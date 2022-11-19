In girls’ basketball
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
➜ Unity 52, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 25. The Rockets (3-0) clinched the tournament championship with a comfortable win against the host Falcons (2-2), soaring on the strength of a 20-point performance from Raegan Stringer and a 10-point effort from Reagan Little. GCMS was led by a solid outing from Savannah Shumate, who finished with eight points.
➜ Tri-Valley 46, Monticello 30. The Vikings overcame a 16-11 deficit after the first quarter to sail past the Sages in the third-place game. Megan Allen and Maia High each scored eight points to lead the Sages (2-2).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Fisher 37. The Panthers outscored the Bunnies 17-7 in the fourth quarter to claim fifth place against host Fisher. Emily Robidoux led the Panthers (2-2) with 22 points and Trixie Johnson chipped in 14 points, while Kallie Evans paced the Bunnies (0-3) with 17 points.
Lexington Classic
➜ Le Roy 53, Roanoke-Benson 44. Natalie Loy finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers (4-1), who finished tournament play 3-1. Loy also added three assists and three blocked shots. She was supported by Molly Buckles‘ 17 points and six rebounds and Haley Cox‘s 10 points, seven assists and five steals.
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
➜ Pontiac 64, Prairie Central 59. Prairie Central fell to fellow Livingston County foe Pontiac despite 20 points from Mariya Sisco and 17 points from her sister, Chloe Sisco, who scored her 1, 000th career point during the closely-contested game.
COLIN LIKAS and JOEY WRIghT