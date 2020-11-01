Jody Ferry can still see the signs lined up and down Main Street.
The caravan of cars after a big game.
The life lessons football coach John Lyons imparted on this 1981 Atwood-Hammond graduate. And so many others who suited up for the Rajahs.
A starting right guard and middle linebacker on the 1980 Atwood-Hammond football team, Ferry realized earlier in 2020 — right around the time when the IHSA moved high school football to a spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is still altering life and sports in this country eight months into the health crisis — that 40 years had gone by since he and his teammates made history.
By winning the school’s one and only state football championship.
The Rajahs, led by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Herbie Utt and Steve Romine, captivated their legions of fans by posting a 14-0 record during that memorable fall. Atwood-Hammond capped off the season with a narrow 17-16 win against Lexington in the Class 1A state title game at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.
So, Ferry logged onto Facebook earlier this year. Reached out to former classmates.
And got about 40 people together — 10 players and four cheerleaders from that football season showed up — to watch the biggest football game in Atwood-Hammond history at the Arthur Fire Station last Saturday night. Socially distanced and with masks on because, after all, it’s still 2020.
Ferry and his teammates know what they accomplished 40 seasons ago under Lyons won’t be duplicated at the school. That’s because Atwood-Hammond High School closed in 2014, with students in those two small towns now attending Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.
“We did something that nobody can ever take away from us,” Ferry said. “The school is gone and a lot of the history is gone, but that’s one thing that will always remain.”
Getting the chance to relive those memories on a big screen inside the Arthur Fire Station a week ago was a highlight for Ferry and his old teammates. Ferry, who retired from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 and now lives in Roxana, said he feels for the high school athletes who are missing out on their respective sports this year because of the pandemic.
“Playing sports in high school, there’s a certain pride in yourself, your team and everything you do,” Ferry said. “High school sports just sets you up so well for life.”
Of course, it’s a life for Ferry and his teammates that includes state championship moments from a bygone era.
“The town pretty much shut down during the football games,” Ferry said. “I don’t know if there was anybody at all in Atwood during the game. Coach Lyons always preached two big keywords: pride and teamwork. Everybody was all in.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.