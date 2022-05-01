CHAMPAIGN — Tommy Kuhl gets rather blunt when he describes himself as a freshman at Illinois in 2018.
Kuhl arrived in Champaign following a standout high school career at Morton. Two individual Class 2A state championships — one as a freshman and another as a senior — plus two team titles for the Potters.
The 8-under 63 he shot at Weibring Golf Club in the first round of his second state title set a new IHSA record. So did his two-day total of 13-under 129. And just before starting his college golf career, he won the 2018 Illinois State Junior Amateur.
But as a freshman with the Illini?
“I came in kind of clueless to what college golf was about,” Kuhl said. “I played really well in high school and had good results in high school, but college is a complete different animal. I just think I was immature.
“I didn’t know how to play the game the right way. I didn’t know how to carry myself the right way. I think, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve carried a lot more presence with myself and a lot more purpose. I think that’s what has helped me out more than anything.”
Now a seasoned 22-year-old in his fourth season at Illinois, Kuhl headed into Big Ten championship action this weekend at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind., fresh off three straight top 10 finishes. He tied for sixth at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational the first weekend of April in Georgia, followed it up with a third-place finish at the Boilermaker Invitational a week later in West Lafayette, Ind., and tied for third last weekend at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate in Columbus, Ohio.
“His short game and putting has improved,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “This spring, technically, his golf swing has gotten better. He’s gotten a hold of some good fundamental improvements, and he’s owning them. He’s starting to see a difference in his ball striking.”
None of that is what Small considers the most important part of Kuhl’s growth as a golfer. Technical skill is all well and good, but the veteran Illini coach tied the advances Kuhl has made in putting together his best overall season to how he’s matured.
“We spend a lot of time freshman year of these kids almost coaching them more on life and maturity than golf,” Small said.
“I know for a fact there’s a direct correlation between their maturity as a person and how they play golf. It takes a lot of that maturity and stamina and optimism and staying in the present and not getting down on yourself and just being tough-minded. He’s growing up. He’s gotten better and is maturing into a fine young man, and I think his game is getting better because of it.”
Kuhl readily admits he didn’t totally buy into what Illinois golf is right away. He also understands it was to his detriment. Three years later, though, the Illini senior has emerged as a steady option at the top of Small’s lineup with fellow senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart.
“It just took a little longer to mature and buy into what this program has to offer,” Kuhl said. “You put in the work out here at the (practice) facility, you carry some confidence with you and then you just go out and have fun.”
Kuhl spent part of last fall and the early part of the spring season incorporating changes to his swing. The results were as expected in that process. A rough patch to get to the point he’s at now with his game.
“Early this spring and later last fall, I had that sense of uncomfortableness on the course,” Kuhl said. “It is not something you want to play with. Getting through that is just putting in a lot of hours of hard work out here and repetition. There’s one shot on the course that clicks, and from there you’re just confident.”
Kuhl’s breakthrough happened in Augusta, Ga., at the beginning of April. His swing was sound. Small pushing Kuhl to play with a bit more of an edge was all it took. Kuhl carded a career-best 7-under 65 in the second round and secured his first top 10 finish of the spring.
“We were in a fairway and coach was like, ‘Let’s just play with a little more edge this round, a little more fight. Just go out there and go get it,’” Kuhl said. “I’ve just carried a little more confidence. Refusing to give stuff away. Playing with more presence.”
Dumont de Chassart has seen every step of Kuhl’s development at Illinois after they arrived in the same class in 2018. Impressed from day one by Kuhl’s consistency with driver in hand off the tee, Dumont de Chassart has been even more impressed with how his teammate has improved the other aspects of his game.
“He was struggling a little bit with his putting, but now putting might be one of his strengths,” Dumont de Chassart said. “That’s something he’s learned with coach, and he’s been playing much better. We can see it in his scores.”
Both Kuhl and Dumont de Chassart will take advantage of their bonus year of eligibility afforded them by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic and return to Illinois next season. Dumont de Chassart’s decision was made when he realized he’d have a better shot at getting an exemption to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour by waiting a year.
Kuhl said another year working with Small is his best option to improve his game.
“My maturing process and how I’ve grown as a player is a little slower than I would have liked,” Kuhl said. “I just thought another year would be just perfect for me and my growth in this game. You’re only in team golf once other than the Ryder Cup. It’s such a fun thing and such a powerful thing to be competing with these guys each and every week.”