In baseball
Clinton 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 4. The Maroons (10-11) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, a run in the second frame and three more in the third stanza to capture early momentum in a nonconference contest against the visiting Broncos (8-12). Brooks Cluver tallied three hits — including a double — in four tries while Mason Walker collected a pair of hits that also included a two-bagger. Kade Alumbaugh and Ian Bettinger each chipped in two hits apiece.
Hoopeston Area 11, Paris 8. The Cornjerkers (12-16) earned a nonconference win as Cole Miller tallied three hits and drove in three runs to lead an offense that also included two-hit efforts from Wyatt Eisenmann, Keygan Field and Grant Morgan.
Monticello 9, Mt. Zion 1. A three-run first inning and a five-run fourth inning powered the host Sages (20-4) past the Braves in a nonconference game. Jack Buckalew earned the win on the mound after striking out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings, while Biniam Lienhart, Spencer Mitze and Jacob Trusner each chipped in two hits at the plate, as well.
Rantoul 6, Georgetown/Ridge Farm 5. The host Eagles (7-19) plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning and four more in the fourth inning to eke out a nonconference win over the Buffaloes (6-13). Bryce Sjoken paced the Eagles with three hits and Dayton Wilson provided a pair of hits while the Buffaloes were keyed by two hits and two RBI from Cameron Steinbaugh.
Westville 6, Marshall 4. Drew Wichtowski hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the host Tigers (24-5) to a nonconference triumph. That represented two of his three RBI while Westville also received two-hit contributions from Landon Haurez, Ethan McMasters and Cade Schaumburg, who also struck out three batters in 3 1/3 innings on the mound.
In softball
Armstrong-Potomac 10, Watseka 7. The Trojans (15-12) captured an early advantage with a five-run second inning and never trailed again as they captured a Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the host Warriors. Cami Saltsgaver hit a home run during a two-hit performance, while Lacey Duden and Kyla Bullington each contributed two hits apiece. Christa Holohan went yard for the Warriors (16-8) and Brianna Denault and Sarah Parsons each tallied two hits in their trips to the plate.
Blue Ridge 14, Okaw Valley 4. Blue Ridge (9-14) pushed 10 runs across in the fourth inning of capture a nonconference victory on their home field. The Knights were buoyed by two-hit performances from Alexis Wike and Cassie Zimmerman, the latter of whom legged out a triple and drove in a pair of runs. Ellie Schlieper struck out 10 batters in five innings of work in the circle.
Milford 15, Iroquois West 3. The Bearcats (14-6) claimed a five-inning win over the Raiders thanks to three hits from Jossalin Lavicka and two hits apiece from Lillie Harris, Addison Lucht and Brynlee Wright. Kirstyn Lucht allowed seven hits in the circle for Milford, four of which came from the bats of Jersey Fowler and Aubrey Wagner for the Raiders (6-17).
Tri City/Sangamon Valley 11, Clinton 1. Despite a pair of hits from Avery Smith and a solo home run from Heidi Humble in the top of the fifth inning, Clinton (8-21) yielded five runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth inning in a nonconference setback on the road.
Villa Grove 4, Champaign Central 2. Maci Clodfelder scored two runs, drew two walks and picked up a hit to key host Villa Grove (18-11-1) past Champaign Central (13-16) in a nonconference contest. Piper Kiser and Alexandria Brown combined for eight strikeouts in the circle for the Blue Devils, while Olivia Dempsey and Bridget Lee tallied two hits apiece to pace the Maroons’ offense.
In girls’ soccer
Arthur Christian 9, Quad Cities 0. Emma Skowronski and Malaya Brady each scored three goals and Jaydn Quinlan and Phoenix Kelmel added strikes of their own to lift the Conquering Riders (9-8-1) to a comfortable victory in a game that was played in Valparaiso, Ind. Izzy Swanson and Liana Kaufman each registered a save during the triumph.
In boys’ tennis
At Urbana. Champaign Central’s Ezra Bernhard and Abel Vines captured the Big 12 Conference tournament’s No. 2 doubles championship during Friday’s action at Atkins Tennis Center. The junior and sophomore entered play seeded first in the No. 2 bracket. The Maroons’ Elliot Gulley and Wade Schacht ranked third at No. 1 doubles, and Central’s Peter Smith and Sam Balogh were runners-up at No. 3 doubles — also both matching their pre-play seedings. The league tournament continues Saturday at Atkins Tennis Center with singles play.
In girls’ badminton
At DeKalb. Uni High junior Andrea Li moved within three wins of an IHSA singles state championship when she won each of her first three state tournament matches Friday at DeKalb High School. The defending singles state titlist and No. 1 seed this season, Li defeated Elk Grove Village’s Faith Reyes (21-7, 21-2), Wheaton Warrenville South’s Veronika Kovalkova (21-7, 21-4) and Fremd’s Samantha Ye (21-5, 21-4). Li continues play Saturday in a championship quarterfinal bout against Illinois Math and Science’s Carissa Chen.