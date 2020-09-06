Jake Sermersheim admires Ken Rosenthal, the do-everything MLB reporter for The Athletic and FOX Sports.
“I would love to have a job where I can write, be on TV, be on the radio and podcast,” the rising 20-year-old sports journalist from Danville said. “This would be ideal for me because a job like that is so versatile that I would never get bored.”
The 2018 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate is certainly not bored during the first few weeks of his junior year at Illinois State University. Even with no sporting events going on for the Redbirds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sermersheim is the sports editor of The Vidette, Illinois State’s student newspaper, and has provided plenty of solid coverage during the recent boycotts by Illinois State athletes. The boycotts center around Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons saying ‘all Redbird lives matter,’ during a conference call last week with athletes and coaches, with 16 of the 17 sports at the university not taking part in any practices or workouts.
“I first heard about Lyons’ comments and the outrage from social media,” Sermersheim said. “The next morning (after his comments), everything blew up. It has cooled down some now, but when everything was coming out last week it was pretty hectic. I think I have put in more time to this story than anything else I have worked on.”
The result: four stories, including an in-depth feature in Tuesday’s Vidette. Sermersheim continues to cover the story, including Friday night’s rally by athletes that started outside of Redbird Arena.
Not only is Sermersheim’s coverage bringing to light important social-justice issues, it’s also helping the up-and-coming journalist cover the local sports scene even with no ISU sporting events going on.
“Coverage has been tricky this fall as many would expect, but we have been dealing with no sports for six months now,” Sermersheim said. “Our staff has done a great job coming up with good and interesting stories when there isn’t very much. With no gamers, we have really had to double down on feature pieces. One of the biggest issues for use is that we are not getting clearance to talk to athletes about certain stories.”
It hasn’t stopped Sermersheim from pursuing a passion of his that started before he was a teenager and continued throughout his days as a solid contributor to the superb BHRA boys’ golf team he played on during his high school days. Attending a sports broadcasting camp at Danville Area Community College for five years and then getting to work on his craft at Illinois State has only kept the passion going.
“I used to do play-by-play during baseball practices while doing scrimmages,” Sermersheim said. “I love sports journalism because it combines two things I love: talking about sports and writing. Nothing competes with being able to cover games for a job.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor of The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.