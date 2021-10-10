The St. Joseph Middle School baseball team with its third-place trophy at the IESA Class 2A state tournament this past Monday in East Peoria. Pictured, from left to right, are: (front row) Brayden Waller, Eli Garrett, Brennan Oleynichak, Asher Pruemer, Hunter Van Meenan, Cam Buskirk, Jake Carlson, Gary Page, Tripp Palmer, Zach Harper and Finn Miller; (back row) coach Mitch Pruemer, coach Steve Hoosen, Brandon Pearman, Cam Schluter, Logan Rosenthal, Bryson Houchens, Trevor Ames, Tim Blackburn-Kelley, Nolan Franzen, Luke Smith, Will Haley and coach Josh Haley.