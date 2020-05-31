1. Will the Illini earn a second consecutive bowl bid?
Simple question.
Back in the day, there was a simple answer: Yes.
From 1988-92, making a bowl was part of the routine for the Illinois football program. It happened five years in a row when John Mackovic and Lou Tepper roamed the sidelines.
Since then, Illinois has reached bowls in consecutive seasons only once. Ron Zook pulled it off in 2010-11 and got fired for his efforts.
Lovie Smith and the Illini ended a five-year bowl-less streak in 2019, qualifying for the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Nearby Cal won 35-20.
A record 42 bowls are scheduled for 2020-21, with new games at Fenway Park in Boston, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. That means 84 teams will reach the postseason, or 65 percent of the 130 FBS programs.
To borrow from an old joke: Not making a bowl is like not making the phone book.
Smith’s team is going for two bowls in row. All it takes is six wins.
So, what’s the verdict?
“I’ll say yes, but it’s going to be really, really close and might come down to the Northwestern game,” CollegeFootballNews.com publisher Pete Fiutak said. “The Illini have to beat Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green for a base of three wins. They have to get two victories from at Rutgers, Purdue, and at Northwestern, and then have to pull off a shocker like the Wisconsin thriller. There can’t be a whiff like last year’s loss to Eastern Michigan.”
Fiutak wants to see more from the Illinois program.
“Where’s the identity?” Fiutak said. “Lovie Smith is a brilliant defensive coach whose defenses haven’t been all that great, and the offense can’t find anything it does consistently well. Every year it seems like the program is going through another youth movement or rebuild.”
The 2019 performance saw a positive step, albeit one with an asterisk.
“Illinois needs breaks,” Fiutak said. “It was able to go bowling last year because Nebraska was awful, Wisconsin and Michigan State choked and Akron, UConn and Rutgers were among the nation’s three worst teams.”
2. How will quarterback Brandon Peters fare in 2020?
During J Leman’s senior year in 2007, sophomore Juice Williams took over at quarterback for Illinois and was a game-changer.
With his legs and his arm, Williams helped the Illini win nine games, including an upset at No. 1 Ohio State they will be talking about in 2107.
Now an analyst for BTN, Leman said it is difficult to properly judge a quarterback on his first year as a starter.
This season will provide him a better read on the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Brandon Peters.
“Does he have the arm strength? Does he have the size? Does he have the athleticism to be a good quarterback at this level?” Leman asked rhetorically. “Absolutely, he does.”
In a time of uncertainty, when spring ball was tossed aside, Illinois benefits from having its starting quarterback return.
“A lot of these other teams don’t,” Leman said.
Illinois welcomes back its head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback and a deep senior class. Compare that to Michigan State, which has a new coach (Mel Tucker), who will be looking for a new starting quarterback.
Despite the pandemic and the voluntary return to workouts that can begin next month at Illinois for football players, Peters is used to getting acclimated in a quick amount of time.
The Michigan transfer didn’t arrive at Illinois until last summer after leaving the Wolverines for the Illini in mid-June.
“It was a tougher thing to come to Illinois and get the starting spot without spring ball last year,” Leman said.
In 11 games, Peters completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was intercepted eight times.
Given a chance to take the most snaps of his career, Peters led the team to six wins, showing what he could do.
“That there is the best practice and the best development you can get,” Leman said.
Peters hoped to enhance his Illinois football education with more workouts. This year’s spring session was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Knowing the type of guy Brandon is, I’m sure he was finding a way to throw and talk to Rod (Smith) and do everything that needs to get done,” Leman said.
A top recruit as a high school senior in Avon, Ind., Peters just finished his most productive college season.
“I think his comfort is at an all-time high,” Leman said. “He’s got some receivers coming back he’s got a lot of history with.
“I think it lines up for him to have a really good year.”
Peters seems to have the right temperament for the job, too.
“College football is such a game of momentum,” Leman said. “You’ve got to keep your quarterback from going into the tank. If he throws a pick in the first quarter, you can’t have him lay down in the next three quarters.
“Brandon reminds me of a guy who can flush a good play and a bad play. I’ve always said the key to being a great football player, especially at quarterback, is to not live in the guilt of a bad play or the glory of a good play. I feel like he doesn’t guilt himself or glory himself so much that he doesn’t move on and play. He does a good job with that.”
3. Who takes the workload from departed Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown at running back?
The seniors combined for 1,259 rushing yards, which was 60 percent of the team’s 2,099 net total.
That’s a lot of ground to cover. And a stark contrast to the talk before the start of 2019.
