PROPHETSTOWN — When Arnie and Marilyn Bielema welcomed me into their Prophetstown home on Dec. 22, 2020, I didn’t expect to chat with the two for roughly 90 minutes.
It was an especially gracious gesture from the parents of Bret Bielema, who had been hired as Illinois’ football coach three days prior.
I also came away knowing I wouldn’t be able to share even half of the interesting tidbits Arnie and Marilyn delivered to me for the upcoming story I was working on. After talking to several different people close to Bielema, his parents provided several key details that helped in the story that ultimately ran on the front page of this newspaper on Dec. 27.
But I’m opening up my notebook and diving into more of what Arnie and Marilyn discussed with me — about Bret, his upbringing and his rise to the top of Illinois football’s food chain.
First, a sign that Arnie and Marilyn indeed have been married for more than six decades ...
Marilyn: “I had a daycare center in Morrison (about 12 miles outside Prophetstown). I did that over 20 years.”
Arnie: “Twenty-five.”
Marilyn: “Anyway, time flies.”
Speaking of Marilyn’s daycare, it brings up an interesting portion of Bret’s introductory press conference, which happened one day prior to Arnie and Marilyn speaking with me.
Bret was asked about the phrase “doing the dishes,” which he’d used elsewhere in the past.
“My Grandmother Morris, my mom’s mom, was in a nursing home,” said Bret, who, when this story played out, was visiting his grandma while home during his college days as an Iowa football player. “She was basically in her way telling me goodbye. She said, ‘You know, your mom loves when you do the dishes.’”
“I got kind of teary over that,” Marilyn said the day after the press conference. “I didn’t have a dishwasher at the time. (Bret and older brother Barry) would surprise me. And when you worked all day and you got out the lunches and the bus picked them up by 7 in the morning, five kids at 7 ... then I worked, and sometimes I had a board meeting and I had to worry about their food when I got home from school. It was such a treat to walk in and not have to do (the dishes).”
“What I’ve always kind of said is everybody has dishes,” Bret continued in his press conference, “so you can do things for people that maybe they don’t think are as noticed or maybe the outside world isn’t going to see the credit, but if you do something nice for somebody every single day, it’s probably going to come back tenfold.”
On the topic of the Bielema children, Arnie and Marilyn said Bret to this day is deeply affected by the 1990 death of his sister Betsy in a horse riding accident.
“(Bret) talks about our pastor (who) told him when he lost his sister that when you see something ... that gets you, he said, ‘Pay attention. That’s your sister reminding you,’” Arnie said. “She made cinnamon rolls, and (Bret) said, ‘You can’t believe how many airports I walk through … and smell a cinnamon roll.’”
“He said (his Iowa teammates) were there for him all the time,” Marilyn added. “He’ll be there for all of his players if they let him in.”
New Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry, a player under Bret at Wisconsin, affirmed this in a recent interview. Henry told media members that Bret sent flowers to Henry’s grandmother’s funeral when she died in 2016.
That compassion extends into recruiting, according to Arnie and Marilyn. Arnie recalls a time when Bret recruited two kids from the Los Angeles area and met one of them in California.
“He looked over at the kid’s mother, and she was crying. And he said, ‘Edgar, did I say something wrong?’” Arnie said. “(Edgar said), ‘No, Coach, she’s just happy that I’m going someplace where somebody will take care of me.’”
For a story less likely to induce tears, I’ll turn to something fans of alliteration must be itching to hear more about: Why did Arnie and Marilyn give all five of their children names that start with the letter B?
For reference, that’s Bret, Barry, Bart, Brandi and Betsy.
“I don’t know how we got into it,” Arnie said. “Part of it was I was going to have a Bart and a Bret if I had boys. It was from ‘Maverick,’ the Western that was on TV. Everyone thought I named them after (NFL quarterback) Bart Starr. It was Bart and Bret Maverick.”
“You can get rattled. I even get mixed up on which B I’m after,” Marilyn added. “If I was chewing one of them out that was doing something, the other one would raise their hand and say, ‘I’m Barry.’”