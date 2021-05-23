CHAMPAIGN — Randy Ballard knew the ideal spot for him to go.
To forget about COVID-19.
To forget about protocols.
And testing.
And Zoom calls.
And everything else associated with the pandemic.
“For me, it was going out behind my house and having a fire in the fire pit,” said Ballard, the associate athletic director of sports medicine and integrated performance at the University of Illinois. “That was very relaxing. In the last 15 months, I’ve probably burnt more firewood than I had in the previous 15 years.”
Sorry, Ayo Dosunmu. Apologies to Kofi Cockburn. And any other Illini athlete from this past school year.
The real MVP within the Illinois athletic department this year is Ballard.
Without the efforts of Ballard and his sports medicine team, who knows what Illinois athletics would have looked like this school year.
“We have a tremendous community and a tremendous campus,” Ballard said, quick to credit athletic director Josh Whitman, the SHIELD team on the UI campus, Carle Foundation Hospital, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and many other entities. “I’m really grateful to be a part of that to what we were able to achieve and really just grateful to our administration and our sports medicine staff for what they were able to do. At the end of the day, we were able to have successful, healthy competitive seasons.”
Illinois had some athletes test positive for COVID-19, notably quarterback Brandon Peters last October. Had some schedules altered because of the pandemic. Yet Ballard takes immense pride since none of those postponements or cancellations happened because of an Illinois athletic team.
Last May, the enormity of what he had to help organize — developing protocols for athletes to safely return to the UI campus, what would happen if an athlete tested positive? how to make sure the virus didn’t spread to other teammates and so much more — was almost too much.
“It was all kind of whiteboard plans and sketches on legal pads,” Ballard said. “I remember probably a year ago one time, in the evening when I was sitting in my house with the plans put together, I had called Josh at the end of the day and said, ‘Hey, I think we can do this. Here’s the date we can bring them back.’ But just the gravity of it all of thinking, ‘Is this all going to work?’ That was a lot to just process.”
Fast forward to this May. Ballard still doesn’t decline a phone call. He still keeps tabs on protocols and testing for the two Illinois athletic teams — baseball and men’s tennis — who are still competing this month. He still is in the process of figuring out what next school year may look like for Illinois athletes and coaches when it comes to COVID-19.
“I think for unvaccinated individuals, especially in high-risk sports, things could look very similar,” Ballard said. “For those that are vaccinated, maybe you’re not having to get tested or maybe it’s only once a week. There’s still a lot of decisions to be made, both at the campus level, the Big Ten level and the NCAA level.”
Ballard didn’t cite a percentage or the number of Illinois athletes and coaches who have received the vaccine, but he is pleased with the progress on that front.
He knows more work is in store. More challenges. More unexpected situations.
He knows he’ll likely chop some more fire wood this summer. Try to unwind for a bit near the fire pit at his house.
After all, the husband to Lori and father to Avery and Ryder deserves some down time. Deserves to shut his phone off for a bit.
“Early on, when we were still figuring all this out, I would get a call from the Carle Lab at 2 a.m. about a positive test,” Ballard said. “Then all of a sudden, my head goes, ‘Oh, gosh, I’ve got to call someone right now to make sure they’re in isolation.’ To fully take a deep breath and not take a phone call or two, that hasn’t happened in the last 15 months, but I did know the importance of what was going on. In terms of my own health and well-being, my marriage and my family, I did try to do my best.”
You did, Randy. And for that, thousands of people say thank you.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.