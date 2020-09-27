A local kid makes his hometown proud. Stories like that play out in these pages all the time.
And in Oakwood, they frame jerseys so future generations can learn from their predecessors.
The latest example: Oakwood High School putting a Chicago Bears jersey in the hallways earlier this month that Class of 2012 graduate Cameron Lee wore during his brief stint with the NFL franchise during the 2017 season.
“Watching your son run into Soldier Field in a Bear uniform is surreal,” said Tim Lee, Oakwood’s principal and Cameron’s dad. “That was definitely a pinch-me moment.”
Cameron Lee joins fellow Oakwood products like Jon Davis, Abby Foster, Nick Monson, Bobby Pierce, Katelyn Young and Casey Fletcher, among others, who have parlayed their success in Vermilion County into big-time endeavors.
“We talk to our students a lot about their ability to accomplish big things even if they are from a small town,” Tim Lee said. “We’ve had a long string of successes in the last few years, and we like to brag on all of them.”
Coming from a small town like Oakwood and its roughly 1,600 residents makes the accomplishments of its recent graduates on the sports scene even more impressive.
Whether it’s Davis and his ability to run sub-four minute miles at Illinois or Pierce continually making a name for himself on the stock car racing circuits, they’re out to prove something.
“Cameron appreciates the small-town spirit that Oakwood provided,” Tim Lee said. “I think he always used that mentality as a chip on his shoulder. That allowed him to work his way up at Illinois State and on to the NFL.”