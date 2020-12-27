PROPHETSTOWN — Three flags are situated atop the Conoco gas station at the corner of Bishop Road and West Second Street in Prophetstown.
One is the Stars and Stripes. The other is white with the state of Illinois’ seal in the center.
The third? A tattered, mostly navy- blue piece of cloth with a vertical red stripe on the left side. The white block letters “NY” run across it, though the bottom of the Y is almost entirely missing.
It’s the flag of the NFL’s New York Giants.
“We had a major windstorm up here in the spring. It knocked down my canopy,” said Dennis Johnson, the man who owns the station and places those flags.
Why, though, is this flag — beat up or otherwise — atop a small shop in northwest Illinois?
Because of Bret Bielema.
The University of Illinois’ 26th football coach, officially introduced as such last Monday, moved at age 4 with his family to this small city surrounded by farmland.
The population is listed as both 2,100 and 2,150, by two separate signs on the city’s outskirts. The only true chain businesses within city limits are Subway, Dollar General, Casey’s and Conoco.
And Johnson reminds residents of where Bret is coaching at any given time with a simple gesture at one of Prophetstown’s two gas stations.
“As soon as he went to Wisconsin, I started doing the flag,” Johnson said. “I did Wisconsin all those years, and then Arkansas. Then (the NFL’s New England) Patriots. Every year I text him and say, ‘What’re we doing this year? I’ve got to buy a flag.’ I just kept that up.
“Come spring, there’ll be an Illinois flag.”
Bret spent a majority of his childhood in Prophetstown. He competed in football, wrestling and track and field, played tuba in the high school band and worked as a lifeguard and at a grocery store.
That was before Bret became a “mini-legend,” according to childhood friend Brian Stewart, by walking on with the University of Iowa football program. And before Bret advanced, in Stewart’s words, to “just legend” status by taking over the University of Wisconsin’s football team in 2006.
“And now, fingers crossed, if it was the turnaround of the Illinois football program, that would just be the cherry on top,” Stewart said. “I’m sure it’s created a little bit of a buzz through the town, at the diner. Something for the farmers to talk about in the morning over coffee.”
Bret was a farmer prior to joining the college football ranks.
Parents Arnie and Marilyn bought an 80-acre hog farm that began operation in 1974. The couple, married more than 60 years, still lives in Prophetstown, though now in a single-story home among most of city’s other houses.
The family eventually added another facility less than 10 miles away before leaving the profession in 1990, shortly after Bret began his Iowa student-athlete career.
Bret and older brothers Bart and Barry would clean pens, move hogs and do whatever else Arnie needed. Marilyn simultaneously ran a day care in nearby Morrison.
“When (Bret) was in eighth grade, his brother Barry crashed his Jeep and we had just taken over the other farm,” Arnie said. “We spent three weeks at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago, and (Bret and Bart) took care of those hogs before school and after.”
Jeff Tuisl is another of Bret’s childhood friends, though he and his family moved from Prophetstown to Annawan after Tuisl’s freshman year of high school.
Tuisl remembers attending junior high wrestling tournaments with Bret and watching Bret excel as a football quarterback despite being physically built for more bruising positions.
“Owning a hog farm, you have work seven days a week, 365 days a year,” Tuisl said. “Sports for him were just a huge release from all of that. He just really put everything into sports, regardless of what it was.”
Stewart, who graduated a year after Bret in 1989, recalls him as a middle linebacker and Rob Gronkowski-like tight end for Prophetstown coach Gary Newton. The Panthers qualified for three IHSA Class 2A postseason brackets in Bret’s prep career — the first three berths in program history.
Postgame, Stewart said, kids flocked to Pizza Pit and the local recreational center in the city’s downtown.
That constitutes about two-tenths of a mile along Bishop Road, featuring one- and two-story buildings lining both sides of the street. Each of the aforementioned spaces, however, no longer exists.
