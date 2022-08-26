These are the prep highlights for Friday, Aug. 26. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
Winters shines, wins Brookhill Shootout
RANTOUL — Ainsley Winters delivered another memorable round on Friday, placing first at the the 14-team Brookhill Shootout girls' golf tournament on Friday.
The Mahomet-Seymour senior compiled a 78, one stroke better than runner-up Blair Powers of Mattoon. Winters’ superb round helped the Bulldogs record a team score of 382, good enough for seventh place in the field.
Kayla McKinney added a 92 for M-S to tie for 18th, and Maddy Clark came through with a 99.
Champaign Central finished 11th with a score of 419 as Addison Jones tallied the best round for the Maroons by carding a 95 to finish in a tie for 25th.
Rantoul (461) placed 13th, and Monticello (498) took 14th.
Schacht stars; M-S boys’ golf places fourth
SAVOY — Wade Schacht looked at home on the U of I Orange Course.
The Champaign Central senior fired a 2-over 74 on Friday afternoon to fare best of the area boys’ golfers at the Champaign Invitational tournament.
Mahomet-Seymour’s Reis Claybrooke wasn’t far behind, also recording a top-10 result at the 14-team event, finishing in ninth place after shooting a round of 75.
The Bulldogs, who placed fourth as a team (319), also received standout performances from the likes of Jacob Schoudel (81), Parker Clements (81) and Leif Olson (82).
Central was sixth as a team (326), with Ben Bandy’s 80 the second-best score for the Maroons. Mason Uden’s 82 led ninth-place Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (337).
Danville (11th), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (12th), Urbana (13th) and Centennial (14th) also represented the area schools. Parker McClain had a strong round for the Tigers with an 81, while Cale Osborn (90) led the Vikings and Leighton Meeker (96) and Madden Schurvinske (99) had the top scores for the Blue Devils and Chargers, respectively.
Portwood, Milford golf wins triangular
LODA — The Milford boys’ golf team held off St. Anne for an 184-187 victory in a triangular tournament that also involved Cissna Park on Friday at Lakeview Country Club.
Adin Portwood claimed medalist honors for Milford after shooting a steady round of 41, with Salym Estes (43) and Payton Hardwood (47) also chipping in for the Bearcats in the winning effort.
Kahne Clauss’ 52 was the top score for the Timberwolves, who posted a team score of 243.
Arthur Christian wins three matches
ARTHUR — Day 1 of the Arthur Christian School Volleyball Classic ended with the host school posting a 3-1 record in pool play.
The Conquering Riders (4-2) defeated HomeSchool Resource Center's JV team 25-4, 25-9; Pathway (Iowa) Christian School 25-14, 25-11; and Galesburg Christian School 25-9, 25-5. But the day ended with a 25-21, 25-23 setback at the hands of Kankakee Trinity.
Tournament play continues and concludes Saturday.