CHAMPAIGN — The two quarterbacks Bret Bielema relied on this season won’t throw a pass for Illinois during spring ball.
Brandon Peters is out of eligibility after the 24-year-old played six seasons in the Big Ten — three at Michigan and three with the Illini.
Art Sitkowski is spending his time recovering from two separate surgeries he’s had to endure this fall — one for a broken left arm he sustained Oct. 23 in the Illini’s epic, nine-overtime win at Penn State and another for an ailing right shoulder.
Spring practices are important for the development of underclassmen who didn’t see the field much. Veterans, not so much.
Right now, looking at the Illini roster, Sitkowski is likely the starting quarterback for the 2022 season opener on Aug. 27 against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium.
But that’s if his recovery doesn’t endure any setbacks. Meaning the quarterback position for spring ball is, well, limited on experience.
Ryan Johnson has not thrown a pass at the FBS level, with the former Division II starter at Northern Michigan joining the Illini last summer. Matt Robinson has made three starts in his four seasons at Illinois, but didn’t see the field at all last season. Just like Samari Collier, a true freshman last season who has the possibility of potential, but we won’t know for sure until he gets in a game. Bielema landed a Class of 2022 quarterback in Donovan Leary out of New Jersey, but nothing has surfaced yet to indicate he’ll enroll early at Illinois.
Meaning the transfer portal has to look pretty enticing to Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen ahead of the 2022 season.
Some big names (former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez) are in there. Some not-so-big names (Cornelious Brown from Georgia State and Carter Bradley from Toledo). And a hodgepodge of former top recruits and late bloomers who just didn’t pan out and want a change.
Bielema has hit (Russell Wilson from North Carolina State to Wisconsin was an unequivocal success) and missed (Ricky Town landed at Arkansas from Southern Cal but never played a snap for the Razorbacks) on transfer quarterbacks. Remember: There’s a reason why quarterbacks are in the portal. Namely because they didn’t achieve the level of success they thought they could at their previous school.
Illinois doesn’t need to unlock an All-Big Ten quarterback this offseason.
Sitkowski, a transfer himself from Rutgers, may prove he’s durable enough and consistent enough to handle the job for all 12 regular-season games in 2022, handing the ball off to Chase Brown and Josh McCray enough to keep the offense moving.
Whoever the Illini have under center will play behind a rebuilt offensive line, with Julian Pearl and Alex Pihlstrom the only returnees with any starting experience. Chase Brown will try to become the first Illinois running back with consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards since Robert Holcombe last pulled off the feat in three straight seasons from 1995 to 1997.
But Brown is only as good as his offensive line and a solid complementary piece in the pass game. Which wasn’t really there in 2021 as the Illini ranked last in the Big Ten in passing.
So, yes, Illinois needs to solidify its quarterback position. It’s a stance Bielema has stated publicly before and probably will again. Just don’t expect to have a concrete answer in place anytime soon.
