Deep in the heart of Texas, Tim Clary still keeps tabs on what’s transpiring in his home state. And at his alma mater.
All while getting his first taste of coaching the sport he loves.
The former tight end/fullback for Illinois from 2013-15 just wrapped up his first season as an assistant football coach at Hays High School, a Class 6A program in Buda, Texas, that sits about 20 minutes south of Austin. And it was a memorable season for Hays under the direction of coach Les Goad. The Rebels finished 10-4 and reached the Class 6A, Division II state semifinals before seeing their season end on Jan. 9.
“I like to think I got a bit lucky,” the 27-year-old Clary said. “I am super appreciative in the fact that I was able to begin my coaching career at the largest division in Texas. Coach Goad is a very successful coach here in Texas, and being able to see first-hand how he runs a program has provided me so much insight in my first year that I will carry with me for a long time.”
This latest football journey for Clary has all transpired since mid-June. He and his wife, Kelly, another UI graduate, moved to Texas this past summer after Kelly was hired as an assistant professor in the school of social work at Texas State University in San Marcos. Tim quickly accepted a job teaching world history and coaching linebackers at Hays.
Getting to experience this season coaching football amid a global pandemic presented its own set of challenges for Clary.
“It was a season full of change,” Clary said. “No two days were the same.”
Like taking extra precautions of wiping down equipment in the weight room. Spraying to disinfect locker rooms. Coaching with a mask. But Hays was able to pull off a 14-game season with limited fans in the stands that featured a game every week starting in late September.
Clary, a Richmond-Burton High School graduate, feels for high school football players in Illinois who are still waiting to see if they’ll get a chance to play this school year.
“Without high school football, I am not where I am today and that’s not in relation to the sport,” he said. “My high school coach helped mold me from an immature kid into a young adult. These kids need high school sports. It teaches you so much about yourself and how to grow up, be held accountable and to have discipline. My high school football career was something I will forever cherish from all the lessons I learned in those four years that still apply to my life today.”
That’s not to add what Clary — who walked on to the Illini ahead of the 2013 season and ended up playing in 28 games during three seasons — learned while in Champaign.
“You have to understand, I showed up to campus my first year not knowing if I would be able to play football,” Clary said. “My passion was for the University of Illinois, and if things did not work out, I knew I was still going to be at a dream school of mine. After trying out for the team and being given the opportunity I was given, I will always hold the U of I dear to my heart.”
A Chicago Bears fan, Clary was excited to see what Lovie Smith could accomplish at Illinois. Despite the lack of success under Smith, Clary is still eager to see if Bret Bielema can help turn around the Illini. Clary participated in a Zoom call Bielema had with former Illinois players last month and came away even more fired up.
“He said all the right things you want to hear from a new head coach,” Clary said. “I’m excited to watch a ground and pound offense at Illinois. I am pumped for the guys in the locker room. They’re getting a tremendous coach who’s a proven winner in the Big Ten. When Coach Bielema was announced as the new coach, it gave me hope. You cannot ask for much more.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.