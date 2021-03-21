Scott Richey loaded up his 2016 GMC Terrain on Friday for another weekend in Indianapolis. And possibly two more, if Brad Underwood’s Illini live up to their potential.
Our Illinois men’s basketball beat writer, in his sixth season covering the team, finally got a chance to take in an Illinois NCAA tournament game in person.
Albeit at a distance on Friday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum while wearing a mask. But Illinois eventually looked like a No. 1 seed with a 78-49 win against Drexel to advance to a second-round game on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Five more wins and Illinois can claim its first national championship. Simple, right? Well, if that happens, Richey already has a book title picked out to chronicle this memorable season.
“I don’t know how it couldn’t be ‘Finished Business’ given what was left unfinished got Ayo Dosunmu to return to the program twice,” Richey said. “None of this happens this season without him. Even if it doesn’t end in a national championship, Illinois basketball is relevant again nationally.”
Richey has been there every step of the way, particularly during the final month of the season that featured five road trips in short succession.
All told, Richey traversed more than 5,500 miles this season, criss-crossing the Midwest. Mostly by himself.
“I’ll note that I felt the grind of the end of the regular season, just like the Illini did,” Richey said. “It was exhausting. Thanks a lot, Big Ten.”
Richey didn’t get to talk to Underwood in person the whole season. Or any of the talented Illini players, either. All interactions, like much of everything in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, came via Zoom.
“Illinois has gone without a positive COVID-19 case since August because of how stringently it adhered to its protocols,” Richey said. “We never got close to Underwood or any of the players. The closest was the final home game of the regular season when Giorgi Bezhanishvili sort of materialized on our level, still distanced since we were all in the stands working, and just seemed to take in an empty State Farm Center.”
Empty arenas were the norm for most of the season, with the exception happening at last weekend’s Big Ten tournament and again on Friday with the NCAA tournament.
The sound of fans before the Illini’s first Big Ten tournament game against Rutgers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis even startled Richey a bit since it was a commotion he hadn’t heard in more than a year.
“My typical game-day routine didn’t really change much even with COVID-19 protocols in place other than I couldn’t get into some venues as early as I would like,” Richey said. “When possible, I got to the arena two hours ahead of tipoff to make sure I saw all of Illinois’ pregame warmups and balanced my time between updating “Gameday Central” on IlliniHQ.com and making sure I had enough advance work done for those rather frequent 8 p.m. tipoffs. Some arenas had temperature checks at the doors (State Farm Center was in that group), but otherwise it was a fairly standard pandemic experience. Wear a mask at all times and don’t get too close to anybody else.”
It’s been a season unlike any other in Illini history. Both on the court and especially away from the court from Richey’s perspective.
“I do know how tired I am of Zoom,” Richey said. “There’s no personal touch to an interview conducted on a laptop. Underwood did say he missed seeing us once. Even if he was joking, I’ll just pretend he wasn’t. It’s still hard to imagine a gaggle of reporters around a player or coach with the pandemic, you know, still going, but maybe one day we’ll be back to crowding each other out to ask questions.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor of The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.