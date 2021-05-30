Will Leitch didn’t have to look far for the inspiration behind his new novel.
‘How Lucky’ chronicles the story of Daniel, a 26-year-old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy who can’t communicate, yet plays a role in trying to help solve a potential crime after he’s sure he witnessed a kidnapping.
It’s the fifth book for the 45-year-old Leitch, a University of Illinois graduate and Mattoon native who developed Deadspin and still writes about sports for several different publications.
But writing ‘How Lucky’ took on a personal tone for the affable Leitch.
“My son’s best friend was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy when they were both 2 years old, so our family has been pretty impacted by the disease,” Leitch said. “I’d wanted to write about it, and a person who has it, not just as a way to educate people about it, but also to raise larger questions about communication, online and off — the need for everyone to be heard.”
Once Leitch figured out his protagonist’s traits and characteristics, he then needed a key plot point for the book to revolve around.
“I decided to imagine what would happen if he were to witness a crime and try to figure out how to report it,” Leitch said. “But mostly: I missed writing fiction. I hadn’t done it in a long time, and sometimes it’s fun to just make the people you write about do what you want them to, rather than what they actually did.”
Leitch, living in Athens, Ga., with his wife and their two sons, 9-year-old William and 6-year-old Wynn, still keeps close tabs on what his alma mater is up to. He’s a fan of Bret Bielema replacing Lovie Smith and is still having a hard time coming to grips with the fact Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“I made a vow not to think too deeply about Illinois basketball until I’ve figured out how to forgive Sister Jean. We’re not there yet,” Leitch joked. “I think Lovie did a good job clearing the brush, so that Bielema could succeed. He has shown up with a clear plan of attack. Maybe it won’t work. But you can’t blame Bielema’s process.”
Leitch’s writing process has made him well known, not just because ‘How Lucky’ is now available. He’s a contributing writer for New York Magazine and a columnist for MLB.com, among other publications.
One of his earliest journalistic memories involves covering Illinois football for the Daily Illini and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch during the 1996 season. And a run-in with legendary News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate, who Leitch now frequently chats with as a guest on WDWS 1400-AM’s ‘Saturday SportsTalk.’
Which also involved current New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, then the Illini’s quarterbacks coach who Leitch had gotten to know from watching Payton play quarterback at Eastern Illinois University.
“I got this great scoop from Payton,” Leitch said. “I hadn’t told anyone anything and couldn’t wait to get back to the paper and write it up. I was on my way out of practice, and Loren, whom I didn’t even know knew my name, sorta growled as I walked past, ‘I saw you talking to Payton. Everybody already knows the story.’ And he did. He said my scoop right then and there. I was devastated and sorta mad at him, but I realize now he was doing me a favor.”
Do yourself a favor this Memorial Day weekend. Go buy a copy of ‘How Lucky.’
And then get ready for more writing from Leitch in the future. Leitch said Harper Collins Publishers is happy enough with ‘How Lucky,’ that they want him to write another novel.
Where he already plans to give a subtle nod to a certain Illini basketball player who started for Lou Henson in the early 1990s.
“I’m already working on it,” Leitch said. “I’m going to try to sneak in a Rennie Clemons reference in this one.”
