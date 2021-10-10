ST. JOSEPH — Josh Haley could take the first few months of a school year off from coaching baseball. No one would really blame him since the sport consumes most of his time away from teaching from February until mid-June.
But, like so many of his high school baseball coaching counterparts in the state, the successful St. Joseph-Ogden coach can’t stay away from the game.
So, he lends his expertise and knowledge to the St. Joseph Middle School program. He’s done so since 2016, first as an assistant coach and then the last two seasons as the Panthers’ head coach.
St. Joseph Middle School ended its season this past Monday by placing third in the IESA Class 2A state tournament. Three years ago, the team won a state championship.
Maybe it’s not much of a surprise then that a winning tradition built early at the middle-school level has translated itself to the high-school level with Haley in charge. The Spartans are 257-68-2 since Haley took control of the high school program in 2011, winning eight regional titles, five sectional titles and taking home two state runner-up trophies. SJ-O has clearly become the most successful small-school high school baseball program in our area the last decade.
Maybe all one has to do, too, in seeing why is looking at what Haley, along with assistant coaches Kody Haas, Steve Hoosen and Mitch Prumer, have done at the middle-school level, too. Haas, Hoosen and Pruemer are also part of Haley’s coaching staff at SJ-O.
“I look at middle school baseball as an opportunity to first, teach kids the game of baseball, and then develop relationships, so we’re going to make ourselves available,” Haley said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to do that with having the entire coaching staff around, and we’re able to create a culture that we want to establish that then carries over to high school.”
Like it has happened in the past, don’t expect SJ-O baseball success to diminish in the coming years. Along with the accomplishments St. Joseph Middle School had this season, Prairieview-Ogden Junior High, which feeds into the SJ-O school district, had its baseball team place second in state in Class 1A under the direction of coach Greg Immke.
“I was there with them after their state championship game on Monday and watched the game,” Haley said. “Greg does a great job with them, and I’m so glad P-VO experienced that as well this season. We have essentially two teams coming into one in high school that both experienced making a run to the Final Four. Every time you’re in a bigger game and to have the experience of postseason play, you get used to that environment.”
Haley said he makes some tweaks in his style coaching middle school players compared to high school players. But the expectations he wants each of his teams to have don’t change.
“I try to explain more at the middle-school level because they’re still learning the game,” Haley said. “Any time you can be a coach in a competitive moment where the juices are flowing and the high level of emotions is there, those are constant teaching moments. To go through that with players early on in their baseball careers, it becomes easier when they get into high school.”
Another bonus aspect from this past season for Haley: He was able to coach his son, Will, who was a part of the Panthers’ success.
“It was easier to separate than I expected because when we go home, we always talk baseball,” Josh Haley said. “He’s watched the high school teams since he was in kindergarten, and I’ve got pictures of him getting autographs from certain players and riding the bus to state with us. It’s cool that he got to experience something like this that he’s watched other players experience his whole life.”
