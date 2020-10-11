For Luke Humphrey, growing up in Rantoul meant playing sports.
On basketball courts at North Drive Park, Maplewood Park and the old blacktop at St. Malachy School.
On baseball fields at Wabash Park.
All great memories for the 1999 Rantoul Township High School graduate, who went on to play baseball and basketball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and was inducted into his high school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2011 for his exploits with the Eagles.
Memories his children, 10-year-old daughter Avery and 8-year-old son Brody, might get to experience one day, too. But their memories might come at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, under construction along Interstate 57 and expected to open next April.
“Both of them have toured the facility with me and are very excited to play some ball,” Humphrey said. “My son primarily wants to take the 4-wheeler for a ride on the dirt piles — the answer was no, by the way — but with turf being installed, they are now even more excited. I have told many people that the vision for this complex is big, but the hopes for this complex are even bigger.”
The $20 million project located on the east side of town has the potential to rejuvenate a village that has seen its share of hard knocks, most notably when Chanute Air Force Base left the community in 1993.
Humphrey understands it better than most given his longstanding ties to the northern Champaign County village, where he’s currently the Director of Recreation.
“When you look at the history of Rantoul and the tough times we have endured, a couple things stick out,” Humphrey said. “We have always been self-sufficient and no matter what happens, we always persevere. With that said, and having lived here for the majority of my life, I have never seen the hustle and bustle from one end of town to the other quite like right now.”
Turf fields will populate the new sports complex, meaning Humphrey and his staff won’t have to get out their riding lawn mowers to help with frequent maintenance of the playing surfaces. But the Recreation Department is still the entity responsible for keeping the complex spruced up.
“The maintenance needs of the complex are still being researched as it takes shape construction-wise,” Humphrey said. “Outside of normal building and grounds maintenance, we will be instituting a turf and parking lot/roads preventative maintenance plan that will ensure the longevity of the facility.”
Key word there is longevity. This facility isn’t being built with the idea of becoming a one-year wonder. More like a multiple-decade wonder.
“Not all of our young athletes would ever get a chance to play on synthetic turf surfaces at a high-level facility like this, but now, with one in their own community, it will be the standard regardless of what level they achieve,” Humphrey said. “Our staff is dedicated to providing opportunities for everyone, and we are looking forward to this complex acting as a catalyst for continued growth in Rantoul.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.