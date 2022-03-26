BLOOMINGTON — Tuscola’s Alyssa Williams and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James each secured two event wins Friday in the Illinois Top Times Class 1A meet at Illinois Wesleyan, an event that operates as the indoor state tournament.
Williams placed first in the girls’ 60-meter dash with a time of 7.74 seconds and won the 200 dash in 25.93. James prevailed in the boys’ 1,600 run in 4 minutes, 27.41 seconds and topped the 3,200 run field in 9:18.31.
Other local first-place finishes came from the likes of Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson in the girls’ 800 run (2:20.59), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Max Allen in the boys’ 400 dash (51.76) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier in the boys’ 800 run (2:00.37).
Numerous other local athletes earned a medal via a top-nine finish in both girls’ and boys’ competition, as well.
On the girls’ side, ALAH’s Alexa Miller ranked fifth in both the 60 dash (8.14) and triple jump (33 feet, 3 inches). PBL’s Johnson added a fifth-place time in the 400 dash (1:02.56), and Sullivan’s Cassidy Short took fifth place in the long jump (17-3 1/4).
St. Joseph-Ogden collected seven top-nine efforts.
Hope Rajlich took ninth in the 200 dash (27.51), Savanna Franzen and Ava Knap ranked fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 1,600 run at 5:21.78 and 5:31.32, and Payton Carter and Grace Schmitz notched fourth place and a share of seventh place, respectively, in the pole vault at 10-113/4 and 10-6. The 1,600 relay tandem of Rajlich, Kailyn Ingram, Helene Jones and Ashlyn Lannert (sixth, 4:24.35) and the 3,200 relay foursome of Chloe Burkhalter, Knap, Jones and Franzen (third, 10:05.70) rounded out the Spartans’ top-nine showings.
Salt Fork bagged eight performances inside the top nine of an event. Brynlee Keeran slid into third place in the pole vault (11-73/4), seventh place in the long jump (16-51/4) and second place in the triple jump (35-33/4), Macie Russell placed fourth in the 800 run (2:26.59) and ninth in the 1,600 run (5:32.31), Shelby McGee claimed second place in the 60 hurdles (9.67) and eighth in the triple jump (32-93/4) and Olivia Birge was the sixth-place finisher in shot put (36-101/4).
On top of Williams’ two wins for Tuscola, the Warriors added a runner-up effort in long jump from Williams (17-101/4), Lia Patterson‘s third-place 400 dash time of 1:00.74 and a fourth-place 800 relay time of 1:50.62 from the unit of Williams, Mia Hausmann, Kenna Clodfelder and Patterson.
Uni High rounded out local girls’ involvement with six top-nine finishes.
Kate Ahmari ranked third in both the 800 run (2:25.69) and 1,600 run (5:15.12), Ella Greer sped to eighth place in the 60 dash (8.23), Zoey Muller-Hinnant acquired fifth place in the 400 dash (1:02.63), the foursome of Cadi Hu, Stefania Dzhaman, Greer and Muller-Hinnant placed sixth in the 800 relay (1:51.80) and the grouping of Ahmari, Hu, Greer and Muller-Hinnant took fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:18.15).
On the boys’ side, local schools with single athletes earning a top-nine finish included Arcola via Beau Edwards (second in high jump, 6-43/4), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman via Karson Lewsader (tied for seventh in high jump, 6-11/2), Iroquois West via Bryson Grant (eighth in the 1,600 run, 4:37.49), Judah Christian via Daryl Okeke (sixth in the 60 hurdles, 8.75), Milford/Cissna Park via Spencer Wells (tied for seventh in high jump, 6-11/2), St. Joseph-Ogden via the foursome of Spencer Wilson, Charlie Mabry, Elijah Mock and Luke Stegall (second in the 3,200 relay, 8:35.28) and Sullivan via Carter Addison (ninth in pole vault, 10-6).
In addition to Allen’s victory, ALAH also benefited from Allen’s eighth-place showing in the 200 dash (23.57), Logan Beckmier‘s seventh-place time in the 3,200 run (10:07.49), Landon Waldrop‘s ninth-place triple jump of 38-93/4 and an eighth-place 3,200 relay unit of Jacob Duzan, Jace Green, Jacob Adcock and Lyle Adcock (8:50.96).
BHRA’s Mojonnier was joined on the podium by teammate Murphy McCool, whose 400 dash time of 54.49 was good for ninth place.