Pizza Pit “had so-so pizza, but it was the only thing open,” Stewart said. “After the football games — the whole school was 240 — there were probably 150 people there.”
Bret split his time under the Friday night lights playing football and blowing into his tuba during halftime. That once led to a scary incident, which Marilyn was informed of while working the concession stand during a game.
“He had a concussion, and he passed out in the grass and he had the tuba with him,” Marilyn said. “Nobody knew he had gotten the concussion” before halftime of that game.
One especially important development occurred while Bret was preparing to find a college home. He was receiving interest from Iowa coach Hayden Fry, but also from the Illinois State staff.
However, according to Arnie, Newton told the Redbirds’ coaches that Bret wasn’t college football material. And so Illinois State shied away, and the Hawkeyes swooped in.
“Which was a blessing in disguise,” Arnie said. “If he’d have went there, things would’ve never worked to get where he did.”
That’s because, after Bret’s college playing career wrapped in 1992 and stints with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Arena Football League’s Milwaukee Mustangs didn’t pan out, Fry offered Bret a graduate assistant position on the Iowa staff.
“Hayden’s question for him was, ‘Why would you want to wear a suit every day?’” Tuisl said. Bret was telling Fry that he was trying to find something to do with his marketing degree.
“And Bret was taken aback by it a little bit,” Tuisl continued. “He didn’t realize Hayden was basically offering him a job.”
Before that could transpire, Bret met plenty of Iowa teammates who came from far different circumstances than Bret.
“Bret would bring teammates home, and they’d stay for the weekend,” Marilyn said. Prophetstown is about 94 miles from the University of Iowa. “They couldn’t believe there wasn’t a stoplight in Prophetstown.”
Neither Tuisl nor Stewart was surprised when Bret began a coaching career that also sent him to Kansas State prior to becoming Wisconsin’s head coach.
In the minds of Arnie and Marilyn, it wasn’t so straightforward. Bret’s time with the Mustangs ended because of a severe knee injury, the second in his life.
“After that I said, ‘Well, Bret ... you better look for something else because this isn’t going to work,’” Arnie said.
“If there’s some obstacle,” Marilyn added, “he’s going to find a way around it.”
Bret’s way of staying in the game without playing, of course, was coaching.
It’s led to family and friends from Prophetstown seeing Bret win three Big Ten Conference championships at Wisconsin — as well as them witnessing the creation of the website firebretbielema.com.
“I don’t know if it is still active. That was in his second or third year in Wisconsin,” Stewart said. “So you kind of live vicariously both ways.”
Bret’s hiring at Illinois is something different, though. Plenty of Prophetstown natives root for the Illini, even though Iowa is closer.
“It was awesome. I got probably 20 texts,” Stewart said. “Between (friends), we’re talking about, ‘Can he help them?’”
Tuisl thinks so, citing Bret’s recruiting chops as a big reason.
“I almost wouldn’t let myself think about it, because it’d be too perfect,” said Tuisl, an Illinois alumnus. “But the stars seemed to line up on this one.”
Johnson also is upbeat about Bret receiving the Illini gig.
“He is an awesome recruiter, and I think he’ll do a real good job about recruiting in Illinois and wherever it may be,” Johnson said. “He’s very dedicated. When it’s time to work, it’s time to work.”
Bret’s parents aren’t making any grand predictions for Bret’s time in orange and blue. But Arnie has a tip for any current and future Illinois players on how they can get on Bret’s good side.
“This lady was (working for) Wisconsin his first year when he took over. They had a group (of recruits) come in,” Arnie said. Bret “came in and said, ‘Was there any one of those guys that gave you a bad time?’ The lady ... she said, ‘Well, (one kid) was kind of ornery or whatever.’ And Bret said, ‘OK, we won’t have to put up with him.’
“If (an athlete) doesn’t respect his mother, he’s done.”
“I hope you all aren’t disappointed in what he does,” Marilyn added. “I’m sure he’s going to do the best he can.”