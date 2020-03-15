Sunday
The Sandlot (1993)
Don’t like this movie? “You’re killin’ me smalls!” This is personally my favorite sports movie of all-time — I know: surprise, surprise the Philly kid didn’t pick Rocky (more on that later). Fresh Prince of Bel-Air wasn’t an option, either. Hamilton Porter is a great character. Who doesn’t like the fat kid at school? Just saying.
Monday
Rocky (1976)
Every Philly kid has run up the Art Museum steps (yours truly included) — like Rocky. Balboa is the ultimate underdog story, something many Philly fans can identify with. Up until February 2018, all we heard from our brethren in Dallas and New York is how the Iggles couldn’t win the Super Bowl. That sure changed.
Tuesday
Remember the Titans (2000)
“We are the Titans, the mighty, mighty Titans.” T.C. Williams coach Herman Boone — portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie —died late last year after a bout with lung cancer. Watching this movie gives me the chills every time I see it. That’s why it definitely belongs on this list.
Wednesday
A League Of Their Own (1992)
Is there crying in baseball? Not according to Tom Hanks, or his character Jimmy Dugan, the coach of the Rockford Peaches. Hanks delivers a masterful performance. He uses the perfect amount of wit and sarcasm throughout. It takes a while for the movie to find its footing, but once it does, it’s a must-watch.
Thursday
Field of Dreams (1989)
We’ll have to see if this year’s Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees is played in August in the same Iowa field near Dyersville, Iowa, where the Kevin Costner-feature film was shot. In the meantime, watch an all-time classic baseball movie.
Friday
Little Giants (1994)
Taking a break from a mini-run of baseball movies. “The Annexation of Puerto Rico” is my favorite trick play (up there with the hidden ball trick). The sight of Berman running into the goal post after he scores the game-winning touchdown will make you laugh. Well, unless your name just so happens to be Spike.
Saturday
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Brickma! ... The Cubs’ fictional pitching coach — played by Daniel Stern — single-handedly makes this movie hilarious. Brickma’s explanation of hot ice still leaves me laughing. Chet Steadman is also a great character in this one. Cubs fans finally got to celebrate a real World Series title in 2016.