“Last year we were talking about being the deepest position on the team,” Illinois running backs coach Mike Bellamy said.
More than three months before the Illini are scheduled to kick off, Bellamy has multiple options.
Mike Epstein gained 45 yards in the opener against Akron before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.
The Florida native and redshirt junior played well his first three seasons, running for 757 yards. But injuries have hindered his college career.
Senior Ra’Von Bonner is the leading returning rusher, gaining 225 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Like Epstein, he has missed time because of injuries.
“Those two bring a lot of game-time experience,” Bellamy said.
Epstein is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the season.
“His passion to be successful is one of the things that drives him,” Bellamy said. “You were concerned after that last injury that it would be one of those things where the kid would be frustrated. The first thing he said to his parents and myself was, ‘This is what we want to do.’ He wanted to come back and give it another try. I’m excited to see him up here ready to go.”
Three sophomores are in the mix: Jakari Norwood, Kenyon Sims and Chase Brown, a Western Michigan transfer (and twin brother to Illini safety Sydney Brown) who played in two games and redshirted. They are being joined by freshman Reggie Love.
Bellamy expected to have spring ball to see where his guys were. No such luck.
“That would have been huge for them,” Bellamy said. “We’ve got to be optimistic that when the lights turn on, they’ve been doing what they’re supposed to have been doing. Let the chips fall where they may.
“Whoever’s ready Sept. 4 will be the guy, at least to start us off.”
Bellamy thinks most or all of the running backs will get work during the season.
“Ideally, that’s what you want,” Bellamy said. “What happened to us last year, Reggie was the cowbell initially, then Dre progressed into getting more opportunities. It also took some of the banging off of Reggie.”
Bellamy promises the guys in his position room care more about the Ws (wins) than the Cs (carries).
“When it comes to December, they would feel pretty good about a bowl season or playing for a Big Ten title with limited carries on their bodies,” Bellamy said.
Whoever gets the carries will be running behind a talented, experienced offensive line. Four starters are back up front.
“I might lace up my cleats to get a couple runs behind our offensive line,” Bellamy jokingly said. “I texted them and said, ‘Somebody is going to get the ball behind these four guys. You’ve got four guys that have been starting since their freshman year. There might not be a team in the country that has that experience.
“There’s going to be a lot of pride. They are going to be looking us in the eyes on the sidelines and say, ‘Hey, run behind us.’ You’ve got to get excited about that as a running back.”
4. What is receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe’s potential?
Josh Imatorbhebhe is aiming high. Really, really high. Almost as high as the Southern California transfer’s 47-inch vertical jump.
“I think I can be the best receiver in the Big Ten,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I say that with full confidence. And I think I can be one of the best receivers in the nation. And I think I can develop myself into a first-round (NFL) draft pick. Those aren’t goals I am shy about, and that’s something I’ve been working toward my whole life.”
His team goals are simple.
“Just to win every single game on Saturday,” Imatorbhebhe said, “get better every week and develop ourselves into a championship-caliber team, which I feel we are very capable of.”
Imatorbhebhe made an immediate impact in the Big Ten last season, leading the team in catches (33), yards (634) and touchdowns (nine).
Only College Football Hall of Famer David Williams and longtime NFL standout Brandon Lloyd had more TD receptions for the Illini in a season (10).
Imatorbhebhe was at his best at Michigan State, hauling in four passes for 178 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown. He had a key fourth-down grab to keep the winning drive alive in the 37-34 comeback win last November that clinched a bowl berth for the Illini.
The season didn’t end the way Imatorbhebhe hoped it would. He was unable to play the final two games against Northwestern and Cal because of an injury. He wanted to get back on the field during spring ball, but that got shelved because of COVID-19.
He went to California for three weeks and is currently in his home state, Georgia. Imatorbhebhe has kept in contact with quarterback Brandon Peters. And he spent part of his time in California catching passes from Illini backup Matt Robinson.
“It’s been great,” Imatorbhebhe said. “There’s a lot more at my disposal, a lot more resources, a lot more places are open, a lot more people to work out with. We’ve been making the most of our time and figuring out ways we can improve our game.”
Imatorbhebhe will return to campus as soon as Illinois gives him the go-ahead. Football players are set to return in separate waves for voluntary workouts early in June on the UI campus.
Imatorbhebhe is now a known talent in the Big Ten. If he gets more attention from opposing defensive coordinators, that’s part of the deal.
“There’s going to be more pressure,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I’ll definitely have to be more crafty with my releases and my routes. If anything, it makes me into a better player.
