The memories still resonate with Matt McCumber.
Vividly.
The head manager of the 2004-05 Illinois men’s basketball team can still happily recall late nights after big wins by those Illini who captivated the country 16 seasons ago.
“When it worked out just right and our returning bus or flight arrived with time to spare after a big road win, we all headed to KAMS,” McCumber said of the popular campus bar. “Forget waiting in line. Just draft off the shoulder of a player, and you thought you owned the place. Want 20 shots to hand out to other patrons? You got it. Everyone was in a great mood and wanted to party with the Illini. There has to be thousands of pictures of students with Illini players floating around on the Internet from the dark and smelly KAMS dance floor.”
Dee Brown, Deron Williams and the rest of the Illini who reached the 2005 national championship game came about before the advent of camera phones. Facebook had just started.
So the social media buzz they could have created would have been, well, memorable.
Much like the play of the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball team. Ranked sixth in the country, these Illini have a legitimate shot to reach heights — on the court at least — of what the 2004-05 Illini accomplished.
But they won’t get to experience a packed bar after big wins. A packed State Farm Center with palpable energy coursing through the 15,000-plus seats. Countless autograph requests from throngs of fans. Professors devoting the first few minutes of class to talk about the game from the night before.
All moments McCumber witnessed with his own eyes when Bruce Weber’s Illini won their first 29 games of the 2004-05 season and held on to the No. 1 ranking.
“I feel bad for this team this season in a sense that they all should be enjoying quite possibly the best year or their lives right now,” said McCumber, a Tuscola High School graduate who went on to work on college basketball staffs at Texas A&M, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Kansas State. “Socially, athletically, academically. All of it. There is nothing quite like experiencing a packed State Farm Center with all the orange and having earned a Top 10 national ranking. The fans are always rabid, but with a team like this, a team with uber talent and unfinished business, the building just has a different feel. Your entire body can feel it deep in your bones.”
McCumber makes no bones about it. That special winter at the end of 2004 and the first four months of 2005 featured some of the best moments of his life.
“I don’t know how the players all did it, but they could all be out until 2 a.m., be up by 8 a.m. for class and therapy, class all day and endure a 21/2-hour practice and act like they all had gotten 10 hours of sleep the night before,” McCumber said. “They were all freaks of nature and competed so hard in practice the next day. The stress of the season or the winning streak or high expectations or dealing with hundreds of fans weekly never got to these guys. They all loved it, but they never let it sway them. They just hooped because that’s what they all loved to do.”
Other memories away from campus and C-U stand out to McCumber. Like meeting Bill Murray during the NCAA tournament run. Or having legendary UCLA coach John Wooden come into the Illini’s locker room after their 89-72 win against Gonzaga on Nov. 27, 2004, in Indianapolis and tell them what he had just watched was “one of the most impressive and unselfish displays of basketball he has ever seen in his life.”
All memories this year’s Illini team are missing out on. But McCumber, like thousands of other Illini fans across the country and world, are keeping close tabs on what Brad Underwood’s talented team is up to. Just not in person. Or on the dance floor at a local watering hole.
“I’m sure at times it’s probably hard to feel the energy of a crowd that is not here,” McCumber said. “Or the buzz on campus when students are at home taking online classes. I feel for them as their college experience has been a fraction of what mine was or what could have been for them. My hope is that they feel that excitement in some shape or form. That they can feel special. Because let me tell you: They will never, ever forget it.”