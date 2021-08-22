CHAMPAIGN — The buildup will continue with each passing day.
Each passing hour.
Each passing minute.
But, when next Saturday afternoon rolls around, the college football world will focus much of its attention on Memorial Stadium in Champaign when Illinois and Nebraska meet.
For a variety of reasons.
It’s Bret Bielema’s debut at Illinois. It’s the first Big Ten game of the season. The first game between two Power Five opponents.
The first game with fans, outside of family members, at Memorial Stadium since Illinois hosted Northwestern on Nov. 30, 2019. Two days after Thanksgiving. Before much of the world knew about COVID-19.
Well before Lovie Smith knew he’d spend the 2021 seasons as the Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator instead of coaching the Illini. Well before Bielema knew he would stop coaching the New England Patriots’ defensive line, which he did in 2019 and before he knew he’d coach the outside linebackers with the New York Giants, which he did for the majority of the 2020 season.
The buildup at this point in the calendar is a lot more enjoyable than what the buildup was like last year at this time.
By this point, the Big Ten had decided on Aug. 11, 2020, to cancel its football season because of the pandemic. A swift reversal after only six days earlier releasing a revised conference-only schedule.
Remember the game that was supposed to kick off the Big Ten football’s 2.0 schedule? Ohio State at Illinois underneath the lights on a Thursday night in early September? The one game Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said would have all eyes on Champaign?
Didn’t happen. Neither did the third possibility of seeing the Buckeyes and Justin Fields — before he became the possible savior for the Chicago Bears — in late November after COVID-19 issues forced the cancellation of that game. Again.
But, finally, the attention will be back on Champaign. Just under the glare of an afternoon sun, with temperatures expected in the mid-80s.
And the opponent is one swirling in its own issues. Scott Frost hasn’t given Nebraska fans much to cheer about in his three seasons back in Lincoln, only going 12-20.
The view from Lincoln was one of quiet confidence earlier this week. That’s how Kevin Sjuts, a 1999 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate, described the mood permeating the program. Sjuts has a good feel, too, for what folks in the football-crazed state are feeling. He’s the sports director at KOLN, a CBS affiliate in Lincoln, Neb., and is entering his 18th season covering the Cornhuskers.
“They have been cautious in making any bold claims during the preseason,” Sjuts said. “Perhaps they’ve been humbled by the program’s recent failures, which players have honestly (and humbly) addressed on multiple occasions. Nebraska is focusing on three specific areas as the season approaches: turnovers, penalties and special teams. In short, Scott Frost is wanting to avoid another season of the Huskers beating themselves.”
This was all before Wednesday’s bombshell of an NCAA investigation currently happening into the Nebraska football program. What amounts of the investigation — and it’s fair to be skeptical of any NCAA investigation these days — remains to be seen.
“Nebraska might be cleared by the NCAA,” veteran Omaha World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel wrote this week. “In which case, this becomes simply a bad look for Frost. But here’s a coach who needs to start providing good looks for his school. And quick.”
The NCAA investigation into Nebraska should likely fade into the background by the time the Illini and Cornhuskers kick off next Saturday. Bielema didn’t address the investigation surrounding Nebraska when our Colin Likas asked him about it on Thursday afternoon — probably a veteran move by Bielema — but you can bet he’s aware of what’s going on surrounding the Cornhuskers. He said so as much last Saturday during the Illini’s media day at Memorial Stadium.
“Just because you have all the right intentions and you’ve done all the right things and you’re working extremely hard and you’re responsive and you pay attention, it doesn’t guarantee success,” Bielema said. “Nebraska is doing the same exact thing. I follow all their media. I follow social media. I follow players and coaches and absorb what they’re saying and hearing, and there’s a lot of the same thing. Everybody we’re going to see on the schedule has the same opportunity.”
And that opportunity begins in earnest next Saturday.