Salt Fork took home six top-nine efforts on the day. Nathan Kirby placed sixth in the 200 dash (23.40) and third in the 60 hurdles (8.49), Ethan McLain ran to ninth place in the 200 dash (23.71), Garrett Taylor was the No. 5 thrower in shot put (50-6), Dylan Diaz leaped to fifth place in triple jump (40-6) and the unit of McLain, Kirby, Diaz and Brysen Vasquez ranked third in the 800 relay (1:35.73).
Tuscola claimed three top-nine finishes, coming from Chris Boyd in shot put (fifth, 51-3), Will Foltz in pole vault (eighth, 11-113/4) and the foursome of Jackson Barrett, Josiah Hortin, Logan Wallace and Riley Nolan in the 3,200 relay (ninth, 8:59.14).
Uni High capped local involvement in the event, with the Illineks boasting three top-nine finishes. Henry Laufenberg placed fifth in the 1,600 run (4:34.95), Ivan Favila tied for fourth in pole vault (12-111/2) and Andy Brown rated seventh in triple jump (39-01/4).
Big inning propels Spartans
ST. JOSEPH — Griffin Roesch went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored to help the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team to a 9-2 nonconference victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Connor Hale‘s two hits, one walk, two RBI and one run scored also aided the Spartans (4-1), who gained two RBI from Luke Landrus and a combined 11 strikeouts pitched by Tyler Altenbaumer and Caleb Ochs.
Tuff Elson doubled and drove in a run for the Blue Devils (2-3), whose runs were scored by Dawson Dodd and Drake Nelson.
Rockets roll to home victory
TOLONO — Blake Kimball came up big at the plate and on the mound as the Unity baseball team cruised past Tri-Valley for a 14-4 victory on Friday in a nonconference affair.
Kimball went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI hitting for the Rockets (5-2), and he also tossed three innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts in the victory.
Tyler Hensch chipped in a home run and drove in five runs for Unity, which added three hits and two RBI from Dylan Moore.
Patton, Sages ease to win
MONTICELLO — Reese Patton fired a four-inning one-hitter for the Monticello softball team, leading the team to a 15-0 rout of Decatur Eisenhower on Friday in nonconference action.
Patton struck out eight opponents and walked none for the Sages (2-2), and she was backed by an eight-run third inning on top of more offense.
Lizzie Stiverson homered, tripled, drove in three runs and scored three times to key Monticello’s attack.
Addison Wallace smacked two hits, knocked in two runs and scored three times as well, while Lynnsey Tryborn notched one hit, two walks, one RBI and three runs scored.
Sages’ late push secures win
MONTICELLO — A three-run sixth inning proved critical for the Monticello baseball team on Friday as the Sages went to surpass Westville 7-4 on Friday in nonconference play.
Biniam Lienhart drove in one run and scored two more for the Sages (5-2).
Luke Teschke and Dylan Brown each bagged one hit and one run scored as well to back Spencer Mitze‘s five strikeouts pitched in 2 2/3 innings of work.
The Tigers (1-4) were keyed by Drew Wichtowski’s three hits and one RBI and Landen Haurez‘s two hits.
Cornjerkers evade Tigers
HOOPESTON — Logan Watson doubled and drove in two runs as Hoopeston Area softball team held off Urbana for an 8-7 victory on Friday during a nonconference game.
Watson and Tobi West each had a multi-hit performance for the Cornjerkers (3-1), while Alexa Bailey and Brylie Cox each recorded one RBI in support of winning pitcher Madison Barnes.
The Tigers fell to 1-1 on the season with this loss. Allison Deck struck out 11 batters in the circle but was hampered by five errors in the field. Abby Brown gave Urbana two hits, two walks and two RBI on offense.
Sabers nearly post sweep
CASEY — The St. Thomas More boys’ tennis team won all three of the doubles matches in Friday’s nonconference dual against Casey-Westfield, earning an 8-1 victory as a result.
Brandon Hood, Rohan Thope, Jack McMahon and Parker Moore all won in both singles and doubles play for the Sabers in the victory. Hood’s 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles was the most dominant of the bunch.
Luke Kengue in singles and Preston Bollman in doubles also were part of match wins, with Thope and Bollman collecting a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-6 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Maroons slowed on neutral siteDECATUR — The Clinton softball team suffered a 12-2 nonconference loss to Maroa-Forsyth on Friday in a neutral-site game at Millikin University.
Alaina Soberalski notched two hits for the Maroons (0-2), whose runs were scored by Brooke Reeves and Ari Humes.
Colin Likas