College basketball season is upon us.
Finally.
While the focus in Champaign rests squarely on the eighth-ranked Illinois men’s basketball team — and rightfully so — plenty of basketball players who put their first shots up in this area are playing on a variety of Division I teams this season.
Close to home, Fisher graduate Zach Griffith is in his third season with Brad Underwood’s Illini. The walk-on 6-foot-6 senior forward already has his first two points of the season, picking up his first bucket in Thursday’s rout of Chicago State.
Three Champaign Central graduates — Tim Finke at Wright State, Jonte Coleman at UT Martin and Nick Finke at Army — turned their skills honed inside Central’s Combes Gym to D-I programs. Nick Finke, a 6-7 senior forward with the Black Knights, had a solid season debut with six points and seven rebounds during Army’s 93-32 win on Wednesday against Merchant Marine. Tim Finke, a 6-6 redshirt sophomore guard and Grand Canyon transfer, is set to play his first game at Wright State this upcoming Thursday night against Marshall. Coleman, a 6-4 junior guard who excelled at Kankakee Community College, could show off his three-point prowess in his first D-I game on Wednesday night when UT Martin hosts Evansville.
Centennial graduate Kamron Reaves has already shined this season. The 6-2 senior Florida A&M guard dropped in a game-high 15 points, three assists and three steals during the Rattlers’ 65-56 season-opening loss on Wednesday to Florida Gulf Coast. Reaves and A&M are back in action Sunday afternoon at Georgia.
Two recent Urbana products in Bryson Tatum and Chris Cross helped the Tigers win back-to-back Class 3A regional titles. Now, Tatum is a 6-4 freshman guard at Miami (Ohio) waiting for his first college minutes after the Redhawks won their season opener 81-67 on Wednesday against North Dakota. Cross, a 6-2 freshman guard at Southern Illinois Carbondale, and the Salukis open their season Wednesday night at Southeast Missouri.
Kendle Moore is poised for a superb junior season at Colorado State. The 5-10 guard who has started 63 of 64 games during his first two seasons with the Rams averaged 9.0 points last season and was the most efficient three-point shooter on the Colorado State roster. Moore and the Rams, however, have to wait until Dec. 8 for their first scheduled game at in-state rival Colorado after their first two games next week against San Diego State were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has also put a hold on Mahomet-Seymour graduate Grant Coleman starting his career at Milwaukee after its first three games this weekend were canceled. Coleman, a 6-7 freshman forward, and the Panthers are slated to open the season now on Dec. 8 at Kansas State.
The local talent doesn’t just rest on the men’s college basketball side, either. Next week: a look at former area high school girls’ basketball standouts who are making their presence felt at the D-I level.
