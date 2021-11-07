Justin Bozarth already knows the three dreaded words his Tuscola boys’ basketball players won’t want to hear Monday afternoon.
On the line.
Running usually commences for Loyola Chicago recruit Jalen Quinn and his teammates when Bozarth, the Warriors’ fifth-year coach, utters this statement.
Basketballs will bounce again for high school boys’ teams across the state on Monday for the first official day of practice. It’s a welcome sight for Bozarth and St. Joseph-Ogden coach Kiel Duval, who will coach two of the area’s most talented players this season.
The 6-foot-3 Quinn will sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ramblers on Wednesday afternoon, while SJ-O junior 6-6 guard Ty Pence has 11 Division I offers, including one from Illinois.
“The first day of practice is something we look forward to every year,” said Duval, in his fourth season leading the Spartans. “Our staff has been talking about it for weeks. Writing those practice plans is something I get excited about each year. For me, it is right up there with Christmas morning. But having two little kids now, Christmas morning is a lot of fun, too.”
Tuscola doesn’t play its first game until Nov. 23 at home against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. SJ-O opens that same night against Denmark (Wis.) at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington.
But these next two weeks’ worth of practices are vital, according to both coaches.
“It’s a great opportunity for our freshmen to practice with our older guys,” Bozarth said. “Once games start, the freshman team typically plays on different nights than the junior varsity and varsity, so we don’t practice together as much. Our first two weeks, we’ll have all 30-plus guys together. It’s crucial for our older guys to demonstrate our culture and work ethic. Our freshmen can learn the expectations and carry that tradition on in their four years and pass it down to future teammates.”
Scouting reports of opposing teams are a critical component of the SJ-O program. But not until the games start to tip off.
“Those first two weeks set the groundwork,” Duval said. “The practices establish how we want to play. It allows the guys to go through the struggle together, which usually makes them closer. When you condition together, lift together and get coached hard together, you find ways to grow as a team. Those first two weeks we are focused on us and not scouting reports. How can we get better today is a question we ask ourselves each time we walk in the gym.”
The players at SJ-O and Tuscola, like every other high school basketball team in the state, will get well-acquainted with one another in the coming days. If they weren’t already given open gyms and offseason conditioning work.
The dangling of games to come is what helps both players and coaches know the work they’re putting in amid the backdrop of empty gyms will be worth it.
“The biggest challenge is always after about a week and half of practice, players get annoyed by competing against the exact same guy every single day,” Bozarth said. “Every drill gets chippy and more physical. We’ll joke as coaches that as soon as that happens, we know it’s time for a game and to compete against some different guys.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette.