Braggin’ Rights again in St. Louis. The start of Big Ten play. High school holiday tournaments.
Yes, basketball will quench most area sports’ fans thirst as the temperatures continue to dip. So before it gets too cold outside, here’s 10 local sporting events in December that will provide plenty of heat.
1. Illinois men’s basketball vs. Arizona, Dec. 11. The 4 p.m. tip inside State Farm Center will mark the Wildcats’ first trip to Champaign since 1987. But the series already has tons of history — 2005 Elite Eight stunner in Rosemont, the 2001 Elite Eight foul-fest at the Alamodome and Lucas Johnson getting under the skin of Lute Olson, to name a few — and will add another chapter to it in arguably the toughest nonconference test for Brad Underwood’s program.
2. Illinois men’s basketball vs. Missouri, Dec. 22. The 8 p.m. Wednesday night tip happens in the city this game should always take place in: St. Louis. The Enterprise Center is once again host to the Braggin’ Rights after last year’s coin flip decided the game would happen in Columbia, Mo. Both teams have had some difficult moments already this season, but the Illini will look to end their three-game skid against the Tigers three days before Christmas.
3. Illinois men’s basketball at Iowa, Dec. 6. The 165th game between the two programs doesn’t have Luka Garza or Ayo Dosunmu starring for their respective teams anymore. But Da’Monte Williams is still on the Illini roster. Same for Connor McCaffery at Iowa. The two teams met last season with fans scattered throughout Lucas Oil Stadium in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. But the intensity and animosity will be high at Carver-Hawkeye in the first of two Illinois-Iowa games this season.
4. Illinois women’s basketball vs. Missouri, Dec. 22. Eight hours before the men’s programs from these two respective schools meet, the two rivals will meet at State Farm Center with a noon tip. Illinois leads the all-time series 9-5, with Nancy Fahey picking up a road win against the Tigers the last time the two teams met during the 2019-2020 season.
5. Illinois men’s basketball vs. Rutgers, Dec. 3. The Big Ten opener for both teams happens at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Sorry, it’s still hard to get up for an Illinois-Rutgers sporting event of any kind. Good news, though, Illini fans: Rutgers is 0-5 all-time in Champaign.
6. Illinois women’s basketball vs. Maryland, Dec. 30. The next time the Illini beat the Terrapins, it’ll mark the first time. Maryland owns a 12-0 all-time record against Illinois and the Terrapins are capable of making deep NCAA tournament runs every March. This would be a signature win for the Illini if they can pull the upset at State Farm Center.
7. Illinois wrestling at Midlands Championship, Dec. 29-30. A good test right around the holidays for Mike Poeta’s program. The Illini took third out of 35 teams at the 2019 event, and should look to make some more noise at this year’s two-day tournament at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
8. Illinois men’s basketball vs. Florida A&M, Dec. 29. The 8 p.m. tip on a Wednesday is the Illini’s first game after Braggin’ Rights and before 18 straight Big Ten games arrive. Plus, it’s a chance for a Champaign native to play inside State Farm Center for a cool homecoming. Centennial graduate Kamron Reaves is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard at Florida A&M who has started 72 games during the past five seasons.
9. Monticello Holiday Hoopla, Dec. 27-29. The annual staple in Piatt County returns after a one-year, pandemic-caused absence. The event features an eight-team tournament for boys’ basketball — Tuscola senior and Loyola Chicago signee Jalen Quinn will be there — and an eight-team tournament for girls’ basketball. It’s a holiday tradition worth checking out.
10. Centennial at Urbana boys’ basketball, Dec. 7. The 7:30 p.m. tip inside Oscar Adams Gymnasium between the two Big 12 rivals should feature plenty of scoring and plenty of intensity — two facets that should entice area fans to check out the action.