“It’s time to step up and not step back.”
5. Who makes up for Dele Harding’s production?
Only five Illinois players have ever had more tackles in a season. Dele Harding’s 153 stops led the Big Ten and were second in the nation.
“Given the type of player Dele was, it’s going to be hard to replace him,” Illinois linebackers coach Miles Smith said. “No matter who else is around.”
Easing the pain is the healthy return of linebacker Jake Hansen. A Butkus Award semifinalist, Hansen missed the latter part of the season with an injury. He wasn’t able to go in the Redbox Bowl, either.
Hansen will slide into Harding’s position.
“I wish we had Dele back. I wish we had more years with him, of course,” Smith said. “I think Jake Hansen’s going to be able to add some things at that position that maybe we haven’t necessarily seen before at Illinois.”
Personality-wise, Hansen reminds Smith of Illini head coach Lovie Smith.
“Jake is going to let you know exactly what he thinks,” Miles Smith said. “A lot of people think he’s quiet. Jake couldn’t be further away from that.”
Hansen provides an advanced knowledge of the Illinois defense.
“Having somebody at the MIKE position who has seen pretty much everything he is going to see at the college level is going to do us giant good going forward,” Smith said.
Hansen provides the combination of leadership and experience that Illinois defensive coaches crave. His position coach isn’t shying away from placing lofty expectations on Hansen’s broad shoulders.
“I think he is going to end up having one of the best seasons in college football,” Smith said.
Hansen was on track for a big season before he got hurt. He still finished third on the team with 72 tackles and forced seven fumbles, the second-best single-season mark in program history.
“Him being out was obviously not the best thing for our football team, but there were some benefits that came out of that situation,” Smith said.
The coaches got a long look at Khalan Tolson.
“We’re going to have to rely on heavily going forward,” Smith said. “Before Jake got hurt, we just didn’t have an opportunity to see him in gametime experience. Now that we’ve seen Khalan respond, we’re in a lot better shape.”
The coaches aren’t ready to set a depth chart for the season. Hansen and sophomore Tarique Barnes will work in the middle. Favorites on the outside are returnees Tolson and Milo Eifler.
No matter who is on the field, they will be counted on to force turnovers and do something with the ball when they get it.
“The goal of every play on defense is to score,” Smith said.
6. How will the new coaches on Lovie Smith’s staff fit in?
Two changes to Lovie Smith’s staff happened after the 2019 season. Defensive line coach Austin Clark left for a job with the Miami Dolphins and secondary coach Gill Byrd retired.
Smith hired Al Davis to work with the defensive tackles and Jimmy Lindsey to handle the defensive ends.
Both guys jumped in and got to work. But they won’t have the benefit of spring ball in assessing the defensive line in action.
“I think for everybody it’s going to be a unique setup because you don’t get the reps,” Davis said. “Moving forward, it’s going to be about what the timeframe is going to be and then how we’re going to utilize the time we do have.”
Davis wants his guys in shape and ready to go whenever workouts resume.
“When the lights do come back on, we’re going to try to prepare as best we can,” Davis said.
Davis comes to Illinois after two seasons on the staff at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He is early in his coaching career.
Lindsey has worked two decades at multiple college stops, most recently Western Kentucky.
“Jimmy’s a vet,” Davis said.
Hired on Jan. 17, Davis and Lindsey got to know the players before the Smith Center was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The guys over on campus were in workouts every morning and they had classes in the afternoon,” Davis said. “The guys on campus, I was able to start bonding with and start having some quality time with, so that was good.”
While the Illinois offensive line is filled with veterans, Davis and Lindsey are working with a less-experienced group. Starters Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Ayo Shogbonyo all graduated, while the team’s best edge rusher, Oluwole Betiku Jr., declared for the NFL draft and eventually signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants.
“I think it’s good for our young guys to have veteran guys to go against. It’s going to make them get better real fast,” Davis said. “As a coach, you want to look at it and take the positive out of it.
“The guys who are going to play for us on Saturdays are going to be prepared real well.”
The coaches have limited contact with the players. Just to check in and make sure all is going well.
“Their lives just got turned upside down,” Davis said. “We, as a football staff, understand that. We want to make sure we are there for our guys.
“Everything has been great. A lot of our guys have been working out on their own, quarantining the way they are supposed to. Everybody is excited and eager to have the lights come back on.”
Davis is determined to serve as a role model during the pandemic.
