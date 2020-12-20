The smell of popcorn.
The early morning games.
The cold walk in from the parking lot.
The palpable buzz in the night air before a highly-anticipated game.
All of these small items are part of a bigger landscape that usually converges upon high school basketball in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Except this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives in immeasurable ways during the last nine months.
It goes without saying the fact no holiday basketball tournaments tipping off in Illinois this year is way down the list of problems and difficulties people are facing.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t miss them. Usually, with the help of intrepid and hard-working preps coordinator Colin Likas, we’re spending this upcoming week making sure we have all the brackets and schedules for all of the holiday tournaments teams in our coverage area would play in.
The last three years has seen our online holiday tournament scoreboard grace news-gazette.com, with updates starting as early as 9 a.m. and ending as late as midnight.
Plus, we devote considerable space to run all the holiday tournament pairings in this newspaper leading up to the start of the tournaments and then provide comprehensive coverage when the tournaments are going on.
Unfortunately, no Monticello Holiday Hoopla, no BSN Classic with games at both Heritage High School in Broadlands and at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, no State Farm Holiday Classic, no Centralia Holiday Tournament, no Pontiac Holiday Tournament and so many more holiday tournaments won’t take place this year.
But even with empty gymnasiums throughout the state in the following two weeks, that doesn’t mean we still can’t read about or think about holiday tournament basketball.
I reached out to every area athletic director, boys’ basketball coach and girls’ basketball coach this past week to ask them one question: what is your favorite holiday tournament memory?
The responses are already starting to pour in, from Catlin to Hoopeston, from St. Joseph to Tolono and other points in between.
We’ll start publishing them in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
But I’m extending this invitation — consider it a holiday request — out to our loyal readers as well.
What’s your favorite holiday tournament memory?
Send me an email at mdaniels@news-gazette.com or give me a call at 217-373-7422, and we’d be happy to run your responses in the coming days.
Let’s all just hope this is a one-year blip.
So that by the time the 2021 holiday tournaments are set to roll around, we’re back to the smell of popcorn, early morning games and all the other moments that make this part of the year such a fun time.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.