’ Alexis Wike won the 200 dash in 27.78 and the high jump by clearing 4-11 3/4.