“My kids are going to be a direct reflection of me,” Davis said. “If I panic or freak out because it’s my first year, then my kids aren’t going to perform well. I’m not going to let the coronavirus be the reason why things don’t go the way I want them to go. I’ve got goals and aspirations for myself and my group. The goal is to continue to work toward those goals each and every day.”
7. What are the plans for the Illini tight ends?
To keep them busy. Luke Ford is eligible after sitting out last season following his transfer from Georgia. The Illinois coaches think the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Carterville native has big-time potential, both as a receiver and a blocker.
He joins junior Daniel Barker, who finished fourth on the team with 18 catches for 273 yards. The 6-4, 250-pound Barker was second on the team with four touchdown grabs, none bigger than the game-winner and bowl-clincher at Michigan State.
“We’re going to use the strengths that I know that they have and seeing growth in both of those guys,” Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson said. “I’d love for these guys to be able to make a few more plays.”
Patterson and offensive coordinator Rod Smith have talked about getting the tight ends more involved.
“It feels really good to have the opportunity to be able to coach these guys,” Patterson said. “I feel like they’re going to be able to be a big part of the offense.”
Having spring ball canceled cost Ford a chance to get better acquainted with the offense.
But Ford and the other tight ends were able to do mental work during Zoom meetings.
“I think it helped us a ton,” Patterson said. “We picked up a lot of how we want to do this thing. I think we’ll be a lot cleaner.”
Patterson expects Barker to be “a ton better” in his third season and wants him to continue to improve as a blocker.
“He changed his body a lot,” Patterson said. “I think he’ll be a little bit quicker, a little bit faster.”
Ford hasn’t played extensively since his senior year in high school (2017).
“We definitely know his body is in good shape,” Patterson said. “He has spent a lot of time working on the offense. He worked on recognizing defenses.”
Barker and Ford have different strengths. Barker is a receiving threat, while Ford excels as a blocker. Patterson is pushing both to become complete tight ends.
Illinois hasn’t had a first or second-team All-Big Ten tight end since Ken Dilger in 1994. Current Illini athletic director Josh Whitman received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2000.
Ford hoped to be on the field in 2019, but was denied immediately eligibility by the NCAA.
“I think that’s a lot more fuel,” Patterson said. “He’s got an opportunity, and he’s ready to go. He’s locked in.”
8. Who fills the one vacancy on the offensive line?
The best news for second-year offensive line coach Bob McClain is four starters return in 2020. With a boatload of experience.
Center Doug Kramer, left guard Kendrick Green and tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski have 113 career starts and counting.
The one open spot is at right guard, where Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon filled in capably in 2019 for departed Nick Allegretti, who is now with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
“Richie came in and did a really good job with that,” McClain said.
McClain is hoping for similar results in 2020. Fifth-year senior Jake Cerny will compete with Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty, sophomores Jordyn Slaughter, Verdis Brown and others.
“I think we have a nice pot to choose from between what we have and what we’ve got coming in,” McClain said. “Somebody will step up and do a good job with it.”
Other schools in the conference have multiple openings on their offensive line. Wisconsin, for example, needs to find three new starters.
McClain likes the position the Illini are in.
“You’d rather have to fill one than multiple,” he said.
The Illini weren’t able to hold spring practice because of the pandemic. Because of the returning experience, the missed time won’t hurt the Illini as much.
“The good thing we’ve got going for is we’ve got veterans that have already played a lot together,” McClain said.
McClain is thankful for his group. When the players weren’t able to work out in Champaign, they came up with alternatives.
“Those guys are self-motivators,” McClain said. “They want to be good. They hold each other to a high level of accountability. They are a fun group to coach because of that. All of them want to be the best they can be as individuals, and they want to be the best in the country as a unit.”
There’s a prize for the latter. The Joe Moore Award goes to the nation’s top offensive line each season. The Illini talk about it.
“That’s one of their goals year in and year out,” McClain said.
The Illini linemen openly root for each other. That puts a smile on McClain’s face.
Kramer is the unquestioned leader of the offensive line. He missed the Redbox Bowl because of a leg injury. McClain is thrilled to have him back.
“Doug is like the quarterback of the O-line,” McClain said. “The other guys know it, but a lot of them are good leaders.
“Doug is pretty special. He has done a great job.”
McClain continues to try to build depth on the offensive line.
“You play the guys that prove they are ready,” he said. “I always tell them, ‘You’ve got to give us confidence to put you on the field Saturday. Our job is to make sure you know what you’re doing and make sure you are mentally and physically ready. It’s your job to take the tools that we give you and go and perform.’”
McClain has worked on his own preparation. He is a voracious film watcher, who hasn’t let being away from the players slow him down.
“You can get a lot done,” McClain said. “This has been a really productive time for us.”
The coaches have been in constant contact. On offense, the entire staff returns, with McClain joining longtime friend and offensive coordinator Rod Smith, tight ends coach Cory Patterson, running backs coach Mike Bellamy and receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker.
“We’ve got great chemistry,” McClain said. “There are no egos. Everyone is working for what’s best for the program.”
9. Does Illinois have the best kicker-punter combination in the Big Ten?
Special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky sure hopes so.
“I think we have a good unit,” said Ligashesky, back for his fifth season with the Illini. “We still have to perform. And there are obviously some things we need to work on. We feel like we’ve got a good room and we’ve got competitive depth, and that’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Australian punter Blake Hayes earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 after averaging 44.6 yards on 77 boots. Entering his final season, the Melbourne native has improved his numbers each year.
“He’s developed nicely,” Ligashesky said. “But if you ask Blake, I think he still has room to grow. That’s the best thing about him. He’s constantly working to improve.”
Illinois didn’t know Hayes would be this good when he made the long trip from Australia.
“To his credit, he’s worked his butt off both academically and athletically to be where he is right now,” Ligashesky said. “He’s driven every day. He wants to do what he can to help the team win.
“He’s one of those guys that does the work when nobody’s looking. I’ve seen him working when the lights are off.”
Hayes has impressed Ligashesky with his habits away from the field.
“He watches a lot of tape, he studies the other team and he studies football,” Ligashesky said. “He does that in-season and off-season and still continues to be a pretty good student.
“You can see where it comes from. He has a wonderful family. They’ve done a great job. It’s always nice when they come back.”
Does Hayes have an NFL-level leg?
“I think there’s potential for that,” Ligashesky said.
Kicker James McCourt is coming off a breakthrough junior season. After serving as a backup his first three years, the Parkland, Fla., native won a tight training camp battle against Danville’s Caleb Griffin.
McCourt hit 13 of 19 field goals and 42 of 43 extra points. He beat No. 6 Wisconsin with a clutch 39-yard field goal at the buzzer.
“James will improve just having that year under his belt,” Ligashesky said. “There are some areas for us to improve there, percentage-wise.
“I think it was a really good year development-wise. He works his butt off. He knows (Griffin) is going to push him to make sure he is doing his best every day.”
No matter what happens his final season, McCourt is already permanently etched in the school’s record book. He hit a 57-yard field goal against Eastern Michigan, tying Dan Beaver for the longest make in program history.
There is a history of strong kicker-punter combos at Illinois.
Ten years ago, Illinois had a first-team All-Big Ten punter (Anthony Santella) and second-team all-conference kicker (Derek Dimke).
Illinois has only one All-American kicker in history, with Beaver honored in 1975.
10. Will the Illini sweep their nonconference opponents for the first time since 2011?
That means beating Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green, all at home.
“Games like that, it’s a matter of starting quickly and limiting turnovers,” said Martin O’Donnell, the Illinois radio analyst and 2007 All-American with the Illini. “If Illinois can do that in those three games, they should have the talent on the roster in order to be able to come out of there with a win. The longer those three games go, where the opponent is in the game, it becomes exponentially more difficult to win.”
Only the Redbirds had a winning season in 2019, Brock Spack guiding them to the FCS quarterfinals.
O’Donnell won’t make any predictions. He understands the threat from all three teams.
“You’re playing an in-state team in Illinois State, so that’s going to be a fight,” O’Donnell said. “We played Illinois State in 2003. That was tough. In ‘07, we played Western Illinois, and that was only a 21-0 game. There’s been a couple of tough games against Eastern Illinois over the years.”
Illinois ended a long nonconference road losing streak with a victory at UConn in 2019.
Bowling Green is a member of the MAC, the league that split two games with the Illini in 2019.
O’Donnell’s Illini lost a close home game to MAC school Ohio in 2006.
“A MAC school beats a Big Ten school it seems like just about every season,” O’Donnell
In his time at Illinois, O’Donnell never had a perfect nonconference season. He came close in ‘07. The only loss was a close game against Missouri in St. Louis to open the season. The Illini won at Syracuse and beat Western Illinois and Ball State at home to finish 3-1.
How important is for the Illini to start 3-0?
“It certainly would be helpful in terms of building confidence for the 2020 Illinois football team.” O’Donnell said. “With every win, confidence grows. If Illinois can start out 3-0, that’s great. I’m sure they are most concerned right now with getting the guys back on campus in a safe manner and focusing on Illinois State.”